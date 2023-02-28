America’s dairy cows put plenty of milk in the tank in January, thanks to mild weather and an increase in cow numbers.
The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data shows output at 19.3 billion pounds, up 1.3% from January 2022. The 24-State total, at 18.5 billion pounds, was up 1.5%.
Revisions lowered the 50-State December total by 30 million pounds to 18.9 billion, up 0.6% from a year ago, instead of the 0.8% increase originally reported.
Cow numbers totaled 9.4 million, up 9,000 head from the December count which was revised 4,000 head lower. The January herd was up 38,000 from a year ago and the largest since October 2022. The 24-State head count was up 9,000 from December and 51,000 above a year ago, also the largest since October 2022.
Output per cow averaged 2,052 pounds, up 18 pounds or 0.9% from January 2021. The December output per cow was revised 2 pounds lower.
California milk totaled 3.5 billion pounds, down 1 million pounds or 0.03% from a year ago, due a wet month, 4,000 fewer cows, and a loss of 5 pounds per cow.
Wisconsin, at 2.7 billion pounds, was up 44 million or 1.6%, as a milder winter gifted a 40- pound gain per cow, despite 3,000 fewer cows milked.
Texas was up 5.2%, thanks to 22,000 more cows and a 35-pound gain per cow.
Idaho was up 2.6%, on 12,000 more cows and a 15-pound gain per cow.
Michigan was up 2.1%, thanks to a 40-pound gain per cow and 2,000 more cows. Minnesota was up 1.1%, on a 25-pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 1,000 cows.
New Mexico was down 4.1%, with 13,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 5 pounds. New York was up 3.5%, thanks to 10,000 more cows in the string and a 40-pound gain per cow.
Oregon was down 1.4%, on a loss of 2,000 cows, though output per cow was up 5 pounds.
Pennsylvania inched up 0.1%, on a 10-pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 2,000 cows.
Washington state was down 1.9%, on 7,000 fewer cows however output per cow was up 15 pounds.
Culling jumps
Tough times have increased dairy cow culling. The USDA’s Livestock Slaughter report shows an estimated 297,900 head sent to slaughter under federal inspection in January, up 31,600 head from December, and 37,100 or 14.2% above January 2022.
The week ending Feb. 11 saw 67,400 head go to slaughter, down 2,600 from a year ago, first time it was below a year ago since the week ending Dec. 3, 2022. Year to date 2023, 406,000 cows had been sent to slaughter, up 21,500 head or 5.6%, from the same period in 2022.
Butter inventory growing
Shelves are fattening up. The USDA’s January Cold Storage report puts Jan. 31 butter stocks at 262.7 million pounds, up 46.4 million pounds or 21.4% from December, and 43.3 million pounds or 19.7% more than January 2022.
Butter stocks had trailed year-ago levels for 16 consecutive months until December and now again in January.
American cheese stocks fell to 818.8 million pounds, down 6.5 million pounds or 0.8% from December, and 18.8 million or 2.2% below a year ago.
The “other” cheese category crept up to 598.9 million pounds, up 3.3 million pounds or 0.5% from December, and 15.0 million or 2.6% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory slipped to 1.441 billion pounds, down 4.1 million pounds or 0.3% from December, but 4.1 million or 0.3% above a year ago.
Exports likely kept cheese inventories in check. It remains to be seen if that will be the case in 2023.
Class I down $1.79
The Agriculture Department announced the March Federal order Class I base milk price at $18.99 per hundredweight, down $1.79 from February and $3.89 below March 2022, lowest Class I since November 2021. The three-month average stands at $20.73, down from $21.41 at this time a year ago, and compares to $15.29 in 2021.
Fluid sales down 3.7%
Fluid milk sales aren’t helping prices. The USDA’s latest data shows December packaged fluid products totaled 3.8 billion pounds, down 3.7% from December 2021.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.5 billion pounds, down 3.3% from a year ago. Organic products, at 230 million pounds, were down a hefty 9.4%, but represented a typical 6.1% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.3 billion pounds, up 0.4% from a year ago, up 1.3% year to date, and represented 34.2% of total milk sales for 2022.
Skim milk sales, at 190 million pounds, were down 8.8% from a year ago and down 8.6% for the year.
