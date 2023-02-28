America’s dairy cows put plenty of milk in the tank in January, thanks to mild weather and an increase in cow numbers.

The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data shows output at 19.3 billion pounds, up 1.3% from January 2022. The 24-State total, at 18.5 billion pounds, was up 1.5%.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.