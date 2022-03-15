The Agriculture Department again lowered its estimate for 2022 milk production, citing lower dairy cow numbers and slower growth in milk production per cow, and raised milk price projections in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE).
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 226.0 billion and 225.0 billion pounds, respectively, down 1.2 billion pounds on production. If realized, 2022 production would be down 200 million pounds or, 0.1%, from 2021.
Price forecasts for cheese, butter, nonfat dry milk and whey were raised from the previous month, based on current prices, lower expected production, and continued demand strength. The higher product prices resulted in both Class III and Class IV milk prices being raised.
Cheese is now projected to average $2.03 per pound in 2022, up 13 cents from last month’s estimate, and 35.55 cents above the 2021 average.
Butter was projected at $2.5750 per pound, up 18.5 cents from a month ago and 84.25 cents above 2021.
Nonfat dry milk was projected at $1.74 per pound, up 7.50 cents from last month’s estimate and 47.1 cents above the 2021 average.
Whey is projected to average 71 cents per pound, up a half cent from last month’s estimate and 13.6 cents above the 2021 average.
The 2022 Class III milk price is projected to average $21.65 per hundredweight, up $1.35 from what was expected a month ago, and $4.57 above the 2021 average of $17.08.
The Class IV average was projected at $23.70, up $1.40 from a month ago, and $7.61 above the 2021 average of $16.09.
The war in Ukraine is especially impacting global grain markets, and the USDA lowered its export data on corn and wheat from the region. Ukraine’s corn exports were reduced 6 million metric tons, and the March 9 “Daily Dairy Report” warned, “Even if other exporters, such as the U.S., increase shipments to partially offset lower Ukrainian exports, the resulting supply shortage is nonetheless expected to keep global corn prices elevated.”
The corn outlook is for increased food, seed and industrial use, larger exports, and smaller stocks relative to last month. Corn used for ethanol was raised 25 million bushels to 5.35 billion. Exports were raised 75 million bushels to 2.5 billion, reflecting expectations of sharply lower Ukraine exports. The projected season-average farm price was raised 20 cents to $5.65 per bushel. Global coarse grain production was forecast 1.5 million tons higher to 1.499 billion.
Higher exports of soybeans are anticipated and lower ending stocks. Exports were raised 40 million bushels to 2.09 billion, with lower production and reduced exports for South America. Soybean ending stocks were projected at 285 million bushels, down 40 million from last month. With rising soybean oil prices, soybean oil used for biofuel was reduced.
The U.S. season-average soybean price was forecast at $13.25 per bushel, up 25 cents. The soybean meal price was forecast at $420 per short ton, up $10. Global soybean supply and demand forecasts include lower production, crush, exports and stocks, according to the WASDE.
GDT down 0.9%
With five consecutive sessions of gain in its rear view mirror, this week’s Global Dairy Trade auction saw its weighted average slip 0.9%. Traders brought 51.5 million pounds of product to the market, down from 55.6 million on March 1. The average metric ton price slipped to $5,039 U.S., down from the record high of the last event $5,065.
Whole milk powder led the descent, down 2.1%, after jumping 5.7% on March 1. Butter was down 1.8%, following a 5.9% increase, while anhydrous milkfat inched up 0.4%, following a 2.1% rise. Lactose was off 0.6%.
Skim milk powder led the gains, up 1.6%, after a 4.7% increase, and Cheddar was up 0.3% after leading the gains last time, with a 10.9% surge.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $3.0791 per pound U.S., down 5.7 cents, after jumping 17.7 cents on March 1, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.7350.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.9083, was up slightly after jumping 23.3 cents on Mar. 1, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.12. GDT skim milk powder averaged $2.0615 per pound, up from $2.0328. Whole milk powder averaged $2.0849 per pound, down from $2.1578. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.8450 per pound.
CME cheese wavers
After jumping 20.50 cents the week before, the CME Cheddar blocks climbed to $2.2325 per pound last Wednesday, highest since Nov. 10, 2020, but closed Friday at $2.19, up 4 cents on the week and 40 cents above a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $2.0850 Wednesday, also the highest since Nov. 10, 2020, but finished Friday at $2.01, also up 4 cents on the week, 45.75 cents above a year ago, and 18 cents below the blocks. Sales totaled 6 cars of block and 21 of barrel.
