The “recovery” in the Global Dairy Trade auction suffered a relapse Tuesday as the weighted average fell 1.3%, after inching up 1.5% on June 7 ending five consecutive declines prior to that.
Cheddar led the declines, dropping 9.0%, after falling 3.6% in the last event. Anhydrous milkfat was down 4.7%, after gaining 2.7%, and whole milk powder was off 0.6%, following a 0.3% slip.
Butter was up 2.4%, which follows a 5.6% advance, and skim milk powder was up 1.0%, after a 3.0% rise last time.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.7496 per pound U.S., up 6.5 cents after gaining 14.1 cents in the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.93. GDT Cheddar, at $2.2114, was down 22.2 cents after losing 12.3 cents last time, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.10. GDT skim milk powder averaged $2.0573 per pound, up from $1.9231. Whole milk powder averaged $1.8713 per pound, down from $1.8861. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.81 per pound.
Indications are “the elephant in the room” is still not in the room or the market, meaning the absence of China is playing a big role in the GDT weakness. Chinese milk equivalent imports in May were down 29.4% from last year.
Cheese falters
CME Cheddar block cheese plunged to $2.08 per pound last Thursday, the lowest CME price since March 17, but recovered 6.50 cents Friday to close at $2.1450, 11 cents lower on the week, fourth consecutive week of loss, but 65.25 cents above a year ago.
The barrels fell to $2.1350 Thursday, lowest since March 21, then recovered 2.25 cents Friday to finish at $2.1575, down 8.50 cents on the week, the fifth week of loss, but 61.50 cents above a year ago, and 1.25 cents above the blocks. There were 11 sales of block last week at the CME and 26 of barrel.
The markets were closed Monday for the Juneteenth Holiday and re-opened Tuesday with the blocks dropping 4.50 cents to $2.10, with 1 load exchanging hands, as traders weighed the morning’s GDT and anticipated the afternoon’s May Milk Production report.
The barrels gained 1.25 cents on 2 unfilled bids, reaching $2.17.
Midwestern cheese producers reported a surge of milk availability last week, according to Dairy Market News, mainly due to a number of plants down for a variety of reasons. Spot milk prices were as low as $5 under Class III at mid-week. Cheese orders were meeting seasonal expectations, says DMN, with Cheddar and Italian style orders seasonally quieter.
Cheese sales are trending lower in western retail outlets and food service orders are faltering. Amid high input costs, ongoing labor issues, and consumer resistance to higher prices, some eateries are offering streamlined menu options and/or abbreviated hours of operation, according to DMN. Cheese exports remain robust. Western cheese production is busy and at maximum capacity for some plants. Inventories are “stable to growing.”
Cash butter closed Friday at $2.94 per pound, down 3.50 cents on the week, but $1.1550 above a year ago, on 36 sales for the week.
Tuesday’s butter was down a penny on an uncovered offer, slipping to $2.93.
Central butter producers say cream is somewhat tight but available from the West if they can find haulers to transport it and pay their fuel bills. Continued reports of short plant staffing is keeping butter production restrained.
Cream is getting a little tighter in the west but still available for butter making which is steady. Some plants are working to grow inventories for fall demand. But, as prices head higher and lose the competitive edge on global markets, export demand appears softer. Retail sales are down and food service orders continue to slide as some restaurants reduce hours or days of the week, due to high input costs, lower consumer demand, and staffing shortages, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to a Friday finish at $1.80 per pound, down 5.50 cents on the week but 53.50 cents above a year ago. There were 8 sales reported last week.
The powder was up a penny to $1.81, with 2 cars finding new homes.
Dry whey fell to 49.25 cents per pound last Thursday but closed Friday at 50.75 cents, still 3.50 cents lower on the week and 10.25 cents below a year ago. There were 16 CME sales reported for the week.
Tuesday’s whey price was unchanged.
Fluid sales down 2.1%
Sales of U.S. packaged fluid milk products totaled 3.6 billion pounds in April, down 2.1% from April 2021, according to the USDA’s latest data.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.4 billion pounds, down 2.0% from a year ago. Organic products, at 240 million pounds, were down 3.4%, and represented 6.6% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, up 3.0% from a year ago, up 0.8% year to date, and represented 33.3% of total milk sales in the four months.
Skim milk sales, at 195 million pounds, were down 8.4% from a year ago and down 8.1% YTD.
Total packaged fluid sales for the first four months of 2022 amounted to 14.7 billion pounds, down 2.5% from 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 13.8 billion pounds, down 2.4%. Organic products, at 964 million, were down 4.3%, and represented 6.6% of total milk sales for the period.