Total packaged fluid sales for the year amounted to 43.3 billion pounds, down 2.4% from 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 40.4 billion pounds, down 2.4%. Organic products, at 2.8 billion, were down 2.0%, and represented 6.6% of total milk sales for 2022.
Dairy 'identity politics'
So-called “identity politics” appears to even rule the dairy industry. The Food and Drug Administration issued a draft guidance last week that allows plant-based beverages to continue using the term "milk" and allows for such beverages to include a “voluntary” nutrient statement on its label.
The draft drew fire from the Wisconsin-based American Dairy Coalition and other dairy groups.
The National Milk Producers Federation’s Jim Mulhern said the draft is “a step toward labeling integrity for consumers of dairy products, even as it falls short of ending the decades-old problem of misleading plant-based labeling using dairy terminology."
"By acknowledging the utter lack of nutritional standards prevalent in plant-based beverages and the confusion over nutritional value that’s prevailed in the marketplace because of the unlawful use of dairy terms, FDA’s proposed guidance will provide greater transparency that’s sorely needed for consumers to make informed choices," he said.
“The decision to permit such beverages to continue inappropriately using dairy terminology violates FDA’s own standards of identity,” NMPF said, “which clearly define dairy terms as animal-based products.”
Butter still strong
CME block Cheddar shot up to $1.96 per pound the day after the President’s Day holiday last Monday, highest in three weeks, but closed Friday at $1.88, unchanged on the week but 6.50 cents below a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $1.60 Wednesday but closed Friday at $1.54, down 0.75 cents on the week and 36 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 6 cars of block for the week and 37 of barrel.
Buoyed by Friday’s Cold Storage report, the blocks gained 3 cents Monday on 2 trades but stayed put Tuesday at $1.91, with no activity.
The barrels were bid up a nickel Monday but were also unchanged Tuesday, holding at $1.59, with no activity, 32 cents below the blocks.
Midwest cheesemakers fought winter storms last week. Dairy Market News reported that spot milk loads hit $10 under Class III for the ninth week in a row, with the midweek upper end of the range at $4 under. Upcoming school breaks are expected to keep milk widely available for cheese vats. Barrel cheese makers continue to say orders are lagging previous years but some were starting to see growth in customer interest.
Domestic cheese demand is mixed in the West. Retail and food service purchases are steady to lighter. Export interest is mixed as some report lighter demand and note it is shifting more production from barrels to blocks, while others report strong demand, according to DMN.
Cash butter saw its Friday finish at $2.43 per pound, up 5.50 cents on the week, but 15.75 cents below a year ago. There was only 1 sale on the week.
Monday’s butter gained 2 cents on a trade, despite the bearish Cold Storage data, but held there Tuesday at $2.45 per pound.
Midwest butter producers say there’s a lot of cream available and plants are easing back orders as they near capacity at least into early March. Winter storms were expected to push already busy cream handlers to find new destinations. Butter demand remains steady, with producers focused on fall demand.
Cream is “plentiful to balanced” in the West, says DMN, though demand remains “steady to light.” Reports continued regarding short staffing but butter output remained strong. Demand ahead of the forecasted increase related to spring holidays is reported as “light to weak.” Retail demand is light to weak with some reports below seasonal forecasts. Export demand is “light,” says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.2150 per pound, down 0.50 cents on the week and 64.50 cents below a year ago, with 10 sales on the week.
The powder was down 1.50 cents Monday and dropped 2 cents Tuesday as the morning’s Pulse lost ground, and the CME powder fell to $1.18, lowest since Jan. 31, 2023.
Dry whey finished last week at 46.50 cents per pound, 1.50 cents higher, but 31.50 cents below a year ago. There were 4 CME sales reported for the week.
Monday’s whey was unchanged but lost 0.75 cents Tuesday, slipping to 45.75 cents per pound.
GDT Pulse slips
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade Pulse saw 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, unchanged from the Feb. 14 Pulse, but at $3,285 per metric ton.
HighGround Dairy stated, “Despite indication from SGX traders that March WMP settlements should tick higher, last settling at $3,350 per metric ton overnight, the GDT Pulse reflected a $30 drop from the prior February auction and was a $58 per MT drop, or down 1.8%, from the SGX February 2023 futures settlement of $3,268 per MT.”
