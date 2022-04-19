Powder, cheese and butter, in that order, pulled Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction lower, the third consecutive decline. The weighted average dropped 3.6%, following a 1.0% slip April 5, and a 0.9% drop March 15.
Whole milk powder led the declines, down 4.4%, after it fell 1.5% on April 5. Skim milk powder followed, down 4.2%, after inching up 1.0% last time.
GDT Cheddar was down 3.9%, following a 2.7% jump, and butter was down 3.7%, after it slipped 0.6% last time. Anhydrous milkfat was off 1.3%, following a 2.5% drop, and lactose rounded out the losses, down 2.4%.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.9383 per pound U.S., down 11.1 cents, and compares to CME butter, which closed Tuesday at $2.7175.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.8053, was down 13 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.36. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.9995 per pound, down from $2.0859.
Whole milk powder averaged $1.9083 per pound, down from $2.0558. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.7975 per pound.
Cheese moves higher
U.S. cheese prices strengthened in the Good Friday holiday-shortened week. Block Cheddar closed Thursday at $2.3735 per pound, up 5.25 cents on the week and 59.25 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $2.44, 7.25 cents higher, the highest CME price since Nov. 5, 2020, 75 cents above a year ago, and an inverted 6.75 cents above the blocks. There were 8 sales of block on the week at the CME and 12 of barrel.
Traders took the blocks up 2.50 cents Monday, highest since Nov. 4, 2020, with 5 cars exchanging hands, but 1 trade Tuesday took them back down 3.75 cents, to $2.36, as traders absorbed the GDT and awaited Wednesday’s March Milk Production report.
The barrels lost 2.50 cents Monday and gave up 2 cents Tuesday, falling to $2.3950, 3.50 cents above the blocks.
The April 15 "Dairy and Food Market Analyst" credits exports for the high cheese prices, which are still a bargain compared to global levels.
Slowdowns in China are pointed to for the slowdown in powder, and high prices have affected butter sales, according to the Analyst, at least in the U.S. “Generally speaking, dairy markets continue to be supported, not by tremendous dairy demand, but by a shortfall in supplies globally,” it said.
Friday’s Dairy Market News echoed that sentiment, stating that cheese market tones remain in a “bullish stronghold,” and Midwest sales remain very strong.
Cheese industry leaders, suppliers and marketers gathered last week in Milwaukee, Wis., for the annual Cheese Expo, hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research.
StoneX staff learned that “transport is still far and away one of the biggest issues the dairy industry faces. Export demand is really good, or at least it could be really good if transport was better. While cheese inventories are impressive, there may not be as much overhang in the fresh market as thought, and there is a widespread belief that impressive inﬂation is here to stay.”
DMN reports that difficulties remain among the staffing and, more particularly, hauling sectors and “more discounts are being reported than class prices.”
Demand for cheese is steady in the West across retail and food service and international demand remains strong. Same old story on port congestion and the shortage of truck drivers causing delays.
Milk production is steady to higher throughout the region, leaving supplies available for cheesemakers to run busy schedules, and they are if they’re not dealing with labor shortages.
Cash butter closed Thursday at $2.7550, down 2.75 cents on the week but 90.50 cents above a year ago, with 5 sales posted for the week.
The butter lost 1.50 cents Monday on 3 sales, and dropped 2.25 cents Tuesday, dipping to $2.7175, with 8 cars finding new homes.
Central butter producers reported sales were boosted by the spring holidays but the emphasis now is on fall demand and export interests.
Cream demand is strengthening in the West as cream cheese and ice cream producers increase production.
Demand for butter is steady in food service markets, while retail demand has declined. Strong export demand is present, as U.S. butter is being sold at a discount to international product. Global demand is strong but port congestion is still preventing greater volume.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Thursday at $1.8225 per pound, unchanged on the week but 60.75 cents above a year ago; 5 sales were reported on the week.
The powder was unchanged Monday but lost 2.50 cents Tuesday, dropping to $1.7975, lowest CME price since Feb. 2.
Dry whey held all last week at 63.50 cents per pound, 13 cents below a year ago, with 2 sales reported at the CME.
Monday’s whey inched up a half-cent but gave it back Tuesday.
Disappearance weakens
U.S. dairy product commercial disappearance showed some weakness in February. The good news was cheese, with American type up 7.2% from Feb. 2021, and the “other” cheese category up 6.4%. Total cheese disappearance hit 1.1 billion pounds, up 6.8%. Exports were up 9.2% from a year ago.
Chicago-based HighGround Dairy points out that February was the fifth month in a row that total cheese disappearance topped that of the previous year and was the steepest year over year gain since April 2021.
Unfortunately, butter took a hit, coming in at 145.5 million pounds, down 13.0% from a year ago, steepest year over year decline since August 2016, according to HGD. Butter exports were up 46.3% but only amounted to 11.2 million pounds.
Nonfat-skim milk powder disappearance totaled 172.3 million pounds, down 2.2%, falling short of the previous year for the fourth consecutive month. HGD points out that, while domestic disappearance was up from a year ago, exports were down 11.5%, driving the overall decline. Port congestion issues likely played a role there.
Dry whey disappearance totaled 68.6 million pounds, down 5.8%, but was an improvement over 2020’s weak performance, according to HGD. Dry whey exports were down 20.1% from a year ago in February.
Fluid sales down 3%
Fluid milk sales continue to take a beating. The USDA’s latest data shows sales of packaged fluid products in February fell to 3.5 billion pounds, down 3.0% from Feb. 2021.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.3 billion pounds, down 3.0% from a year ago. Organic products, at 225 million pounds, were down 3.9%, and represented 6.5% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, off 0.9% from a year ago, down 0.7% year to date, and represented 33.4% of total milk sales in the two months.
Skim milk sales, at 188 million pounds, were down 6.9% from a year ago and down 7.7% YTD.
Total packaged fluid sales for the first two months of 2022 amounted to 7.3 billion pounds, down 2.3% from 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 6.8 billion pounds, down 2.1%. Organic products, at 471 million, were down 4.7%, and represented 6.5% of total milk sales for the period.