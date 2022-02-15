World dairy prices show little sign of weakening. Tuesday’s weighted average at the Global Dairy Trade auction jumped 4.2%, following the 4.1% gain Feb. 1, and 4.6% on Jan. 18.
Traders brought 61.1 million pounds of product to the market, down from 62.7 million on Feb. 1, and the average metric ton price climbed to $4,840 U.S., up from $4,630.
All products offered remained in the black, led by skim milk powder, up 6.0%, following the 2.1% advance on Feb. 1. Whole milk powder was up 4.2%, after advancing 5.8%.
GDT butter was up 5.1%, after a 3.3% rise, and anhydrous milkfat was up 1.2%, following a 1.4% advance.
Cheddar was up 3.5%, after a 2.4% jump last time, and lactose rounded out the gains, up 3.4%.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.9588 per pound U.S., up 14.5 cents, after jumping 8.9 cents on Feb. 1, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a bargain $2.86.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.6674, was up 8.9 cents, after gaining 6.3 cents on Feb. 1, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a cheap $1.99. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.9482 per pound, up from $1.8375.
Whole milk powder averaged $2.0424 per pound, up from $1.9614. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.90 per pound.
Butter soaring again
U.S. dairy product prices were mostly higher the second week of February. The Cheddar blocks held at $1.90 per pound for four sessions, then gained 0.75 cents Friday to close at $1.9075, 35 cents above a year ago.
The barrels saw a Friday finish at $1.91, up 1.50 cents on the week, 42 cents above a year ago, and 2.50 cents above the blocks. There were 2 sales of block last week at the CME and 10 of barrel.
Monday’s traders took the blocks up 0.75 cents and jumped the blocks 7.50 cents Tuesday to $1.99, highest since Jan. 13, with 3 loads exchanging hands.
The barrels were up 4 cents Monday, with 4 cars exchanging hands, but stayed put Tuesday at $1.95.
The Feb. 4 Dairy and Food Market Analyst reported that foodservice sales are beginning to improve again as the latest Covid-19 surge dies down.
Dairy Market News says Midwestern cheesemakers reported stronger customer demand the week before last but, as January progressed and prices fell, customers began to pace their orders. The bullish movements brought the buyers back. Cheese production is busy though some plants still face employee shortages.
Retail demand for cheese is steady in the West while foodservice demand continued to decline. Many restaurants in the region are operating with reduced hours or are closed due to COVID concerns and labor shortages.
International cheese demand is strengthening as U.S. prices are below European prices. Loads of cheese continue to face delays due to a shortage of truck drivers and exports continue to face delays from port congestion. Milk is available for cheese producers to run busy schedules though some are still dealing with labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies, says DMN.
After having plunged to $2.4525 per pound on Feb. 2, the butter soared last week to a $2.7550 per pound close Friday, up a whopping 25.50 cents on the week and $1.36 above a year ago, with 8 sales reported on the week.
The butter jumped 3 cents Monday, with 4 loads finding new homes, and propelled by the morning’s GDT, shot up 7.50 cents Tuesday, to $2.86, highest since Jan. 21, with 10 more loads traded.
The Feb. 14 "Daily Dairy Report" says, “Butter buyers are clearly worried that competition for U.S. butter will heat up and are rushing to buy before prices climb even further. Although butter today is not unusually scarce, it could be harder to buy later this year.”
Central region butter producers are wrapping up spring holiday inventory preparations. With cream available in and out of the region they are running busy churns, but still note employee shortages are inhibiting full production. Some plants are still receiving cream from the West, but driver shortages, particularly out West, are prevalent.
Cream inventories are available in the West but demand is steady. Transportation delays and labor shortages are causing some plants to run below capacity. Demand for butter is strong in both domestic and international markets. Retail butter sales are steady while foodservice sales have declined. Inventories of salted and unsalted butter are tight. Butter deliveries are also facing delays due to port congestion and a shortage of truck drivers but butter production is trending higher, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.8975 per pound, up 6.50 cents on the week and 78.50 cents above a year ago, on 16 sales for the week.
