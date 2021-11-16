Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction saw its weighted average jump 1.9%, following the 4.3% jump on Nov. 2.
Traders brought 67.0 million pounds of product to market, up from 66.0 million last time, and the most since Dec. 15, 2020.
Butter led the gains, up 3.5% following the 4.7% advance on Nov. 2.
Anhydrous milkfat was up 1.3% after gaining 4.2% last time.
GDT Cheddar was up 2.2% after leading the gains last time with a 14.1% advance.
Whole milk powder was up 1.9% following a 2.7% gain, and skim milk powder was up 1.4% after a 6.6% gain last time.
Chicago-based StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.4491 per pound U.S., up 8.2 cents, after gaining 10.6 cents last time, and compares to CME butter, which closed Tuesday at a cheap $1.95.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.3416, was up 4.8 cents, after jumping 28.7 cents last time, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $1.66.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.6676 per pound, up from $1.6450. Whole milk powder averaged $1.8086 per pound, up from $1.7785. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.5450 per pound.
Prices climb, then slip
Dairy prices were mostly higher the second week of November, though the week was a little thin on fresh data.
The Cheddar blocks climbed to $1.81 per pound last Thursday, but dropped back 6 cents Friday to $1.75, still 16.50 cents higher on the week and 16.75 cents below a year ago when prices were plunging. The blocks lost 42.50 cents a year ago. The barrels were down 70.75 cents, second highest single-week loss ever. The record was 71.75 cents, the week of Aug. 3, 2020.
The barrels got to $1.55 last Thursday, but closed Friday at $1.4975, a half-cent lower on the week and 11.25 cents below a year ago. There were 4 sales of block on the week at the CME and 40 of barrel, highest weekly total since the week of June 14.
Some questioned cheese at $1.80 per pound, considering the amount in storage and the capacity to produce more. The blocks dropped a nickel Monday on 5 uncovered offers, as traders anticipated Tuesday morning’s Global Dairy Trade and Thursday’s October Milk Production report. They lost another 4 cents Tuesday on 3 offers, dipping to $1.66.
The barrels gained 2 cents Monday but gave back 5.75 cents Tuesday on 2 offers, falling to $1.46, 20 cents below the blocks.
Midwest cheesemakers are busy, reports Dairy Market News. Lighter amounts of milk were offered this week but cheesemakers say they are working full schedules if possible. Foodservice and retail buyers are actively searching, says DMN, in fact, some cheesemakers say new customer interest has grown, as needs are not being fulfilled elsewhere. Worker shortages, thinly spread milk supplies, and holiday demand have created a tighter cheese market.
Western cheese demand is steady at retail as purchasers prepare for the holidays. Food service demand is, reportedly, softening. Contacts suggest that worsening port congestion has caused some decline in international demand. Port congestion and a shortage of truck drivers were causing delays to shipments. Contacts believe declining demand, combined with increased availability, contributed to the previous week’s lower prices. Some managers say staffing shortages are causing them to run limited schedules.
The Nov. 5 "Dairy and Food Market Analyst" cites three factors in that week’s cheese price drop: “First, cheese backed up when the largest processed cheese manufacturer in the country suddenly shut down operations due to a cyberattack. Secondly, West Coast port conditions worsened significantly that week (at least according to our network) and this is likely resulting in cancellations in cheese export shipments. Thirdly, we are hearing about more supply chain shortages that are limiting cut and wrap producers’ ability to manufacture.”
The good news, say the Analyst, “All three are very short-term. And with USA cheese prices as much as 75 cents cheaper than cheese in Europe and Oceania, probably won’t last long.”
CME butter made another attempt at $2 per pound last week, climbing to $1.9750 Wednesday, but fell short again, finishing Friday at $1.95, still up 1.50 cents on the week and 55 cents above a year ago, with 17 sales reported on the week.
The butter was unchanged both Monday and Tuesday, with no activity.
Butter sales are very strong, according to Central contacts. Retail and foodservice interest has increased, which was seasonally expected, says DMN, and bulk butter prices have increased as supplies tighten. Butter plant managers say employee numbers have begun to improve. Time and training are expected to aid the labor shortage of the past year. Cream is reportedly tight and getting tighter. Market tones are healthy, with more bullish than bearish undertones.
Cream is available throughout the West though shipments continue to face delays due to a shortage of truck drivers. Foodservice demand for butter is strong and retail demand is strengthening, as customers prepare for the holidays.
Exports are increasing. Some butter makers are, reportedly, running below capacity due to delayed deliveries of production supplies and labor shortages. Spot availability of butter is limited, as demand continues to outpace production.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.55 per pound, down 2 cents on the week but 46.25 cents above a year ago, on 16 sales. The weaker cheese prices may have undermined the strength in powder prices somewhat.
Monday’s powder inched a half-cent lower and stayed there Tuesday at $1.5450.
Spot dry whey was unchanged for four days but closed Friday at 67 cents per pound, up a penny on the week and 24 cents above a year ago, with only 1 sale reported on the week at the CME.
The whey was up a half-cent Monday and it gained a penny Tuesday, hitting 68.50 cents per pound, highest since April 20
New transparency
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) announced the launch of four European cheese indices which will be published every Wednesday for Cheddar curd, mild cheddar, young Gouda and Mozzarella.
HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess, speaking on the Nov. 15 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, said the decision will bring more transparency to European cheese prices just as it has been doing for skim milk powder and butter, and will aid U.S. exports to better compete on the global market.
Fuess stated that U.S. cheese has been the most volatile of our four main dairy products and blamed port congestion for all but shutting down exports. End users are hesitant to commit to product, not knowing when they will get it, he explained.
He also cited the cyberattack at Schreiber Foods for disrupting the barrel market for several days and said labor and supply chain issues are impacting throughput speed at plants. Bottom line, he concluded, we’re in the peak of the seasonal demand period as consumers buy for the holidays, and that has lent support to the market, as have current general inflationary pressures.
Fluid sales drop 1.3%
U.S. fluid milk sales remain below a year ago. USDA’s latest data pegs September sales of packaged fluid products at 3.7 billion pounds, down 1.3% from Sept. 2020.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.4 billion pounds, down 1.1% from a year ago. Organic products, at 227 million pounds, were down 4.1%, and represented 6.2% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, down 3.4% from a year ago, with year to date consumption down 6.6%. Whole milk represented 33.2% of total milk sales for the nine-month period.
Skim milk sales, at 203 million pounds, were down 9.8% from a year ago and down 13.2% year to date.
Total packaged fluid milk sales for the nine months amounted to 32.9 billion pounds, down 4.5% from 2020. Conventional product sales totaled 30.8 billion pounds, down 4.6%. Organic products, at 2.1 billion, were down 2.3%, and represented 6.4% of total milk sales for the period.
The figures represent consumption in federal milk marketing order areas, which account for approximately 92% of total fluid milk sales in the U.S.
U.S. per capita consumption of fluid cow’s milk has been decreasing for over 70 years, according to the USDA’s Economic Research Service. During the previous decade, it fell at a faster rate than during each of the previous six decades. ERS data shows that the average rate of decrease was 1.0% per year over the 2000s. During the 2010s, it was 2.6% per year.
About 90% of the U.S. population does not consume enough dairy products to meet federal dietary recommendations, and declining per capita consumption of fluid cow’s milk prevents these individuals from consuming a diet more in line with those recommendations,” says the ERS.
The December Federal order Class I base milk price is announced Wednesday by USDA.