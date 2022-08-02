Don’t look to the Global Dairy Trade for any rallies just yet. Tuesday’s weighted average did a repeat of the last event, dropping 5.0%, the fourth decline in a row.
Again there were declines in every product, led by buttermilk powder, down 9.2%. Whole milk powder was down 6.1%, after dropping 5.1% on July 19, and skim milk powder was down 5.3%, after leading the declines last time with an 8.6% drop.
Butter was down 6.1% and anhydrous milkfat was off 1.4%. Cheddar was off 0.7%, after dropping 2.0% on July 19.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.2987 per pound U.S., down 14.8 cents from the last event, and compares to CME butter, which closed Tuesday at a pricy $3.0325.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.1763, was down 1.2 cents, and compares to CME block Cheddar at $1.8875.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.5983 per pound, down 8.4 cents. Whole milk powder averaged $1.6077, down a dime. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.6150 per pound.
Next Tuesday will be the first GDT Pulse, an effort with Fonterra to “enhance liquidity in GDT,” according to its website. It will run the opposite weeks of the normal event for 6 to 12 months and only offer Fonterra whole milk powder.
Profit squeeze
U.S. dairy farm profits are being squeezed as feed inputs keep rising and milk prices slide. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report shows the June milk feed price ratio at 1.93, down from 1.98 in May, but compares to 1.59 in June 2021.
The U.S. All Milk Price average, after hitting a record high in May, slipped to $26.90 per hundredweight, down 40 cents from May, ending nine consecutive increases, but is $8.70 above June 2021.
The June national average corn price climbed to $7.37 per bushel, up 11 cents from May, after jumping 18 cents the previous month, and was $1.37 above June 2021.
Soybeans averaged a record $16.40 per bushel, up 30 cents from May, after gaining 30 cents the previous month, and $1.90 per bushel above June 2021.
Alfalfa hay averaged a record $245 per ton, up $1 from May, and $46 per ton above a year ago.
The June cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $90.20 per cwt., up $3.50 from May, $16.30 above June 2021, and $18.60 above the 2011 base average.
Quarterly milk cow replacements averaged $1,710 per head in July, up $140 from April, and $330 above July 2021. Cows averaged $1,750 per head in California, up $310 from April, and $400 above a year ago. Wisconsin’s average, at $1,870 per head, was up $160 from April, and $390 above July 2021.
Dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., said, “June’s drop in the income over feed calculation was the third decline the past 10 months. June’s income over feed costs dropped below $13 for the first time since February, but were above $8 per cwt. for the ninth month running.”
Butter hits 7-year high
Dairy prices ended July lower, with cheese down for the fourth week in a row. Lack luster demand with ample supplies sums things up pretty well.
The Cheddar blocks fell to $1.85 per pound last Thursday, lowest since Jan. 31, but regained 3 cents Friday to close at $1.88, down 3 cents on the week, 29.25 cents below their July 1 perch, and 24.50 cents above a year ago.
The barrels fell to $1.8450 last Thursday, lowest since Feb. 2, but finished the week and the month at $1.8875, 3.25 cents lower on the week, 31.75 cents lower than July 1, 49.75 cents above a year ago, and 0.75 cents above the blocks.
Sales totaled 12 cars of block on the week and 23 for July, up from 22 in June. Barrel sales totaled 10 for the week and 29 for the month, down from 57 in June.
The blocks were down 3.25 cents Monday, with 2 cars exchanging hands, but regained 4 cents Tuesday, climbing back to $1.8875 on 2 sales.
The barrels were down 0.75 cents Monday, with 5 sales reported, and regained a half-cent Tuesday on an unfilled bid, inching to $1.8850.
Midwest cheese demand is steady, according to Dairy Market News, though cheesemakers note variability in buyer interest with the ebb and flow of prices. There’s plenty of milk but weather may change that. A few discounted loads were available last week but there’s not a strong impetus for plants to take additional loads and build inventory in a market that has the potential to head lower, says DMN.
Western cheese demand from food service and retail was unchanged from the previous week. Domestic sales are below previously forecast levels, as higher prices have affected purchases, but international demand remains steady.
Cash butter kept flirting with $3 per pound but closed Friday at $2.99, up 8.25 cents on the week, down 2 cents from July 1, but $1.3475 above a year ago. There were 43 sales last week and 216 for the month, up from 112 in June, highest monthly total since August 2020.
Monday’s butter inched 0.25 cents lower on an offer but shot up 4.50 cents Tuesday to $3.0325, highest CME price since Sept. 28, 2015.
Tight cream supplies in the Midwest and higher multiples for Class IV spot cream have encouraged procurement of butter by manufacturers. While stocks align with seasonal sales expectations, loads are being purchased out of the West to counterbalance rather limited new production and inventory levels. Retail sales continue to edge lower while food service saw a solid spike in sales, according to DMN.
Seasonally higher temperatures are reducing milk output in the West and thus cream output while cream demand is strong from ice cream and butter makers.
Grade A nonfat dry milk saw a Friday finish at $1.64 per pound, 4.50 cents lower on the week, 13.25 cents below its July 1 standing, but was 37.25 cents above a year ago. There were 11 sales on the week and 49 for the month, up from 40 in June.
Traders left the powder unchanged Monday but took it down 2.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.6150, lowest since Dec. 9, 2021.
Dry whey closed at 44.50 cents per pound, down a penny the week, down 5.5 cents on the month, and 5.75 cents below a year ago. Only 1 sale was reported last week and 15 for July, down from 47 in June.
CME whey was unchanged Monday and slipped a half-cent Tuesday to 44 cents per pound.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.