The blocks were unchanged Monday but plunged 7 cents Tuesday to $2.12.
The barrels were up 2 cents Monday but gave back a penny Tuesday, slipping to $2.02.
The March 4 Dairy and Food Market Analyst cautions that foodservice sales are “losing momentum.” “Data from OpenTable show restaurant traffic decreased by 4.7% in the latest week versus pre-pandemic levels. This compares to mid-February when sales managed to move above pre-pandemic levels.”
Milk availability in the Midwest is mixed, according to Dairy Market News. Location has played a big part in recent months and not necessarily plants’ proximities to dairy farms. Milk handlers and cheese plant managers are working together to move milk loads, at discounts, to active plants, while others undergo maintenance downtime.
A growing number of cheese plants are opting to use internally sourced milk unless spot milk loads are sub-Class, as Class III milk prices are $20-plus per cwt. Cheese sales continue steady to busier. Some cheesemakers think the bullish market push will slow interest, while others say buyers are actively trying to stay ahead of price increases, says DMN.
Cheese markets continued along their recent bullish trend in the West. Contacts report that loosening COVID restrictions and improving weather was leading to more food service sales and retail demand is steady. International demand remains strong as purchasers look to fill second and third quarter needs. U.S. prices remain competitively priced but port congestion continues to cause delays. Cheesemakers are running busy schedules but below capacity due to labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies.
Cash butter shot up to $2.7775 per pound last Wednesday, highest since Dec. 9, 2015, then fell back 8.50 cents Thursday, but climbed back to a Friday finish at $2.71, up 2.50 cents on the week and 99.50 cents above a year ago, with 24 sales reported.
The butter ticked up 2.50 cents Monday and stayed put Tuesday at $2.7350.
The spot market has rolled over to new crop butter, meaning only that which was produced after Dec. 1 last year will be allowed and, as StoneX put it, “Add in an already tight stock situation and it will likely underpin the market.”
Butter producers continue to report accessible cream from within the region and the West. Seasonal milk yield increases will likely push extra cream onto the spot market, says DMN, but spring holiday-focused processing of dips, whips, cream cheese, and other staples could keep cream availability in check, if not tighten it.
Staffing shortages remain a hurdle to full capacities. DMN says “There are a number of questions pertaining to Ukraine and Russia. As fuel prices quickly increase, plant managers and others say hauling costs will add another barrier to smooth running operations.”
Cream demand is steady to higher in the West. Inventories are tightening, as butter and ice cream makers ramp up production for spring. Food service butter demand is trending higher thanks to warmer weather and loosening COVID restrictions. Demand is also increasing in food service, as grocers purchase more for upcoming spring holidays. Export demand is strong. Higher international prices and tight inventories are contributing to higher prices. Butter producers are running busy schedules in the region but labor shortages and delayed production supplies continue to prevent full capacity.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.84 per pound, down 3.25 cents on the week but 67 cents above a year ago, with 16 sales reported on the week.
Monday saw the powder inch up 0.50 cents and stayed there Tuesday at $1.8450.
Dry whey held all week at 75.75 cents per pound, 15.75 cents above a year ago, with only 1 sale reported on the week at the CME.
The whey was unchanged Monday and Tuesday, holding for the seventh consecutive session.
Fluid sales down 1.7%
Fluid milk sales started 2022 with continued slippage. The USDA’s latest data shows January sales of packaged fluid products at 3.8 billion pounds, down 1.7% from Jan. 2021.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.6 billion pounds, down 1.5% from a year ago. Organic products, at 246 million pounds, were down 3.3%, and represented 6.5% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.3 billion pounds, off 0.9% from a year ago and represented 33.6% of total milk sales for the year.
Skim milk sales, at 206 million pounds were down 8.5% from a year ago.
The figures represent consumption in Federal milk marketing order areas, which account for approximately 92% of total fluid milk sales in the U.S.