Monday saw the powder inch a quarter-cent higher and stay there Tuesday at $1.90, highest since April 15, 2014. The CME record is $2.16 per pound on Dec. 5, 2007.
CME dry whey saw its first loss since Dec. 21 on Feb. 9, dropping 4 cents, the biggest single day drop since Jan. 26, 2021. It fell to 79 cents per pound on Thursday, lowest since Jan. 19, but regained 3.25 cents Friday to close at 82.25 cents per pound, still down 3.50 cents on the week but 28 cents above a year ago. There were 15 sales last week, the most since the week of June 29, 2020.
The whey was up 2 cents Monday, with 5 sales reported, but was offered 3 cents lower Tuesday, retreating to 81.25 cents per pound.
Record exports
U.S. dairy exports were at record highs in 2021 despite hitting some headwinds in December. Starting with our biggest category, nonfat-skim milk powder exports totaled 127 million pounds, down 3.9% from Dec. 2020, but they were up 10.7% for all of 2021.
Speaking in the Feb. 14 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess said the decrease was a concerning sign that possibly signifies that logistical and shipping issues were negatively impacting U.S. exporters from moving product overseas.
He adds that volume was down 27% from November, even as global demand remained firm into the end of the year and prices continued to climb in the absence of product from other exporters. Mexico remained the top destination, according to HGD, but volume was down 2%.
Cheese exports totaled 68.4 million pounds, up 20.1% from a year ago, with YTD up 14.2%. HGD says December was the sixth consecutive month cheese topped exports of a year ago and set a record on a calendar year basis. The largest year over year gain was in cheese moving to Mexico, up 17% on the year.
Butter totaled 7.6 million pounds, up 19.6% from a year ago and up 110.7% YTD.
Dry whey exports fell to 31.8 million pounds, down 16.3% from Dec. 2020, but 5.6% ahead of 2020 overall.
December was a 23-month low for dry whey exports, weakest of any month since January 2020, according to Fuess. Chinese market share fell from 53% last year to just 27% this year, and volume was down 58% from a year ago.
The increased dairy product prices drove the value of December exports to just under $595 million, up $90 million from a year ago. Exports for all of 2021 totaled 5.93 billion pounds, up 10% from 2020, and value hit a record $7.7 billion, accounting for over 17% of U.S. milk production.
Fuess says it’s encouraging for farmers to see product leave our shores and not weigh down our markets, depressing prices, but he warned that, with 2021 being such a great year, it may be difficult to match in 2022. Continued good exports and robust domestic demand, however, “should keep prices well supported,” he concluded.
Milk estimate lowered
The Agriculture Department lowered its estimate for 2022 milk production in its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, blaming lower dairy cow numbers.
The Cattle report estimated the Jan. 1 dairy cow inventory almost 1% below 2021 and the number of replacements 3% lower.
2021 production and marketings were estimated at 226.3 billion and 225.2 billion pounds, respectively, up 100 million pounds on production from last month’s estimate, and unchanged on marketings. If confirmed, 2021 production would be up 3.1 billion pounds or 1.4% from 2020.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 227.2 billion and 226.1 billion pounds, respectively, down 500 million pounds on both. If realized, 2022 production would be up 900 million pounds or just 0.4% from 2021.
Annual product price forecasts for cheese, butter, nonfat dry milk and whey were raised from the previous month, based on current prices, lower expected milk output, and tightening stocks.
Cheese was projected to average $1.90 per pound in 2022, up 2.50 cents from last month’s estimate, and 22.5 cents above the expected 2021 average.
Butter was projected at $2.39 per pound, up 9 cents from a month ago and 65.75 cents above 2021.
Nonfat dry milk and whey were projected to average $1.6650 and 70.50 cents per pound respectively, up 40 cents and 13.1 cents respectively from their 2021 averages.
Class III and IV milk prices were raised. Look for the 2022 Class III to average $20.30 per hundredweight, up 65 cents from what was expected a month ago. That compares to a $17.08 average in 2021. The Class IV price was projected at $22.30, up $1.40 from a month ago, and compares to $16.09 in 2021.