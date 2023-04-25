The spring flush is upon us, but farm milk tanks are not exactly bulging.

The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data shows March output at 19.8 billion pounds, up 2.1 billion from February, but only 90 million pounds or 0.5% above March 2022, and less than the 1.1% increase in February.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.