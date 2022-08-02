Don’t look to the Global Dairy Trade for any rallies just yet. Tuesday’s weighted average did a repeat of the last event, dropping 5.0%, the fourth decline in a row.

Again there were declines in every product, led by buttermilk powder, down 9.2%. Whole milk powder was down 6.1%, after dropping 5.1% on July 19, and skim milk powder was down 5.3%, after leading the declines last time with an 8.6% drop.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.