Fat provided the biggest pull on Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction, which saw its fourth consecutive decline. The weighted average plunged 8.5%, the biggest drop since Aug. 4, 2015, and follows a 3.6% drop on April 19.
All products offered lost ground, led by butter, down a whopping 12.5%, following a 3.7% dip on April 19.
Anhydrous milkfat dropped 12.1%, after slipping 1.3% last time. Cheddar was down 8.6%, following a 3.9% loss, and the powders followed.
Whole milk powder and skim milk powder were both down 6.5%, following respective 4.4% and 4.2% drops last time Buttermilk powder was down 6.1%.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.5698 per pound U.S., down 36.9 cents after dropping 11.1 cents in the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.62.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.5635, was down 24.2 cents after losing 13 cents last time, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.3475. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.8731 per pound, down from $1.9995, a drop of 12.6 cents.
Whole milk powder averaged $1.7764 per pound, down from $1.9083, a loss of 13.2 cents. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.71 per pound.
Nate Donnay, StoneX director of market intelligence, points out “China’s imports in March were down 28.6% from last year. When the largest buyer in the world is down 20-30%, we have a signiﬁcant global demand problem.”
Record All Milk price
High milk prices are not giving U.S. dairy producers much comfort. While the March All Milk Price hit a record high, jumping $1.20, rising feed prices and fuel, particularly diesel, and fertilizer are eating up the milk returns.
The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report shows the March milk feed price ratio at 2.06, down from 2.07 in February, but compares to 1.76 in March 2021.
The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. In other words, one pound of milk would purchase 2.06 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.
The U.S. All Milk Price averaged a record high $25.90 per hundredweight, up $1.20 from February, seventh consecutive increase, and was $8.60 above March 2021.
But, the national average corn price jumped to $6.56 per bushel, up 46 cents from February, after gaining 53 cents in February, and was a budget busting $1.67 per bushel above March 2021.
Soybeans averaged $15.40 per bushel, up 60 cents from February, after shooting $1.90 higher in February, and a whopping $2.20 per bushel above March 2021.
Alfalfa hay averaged $221 per ton, up $7 from February and $44 per ton above a year ago.
The March cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $84.70 per cwt., up $6.80 from February, $17.60 above March 2021, and $13.10 above the 2011 base average.
Quarterly milk cow replacements averaged $1,570 per head in April, up $190 from January, and $200 above April 2021. Cows averaged $1440 per head in California, up $110 from January, and $40 above a year ago. Wisconsin’s average, at $1,710 per head, was up $240 from January, and $220.00 above April 2021.
Dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Missouri, says, “The milk margin over dairy feed costs will be above the maximum coverage of $9.50 per cwt. every month in 2022 with a range of $10.70 in December to $12.35 in April.”
CME mixed
Dairy prices were mixed the last week of April. The Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $2.37 per pound, down 2.25 cents on the week, ending five consecutive weeks of gain, but 7.50 cents above where they were on April 1, and 57 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished the month at $2.34, 3 cents lower on the week but 8.75 cents above their April 1 perch, 50.50 cents above a year ago, and 3 cents below the blocks.
Sales totaled 3 cars of block for the week and 33 for the month of April, down from 38 in March. Barrel sales totaled 12 for the week and 75 for the month, down from 108 in March.
Monday’s trading took the blocks down 2.25 cents on 2 trades and stayed put Tuesday at $2.3475, as traders weighed the morning’s GDT and awaited Wednesday’s March Dairy Products report.
The barrels were down 4 cents Monday on 10 trades and held there Tuesday at $2.30.
Milk is readily available for cheese production in the Midwest, according to Dairy Market News, but short staffing is keeping a lid on output in some plants. Cheddar inventories are balanced to available, while other varietal cheesemakers say their stores are balanced to tight. Demand notes are and have been strong, says DMN.
Strong demand for cheese is present in both western domestic and international markets, though Asian buying slipped lower last week. Like a broken record, port congestion and the shortage of truck drivers continues to cause delays to cheese deliveries. Inventories are growing. Milk is available, allowing plants to run busy schedules but labor shortages and delayed deliveries of supplies are keeping output below capacity.
Cash butter fell to $2.6150 per pound last Wednesday, lowest CME price since Feb. 25, but it reversed direction Thursday, first gain in six sessions, and closed Friday at $2.6750, up 7.50 cents on the week, 3.50 cents lower on the month, but still 92.25 cents above a year ago. There were 9 loads of butter sold last week and 57 for the month, down from 99 in March.
Monday’s butter was down 0.75 cents and dropped 4.75 cents Tuesday to $2.62.
Cream is reportedly available both within the Central region and from the West, according to DMN. Bulk butter remains tight and at a premium. Contacts have mixed views regarding late summer and fall inventories. Domestic demand is steadily hearty week over week and global inquiries are not expected to ebb in the near-term so many expect butter stores to be short.
Cream inventories are steadily available in the West. Contacts report that demand is steady as ice cream makers continue to purchase loads. Demand for butter is steady to lower in both food service and retail.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.7075 per pound last Tuesday but rallied Wednesday, first gain in eight sessions, and closed Friday at $1.7550, unchanged on the week, 9.50 cents lower on the month, but 43 cents above a year ago. There were 8 sales on the week and 55 for the month, down from 82 a month ago.
Monday’s powder lost a half-cent and gave up 4 cents Tuesday, falling to $1.71, lowest since Jan. 6.
The whey fell to 57.50 cents per pound last Tuesday, lowest since Sept. 27, 2021, but regained 3 cents Friday to close at 60.50 cents per pound, down 3 cents on the week, a half-cent below its April 1 post, and 5.50 cents below a year ago. There were 10 sales on the week and 33 for the month, up from 19 in March.
CME whey was down a penny Monday and held there Tuesday at 59.50 cents per pound.
Shipping woes
There was lots of talk about supply chain issues at the recent annual conference of the American Dairy Products Institute and American Butter Institute. Matt Gould, analyst and editor of the Dairy and Food Market Analyst newsletter, said in Monday’s "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast that there was a lot of optimism about exports at the conference, with many deals being made there, but there was pessimism regarding China’s lockdowns.
He reported that there were about 500 ships anchored off the coast, waiting to unload in China, and those ships have about one-fifth of the world’s shipping containers on them, which has worsened the container shortage in the rest of the globe. He said it will take two months to clear once China ends the lockdowns.
Meanwhile, Gould’s April 22 issue reported on the concern over $8.00 per bushel corn that dairy farmers face and stated, “At current feed prices, we estimate the average cost of production in the second quarter is above $23.00 per cwt. for farmers that are purchasing feed.”
Gould warned that a corn price that high means “we can’t stomach much of a decrease in dairy product prices because it won’t take much to fall below that level. That’s a really high number.”
Gould believes Chinese dairy imports will continue to lag year ago levels through second quarter, due to the COVID lockdowns.