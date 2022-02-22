The world is hearing the drumbeats of war this week as Russian troops moved into Ukraine. Energy markets moved higher, as did grains. Dairy markets showed little reaction Tuesday.
CME cheese headed higher early last week, then slowed. The Cheddar blocks climbed to $1.99 per pound last Tuesday, highest since Jan. 13, but closed Friday at $1.9875, up 8 cents on the week and 45 cents above a year ago.
The barrels jumped to $1.95 last Monday but saw their Friday finish at $1.9350, up 2.50 cents on the week and 52.25 cents above a year ago.
Seven sales of block were reported last week at the CME and 14 of barrel, highest weekly totals for both so far in 2022.
The markets were closed Monday for the President’s Day holiday. The blocks inched up a quarter-cent Tuesday, with 3 cars exchanging hands, and hit $1.99 per pound, as traders anticipated the afternoon’s January Cold Storage report and Wednesday afternoon’s Milk Production report.
The barrels were up 2 cents Tuesday on a trade, reaching $1.9550, 3.50 cents below the blocks.
Cheese production remains irregular in the Midwest, according to Dairy Market News. Some plants made it a time for updates or deep cleans and that’s been the case for a few weeks. Accessible spot milk remains somewhat mixed. The price range is not large but similar to previous weeks, slightly under to around Class III. Cheese sales have begun to steady, after fluctuations throughout the early part of 2022. Producers say sales are similar to February figures in pre-COVID years.
Food service cheese demand is picking up in the West as areas loosen COVID restrictions. Retail demand is steady and export demand is strengthening due to increased interest from Mexico and Asian markets. Port congestion and a shortage of truck drivers continues to cause delays. Cheese producers in the West are running busy schedules but labor shortages prevent some of them from running full schedules, according to DMN.
StoneX warned in its Feb. 17 “Early Morning Update” that demand remains mostly good for available fresh cheese and it doesn’t appear anyone has a problem ﬁnding a home for it. “But without a signiﬁcant pull from the export market that we’d expect with the U.S. versus global pricing skew, the prospect of going over and staying over $2.00 for any great length of time doesn’t appear very likely. Word is that more cheese is becoming available domestically while the world market remains tight.”
After gaining 25.50 cents the previous week, CME butter shot up to $2.86 per pound last Tuesday, but reversed direction on Wednesday and Thursday, and closed Friday at $2.69, down 6.50 cents on the week but still $1.14 above a year ago; 28 carloads exchanged hands last week.
Tuesday’s butter dropped 4 cents to $2.65 per pound, with 6 loads finding new homes.
Butter demand reports are steady to slower week to week, says DMN. Contacts say the slower weeks are allowing them to build inventory, though spring holiday preparations are mostly wrapped up. They are now turning attention to fall demand. Current bulk butter stocks are tight. Cream is readily available and contacts say locally sourced cream is changing hands at multiples in the low- to mid-1.20s. Western cream remains accessible but hauling remains a major concern and at growing costs, according to DMN.
Demand for cream is steady in the West, as inventories continue to be available. Cream deliveries continue to face delays due to the shortage of truck drivers. Retail demand for butter is steady to lower and food service is strengthening as COVID restrictions are loosening. Export demand is unchanged.
Spot purchasers say butter inventories are tight, but loads of unsalted butter were harder to find than salted. Churns are active in the region, but plant managers say labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies continue to prevent them from running full schedules.
Grade A nonfat dry milk inched up to $1.90 per pound last Monday, highest since April 15, 2014, but closed Friday at $1.85, down 4.75 cents on the week and 75.75 cents above a year ago, with 11 sales reported for the week.
The powder was unchanged Tuesday.
U.S. nonfat prices are on par with international prices which makes U.S. product less competitive. StoneX warns that, unless global prices rise, or supply side issues persist, it could be tough for powder to push higher.
CME dry whey gained 2 cents last Monday but headed south from there, ending with a Friday finish at 81 cents per pound, down 1.25 cents but 26.25 cents above a year ago. There were 9 sales on the week at the CME.
The whey was also unchanged Tuesday.
StoneX warns that dry whey looks primed for some sort of downward correction and “if this happens, it could be a heavy weight on Class III prices.”
Processors need more money
A much delayed study on updating Federal Market Order make allowances has been released and shows the cost of processing most products has gone up since 2005-2006.
If these costs were adopted into current market order formulas they would knock about 83 cents per hundredweight oﬀ the Class III milk price and 95 cents off the Class IV, according to StoneX, which adds that “the costs are from late 2017 to December 2020, so they don’t include the inﬂation that we saw in 2021. Farmers won’t be happy about their milk price dropping by 80 plus cents, so there will be some ﬁghts over this.”
Broker Dave Kurzawski, speaking in the Feb. 21 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast, said the last time make allowances were updated was 2008, following a study in 2005-2006. He said, “It behooves producers to look at this from the standpoint of a partnership with the processors they sell their milk to.”
This is not a done deal, he said. There has to be a preliminary investigation, a public hearing has to be held, USDA has to issue a recommended decision, followed by a final decision, and then be voted on by Federal order farmers, who can “take it or leave it.”
Such was the case in 2004 when the Utah, Southern Idaho, Eastern Oregon order, Order 135, voted to leave the Federal order program, according to Kurzawski.
Kurzawski stated that Congress could change it but Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has said he will not make the rules but would support whatever National Milk and the International Dairy Foods Association agree to. One thing is sure, there will be a lot of discussion on this ahead, Kurzawski concluded.
Class I up $1.24
The Agriculture Department announced the March Federal order Class I base milk price at $22.88 per hundredweight, up $1.24 from February, $7.68 above March 2021, and the highest Class I since Dec. 2014. It equates to about $1.97 per gallon, up from $1.31 a year ago.
The three-month Class I average stands at $21.41, up from $15.29 at this time a year ago and compares to $18.01 in 2019.
Fluid sales down 2.6%
December fluid milk sales were more of the same. The USDA’s latest data shows sales of packaged fluid products at 3.9 billion pounds, down 2.6% from Dec. 2020.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.7 billion pounds, down 2.5% from a year ago. Organic products, at 242 million pounds, were down 4.1%, and represented 6.2% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.3 billion pounds, off 0.7% from a year ago, with consumption for all of 2021 down 5.3%.
Skim milk sales, at 208 million pounds in December, were down 11.0% from a year ago and down 12.6% for the year.
Total packaged fluid milk sales in 2021 amounted to 44.3 billion pounds, down 4.1% from 2020. Conventional product sales totaled 41.5 billion pounds, down 4.2%. Organic products, at 2.8 billion, were down 2.6%, and represented 6.3% of total milk sales for the year.
The figures represent consumption in Federal milk marketing order areas, which account for approximately 92% of total fluid milk sales in the U.S.