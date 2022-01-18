If there was any doubt about strength of the global dairy market, it was erased in Tuesday’s event, the second Global Dairy Trade auction of 2022.
The weighted average jumped 4.6%, biggest increase since March 2, 2021, and followed the 0.3% rise on Jan. 4 and the 1.5% fall on Dec. 21.
All products offered were in the black, led by whole milk powder, up 5.6%, after holding steady on Jan. 4.
Skim milk powder was up 5%, following a 1% increase, and butter was up 5%, after inching 0.3% higher.
Anhydrous milkfat was up 0.6%, after slipping 0.7% last time. Cheddar was up 1.1%, following a 4.9% jump.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.7252 per pound U.S., up 12.8 cents, and compares to CME butter, which closed Tuesday at a pricy $2.78.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.5157, was up 2.7 cents and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $1.88.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.7977 per pound, up from $1.7114. Whole milk powder averaged $1.8517 per pound, up from $1.7536. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.85 per pound.
Butter, cheese slip
Dairy prices were mixed the second week of 2022. The Cheddar blocks climbed to $2.0525 per pound last Wednesday, highest since Nov. 12, 2020, and but dropped from there to a Friday close at $1.92, down 7.5 cents on the week, and 9 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $1.96, 9.50 cents higher on the week, fourth week of gain, and highest since Nov. 11, 2020, 38.75 cents above a year ago, and an inverted 4 cents above the blocks, first time since Nov. 1, 2021. There were 4 sales of block last week at the CME and 7 of barrel.
The markets were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday but Tuesday’s traders took the blocks down 4 cents, to $1.88, on 4 sales.
The barrels were down 0.50 cent on 2 offers, slipping to $1.9550, but 7.50 cents above the blocks.
Spot milk availability for cheesemakers varies in the Central region, according to Dairy Market News. Some said milk offers were quiet and there was a general sense of balanced supplies.
Still, holiday level discounts were being offered in other parts; in some cases, the discounts were due to neighboring plants being shorthanded. Bottling was also starting to affect milk availability as a growing number of cheesemakers said they were being asked to resell milk into Class I. Reported higher culling rates are being blamed on harsh winter conditions and stronger beef prices, according to DMN, and there are expectations that milk accessibility will begin to decrease. Cheesemakers reported mixed demand but the high market prices may slow overall demand, warned DMN, though contacts suggest “the short-term picture is being painted with a bullish brush.”
Western cheese demand remains steady at retail, food service and internationally. Notable purchasing continues from Asian markets but faced continued delays from port congestion. Domestic loads of cheese were delayed due to the ongoing shortage of truck drivers and poor weather. Milk is available in the region but extreme weather was preventing supplies from reaching plants. Cheese output is steady to lower, with some plants reporting continued delays to production supplies and labor shortages causing them to run reduced schedules. Weather worries are shifting to the Northeast this week.
Cash butter climbed to $2.8425 per pound last Tuesday, highest since Dec. 7, 2015, but the rising star reversed direction Wednesday and closed Friday at $2.7250, down 1.75 cents on the week, but $1.4350 above a year ago. 28 sales were reported last week.
Tuesday’s butter, inspired by the morning’s GDT, gained 5.50 cents, climbing back to $2.78 per pound, on 5 unfilled bids.
Central butter churning is busy despite COVID-related worker issues, even as cream supplies slowly tighten. Cream prices were slowly edging higher after the seasonal holiday abundance.
Bulk butter is tight and end users are paying for it. Retail demand is keeping butter makers busy and market tones are “resolutely bullish,” says DMN. International butterfat values are climbing and contacts expect market tones to sustain this pressure for longer than just the near term.
Western cream demand is picking up and buyers in the Midwest were looking for cream. Severe weather and a shortage of truck drivers was causing delays. Demand for butter is strong in both domestic and international markets.
Retail and food service purchasing is steady, though some expect a decline in the coming weeks. Strong demand, tight inventories, and transportation issues have been cited as contributing to the increased prices.
