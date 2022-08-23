U.S. milk production is recovering slowly — very slowly. The Agriculture Department’s latest data show July output hit 19.14 billion pounds, up just 0.2% from July 2021, and the first gain since October 2021. The 24-State July total came in at 18.3 billion pounds, up 0.3%.

Revisions lowered the 50-State June estimate by 45 million pounds to 18.93 billion, 0.1% below a year ago instead of the 0.5% increase originally reported.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.