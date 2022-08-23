U.S. milk production is recovering slowly — very slowly. The Agriculture Department’s latest data show July output hit 19.14 billion pounds, up just 0.2% from July 2021, and the first gain since October 2021. The 24-State July total came in at 18.3 billion pounds, up 0.3%.
Revisions lowered the 50-State June estimate by 45 million pounds to 18.93 billion, 0.1% below a year ago instead of the 0.5% increase originally reported.
July cow numbers totaled 9.416 million, up 1,000 head from June numbers, which were revised down 8,000 head. The July herd was down 67,000 from July 2021.
Output per cow averaged 2,033 pounds, up 19 pounds or 0.9% from July 2021. June output per cow was revised down 3 pounds, to 2,011 pounds.
California cows put 3.52 billion pounds of milk in the tank, up 77 million pounds or 2.2% from a year ago. Cow numbers were up 4,000 while output per cow jumped 40 pounds. Wisconsin cows produced 2.72 billion pounds, down 7 million or 0.3%. Cow numbers were down 6,000 but output per cow was up 5 pounds from a year ago.
Idaho was up 1.5% on a 25-pound gain per cow and 2,000 more cows. Michigan was down 3.8%, Minnesota was down 1.1%, and New Mexico was down 8.1% on a 32,000 cow drop. It was second only to Florida, which had the biggest decline, down 11.4%.
New York was unchanged, Oregon was up 0.9% on 1,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania was off 0.9%. South Dakota showed the biggest gain, up 13.1%, thanks to 20,000 more cows and a 10-pound gain per cow. Texas was up 6.0%.
Washington state was down 2.9% on 9,000 fewer cows, but output per cow up 10 pounds.
U.S. butter stocks headed lower in July and remained well below a year ago. The latest Cold Storage report put the July 31 inventory at 314.4 million pounds, down 16.4 million or 5% from June’s inventory, which was revised down 1 million pounds. Stocks were down 82.1 million pounds or 20.7% from a year ago, the 10th consecutive month they fell short of the previous year.
American type cheese stocks climbed to 859.9 million pounds, up 13.1 million pounds or 1.6% from June, and were 42.3 million or 5.2% above a year ago.
The “other” cheese category hit 640.4 million pounds, up 5.5 million or 0.9% from June, and 31.2 million pounds or 5.1% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory set a record at 1.52 billion pounds, up 16.5 million pounds or 1.1% from June, and 73.3 million or 5.1% above a year ago.
Class I drops $1.51
The September Federal Order Class I base milk price was announced at $23.62 per hundredweight, down $1.51 from August but $7.03 above September 2021. It’s the lowest Class I since March and equates to $2.03 per gallon, down from $2.16 in August and compares to $1.43 a year ago. The nine-month Class I average stands at $23.84, up from $16.41 a year ago, $16.65 in 2020, and $16.51 in 2019.
Butter tops $3 again
Last week’s CME dairy prices were mixed. The Cheddar blocks climbed to $1.89 per pound last Monday, highest since July 27, only to close Friday at $1.82, 2.50 cents lower on the week but still 12.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels jumped 6 cents last Monday hitting $1.9475, also the highest since July 27, but finished at $1.8950, up 0.75 cents, 41.75 cents above a year ago, and 7.50 cents above the blocks. Sales totaled 3 cars of block and 8 of barrel.
The blocks were unchanged Monday but lost a nickel Tuesday, slipping to $1.77. The barrels were also steady Monday but dropped 1.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.88.
Midwest cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News sales have improved as market prices continue to fluctuate, although $2 plus “may be a bit of a barrier for buyers.” Spot milk remains available despite summer induced decreases. Plant downtime, both scheduled and due to unexpected line outages, have kept neighboring plants with more milk than expected at this point in the season.
Milk is also available for western cheese makers though labor shortages and delayed deliveries of supplies are affecting output. Export demand is steady to higher as prices are favorable to international buyers. Domestic cheese demand saw a small uptick last week though retail and food service demand was below previously forecast levels. Higher prices are causing shoppers to reduce purchases while food service and restaurateurs continue to reduce hours and menu offerings due to labor shortages, higher input costs and less customer traffic.
Cash butter made it to $2.99 per pound last Wednesday but closed the week at $2.94, up a half-cent and $1.2775 above a year ago, with 48 loads exchanging hands.
Monday’s butter jumped 8 cents on 2 trades, largest movement since Feb. 11. It added 3.50 cents Tuesday on 14 trades, hitting $3.0550, a half-cent shy of the 2022 high, and 8 cents shy of the record $3.1350 set Sept. 25, 2015.
Spot cream has moved out of the range for profitable returns to butter makers, says DMN. Some suggest “spot cream availability may not improve until Labor Day, if then.”
Demand for cream is strong in the West, and cream availability continues to tighten as high temperatures take a toll on milk output. Ice cream makers continue to purchase cream, though some of this demand is expected to melt in coming weeks.
Butter makers are running busy schedules though some plants were having difficulty finding tankers, thus delaying loads of cream and contributing to unplanned down time. Labor Day and back to school sales are contributing to a small uptick in retail and food service sales. Concern about availability in coming months is helping maintain butter prices.
Grade A nonfat dry milk climbed to $1.5350 per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at $1.52, up a quarter-cent on the week and 27 cents above a year ago, buoyed by stronger than expected GDT prices. There were 13 sales reported last week.
Monday’s traders took the powder up 1.25 cents and did it again Tuesday, hitting $1.5450, highest since Aug. 3.
Dry whey saw its Friday finish at 45 cents per pound, up a half-cent on the week but 8 cents below a year ago, with 2 sales for the week at the CME.
The whey was unchanged Monday but gained a penny Tuesday, creeping up to 46 cents per pound, highest since July 26.
Second GDT Pulse
The Global Dairy Trade held its second “Pulse” auction Tuesday, an additional event to “enhance liquidity,” according to the GDT, run opposite weeks to the main event, and only offering Fonterra whole milk powder.
The 20-minute event had 20 winning bidders, up from 15 on Aug. 9, and 2.2 million pounds of product was offered and sold at $3,385 per metric ton, up $10 from the Aug. 16 main event.