The butter dropped 4.50 cents Monday but regained a nickel Tuesday, climbing back to $2.98 per pound, with 15 loads finding new homes.
Central butter producers report that cream quickly tightened following its extra availability over the Memorial Day holiday, according to Dairy Market News. Plant managers were hoping to get a better gauge on cream availability but, if this is an indicator of things to come, micro-fixing bulk butter will shift higher, they said. Micro-fixing is thawing 68-pound chunks and cutting them into consumer size blocks or sticks. The down side is the process requires more employees than does churning so current staff shortages are a problem, according to DMN.
Butter and ice cream production is contributing to strong demand for cream in the West. Other regions are also looking for cream, however, high fuel prices and limited tanker availability is limiting that. Butter output is steady, though below expectations at some plants the last few months due to labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies.
Butter demand is softening from food service and retail. Concerns over rising food and fuel prices have resulted in consumers picking cheaper private label brands or butter alternatives, says DMN.
Cheddar block cheese hit $2.28 per pound last Monday but closed Friday at $2.2550, down 1.50 cents on the week, the third week of decline, but 75.50 cents above a year ago.
The barrels hit $2.3050 on Thursday, but finished Friday at $2.2425, 0.25 cents lower on the week and 57 cents above a year ago. There were 6 sales of block reported last week and 21 of barrel.
The blocks were down 3.75 cents Monday and 3.25 cents Tuesday, dropping to $2.1850, the lowest since March 30.
The barrels lost 2.25 cents Monday and 4.50 cents Tuesday, descending to $2.1750, also the lowest since March 30.
Milk availability increased for Midwest Class III producers last week, according to DMN, as school milk demand declined and weather was steady. Cheese output was mostly active though limited due to ongoing employee shortages but cheese orders are steady.
Food service cheese demand is softening in the West as some restaurants in the region decrease hours amid labor shortages and lighter demand. Retail demand is also trending lower, likely due to the increased costs pushing customers to reduce purchases. Export demand remains strong.
Grade A nonfat dry milk hit $1.8850 per pound last Wednesday, highest since Feb. 16, but closed the week at $1.8550, 0.75 cents lower and 55.50 cents above a year ago. There were 9 sales reported on the week.
Traders left the powder unchanged Monday but took it down 3.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.82.
Dry whey fell to 51.75 cents per pound last Tuesday but closed Friday at 54.25 cents, down 1.50 cents on the week and 8.50 cents below a year ago, on 7 sales.
The whey lost 2.75 cents Monday and stayed there Tuesday, holding at 51.50 cents per pound, lowest since May 26.
Record cheese exports
U.S. cheese exports set a record for April, totaling 91.2 million pounds, up 2.4% from April 2021, and up 9.5% year to date, according to the latest data.
Speaking in the June 13 "Dairy Radio Now" program, HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess reported that Cheddar exports hit 20.4 million pounds, up 107.6%, much of it going to Japan and South Korea, as Asian countries look for more affordable prices.
Butter exports totaled 9.8 million pounds, down 9.7%, though YTD they are up 24.9%. This was the first drop since November 2020, but compares to strong shipments a year ago that were difficult to match, according to Fuess.
Nonfat and skim milk powder, at 162.1 million pounds, was down 6.3% and down 7.8% YTD.
Dry whey exports totaled 37.5 million pounds, down 18.9% from a year ago and down 22.1% YTD.
Fuess says the export numbers are impressive considering the shipping issues, port congestion, and increased costs we have been dealing with and expects this success to continue.
Milk estimates lowered
The Agriculture Department lowered its milk production estimate for 2022 and 2023 in its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, citing slower growth in milk-per-cow than previously expected in 2022. A lower milk per cow estimate in 2023 resulted in a lower 2023 output.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 226.4 billion and 225.4 billion pounds, respectively, down 300 million pounds on production and 200 million on marketings from last month’s estimates. If realized, 2022 production would only be up 100 million pounds.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 229.3 billion and 228.2 billion pounds, respectively, down 200 million pounds on each. If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.9 billion pounds or 1.3% from 2022.
Price forecasts for cheese, butter and nonfat dry milk were raised from last month on recent price strength and stronger anticipated demand, though the whey price forecast was lowered.
Class III and Class IV milk prices were raised. The 2022 Class III price was projected to average $22.90 per hundredweight, up 15 cents from last month’s projection, and compares to $17.08 in 2021. The 2023 average is estimated at $20.65, also up 15 cents from a month ago.
The 2022 Class IV average is pegged at $24.65, up 85 cents from a month ago and compares to $16.09 in 2021. The 2023 average is projected at $21.90, up 50 cents from last month’s estimate.