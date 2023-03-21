Dairy farm milk tanks are not refilling quickly. The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data shows February output at 17.68 billion pounds, down 1.6 billion from January, but 135 million pounds, or 0.8%, more than February 2022, and less than the 1.3% increase in January.

The 24-State total, at 16.9 billion pounds, was up 1.0% from a year ago. Both January totals were revised up 5 million pounds.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.