Butter output is steady to lower. Delayed deliveries of production supplies and labor shortages continue to cause reduced schedules, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk shot up to a Friday finish at $1.8150 per pound, up 10.50 cents on the week and 61.50 cents above a year ago; 13 sales transpired on the week.
The powder was up 3.50 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.85 per pound, highest since June 12, 2014, with 3 loads finding new homes. The record CME powder price is $2.16 per pound on Dec. 5, 2007.
CME dry whey also kept creeping higher and closed Friday at 77 cents per pound, up 1.25 cents on the week and 24 cents above a year ago, with 3 sales reported for the week.
Tuesday’s whey set another record at 78 cents per pound, up a penny on a trade.
High prices to stay
Dairy analyst and editor of the Dairy and Food Market Analyst newsletter, Matt Gould, said on the Jan. 17 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast that these higher dairy prices will likely be around for a while. He said COVID has kept new plants from being built so we won’t have an increase in supply of cheese or whey products.
He added that feed prices have been high and margins challenging so “there is no wall of milk in the dairy universe right now. Milk is tight in the U.S., milk is tight in Europe and in New Zealand, and that’s a recipe for high prices.”
When asked if the resulting high milk prices will find their way to the farm and not be derailed by de-pooling and high producer price differentials, Gould answered, “This time around, farmers are definitely going to benefit.”
While there is a lag before they show up in the milk check, “The first half of 2022 is going to have pretty solid margins.”
The latest COVID surge has been particularly disruptive to all kinds of manufacturing plants, he concluded, with employees calling in sick.
“The silver lining may be that we’re going through this surge right now, and it’s very challenging but as we look forward and we get past this surge, hopefully, we have a return to normal.”
Milk estimates unchanged
After lowering estimates for 2021 and 2022 milk production for six consecutive months, the Agriculture Department left its latest projection unchanged in last Wednesday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report.
2021 production and marketings remain at 226.2 billion and 225.2 billion pounds, respectively. If realized, 2021 production would be up 3.0 billion pounds or 1.3% from 2020.
2022 production and marketings remain at 227.7 billion and 226.6 billion pounds, respectively. If realized, 2022 production would be up 1.5 billion pounds or 0.7% from 2021.
Cheese, butter, nonfat dry milk, and whey price forecasts for 2022 were raised from last month on firm domestic demand and tight supplies. The 2022 cheese price average was projected at $1.8750 per pound, up from the 2021 average of $1.6755. Butter is expected to average $2.30 per pound in 2022, up from the 2021 average of $1.7325.
Class III and Class IV milk prices were raised on the higher dairy product prices. Look for a 2022 Class III average at $19.65, up $1.50 from last month’s estimate, and compares to $17.08 in 2021 and $18.16 in 2020.
The Class IV price average was projected at $20.90, also up $1.90 from last month’s estimate, and compares to $16.09 in 2021 and $13.49 in 2020.
Fluid fall slows
Consumer news for fluid milk remains disappointing but wasn’t as bad as it has been. The USDA’s latest data shows November sales of packaged fluid products at 3.8 billion pounds, down just 0.9% from Nov. 2020, and follows a 5.2% decline in October and 1.3% in September.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.6 billion pounds, down 0.8% from a year ago. Organic products, at 230 million pounds, were down 1.8%, and represented 6.1% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.3 billion pounds, virtually unchanged from a year ago, with year to date consumption down 5.7%. Whole milk represented 33.1% of total milk sales for the 11-month period.
Skim milk sales, at 204 million pounds, were down 8.9% from a year ago and down 12.7% year to date.
Total packaged fluid milk sales for the 11 months amounted to 40.4 billion pounds, down 4.2% from 2020. Conventional product sales totaled 37.9 billion pounds, down 4.3%. Organic products, at 2.6 billion, were down 2.5%, and represented 6.3% of total milk sales for the period.