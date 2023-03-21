Dairy farm milk tanks are not refilling quickly. The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data shows February output at 17.68 billion pounds, down 1.6 billion from January, but 135 million pounds, or 0.8%, more than February 2022, and less than the 1.3% increase in January.
The 24-State total, at 16.9 billion pounds, was up 1.0% from a year ago. Both January totals were revised up 5 million pounds.
Farms are adding cows. Cow numbers totaled 9.42 million, up 12,000 head from the January count which had no revision, and was up 37,000 head from a year ago, the largest dairy herd since August 2021. The 24-State count was up 12,000 from January and 54,000 above a year ago, largest since July 2021.
Output per cow averaged 1,877 pounds, up 7 pounds or 0.4% from February 2022.
California cows put 3.3 billion pounds of milk in the tank in February, down 29 million pounds, or 1.0% from a year ago, due to lots of rain, 2,000 fewer cows, and a loss of 20 pounds per cow. Output there hasn’t really shown an increase since August 2021.
Wisconsin's output, at 2.4 billion pounds, was up 7 million pounds or 0.3%, thanks to a 10-pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 3,000 cows.
Texas was up 5.5%, thanks to 22,000 more cows and a 40-pound gain per cow.
Idaho was up 3.4%, on 15,000 more cows and a 20-pound gain per cow.
Michigan was up 3.1%, Minnesota was up 1.0%, New Mexico was down 4.2%, with 12,000 fewer cows. New York was up 2.9%, and Pennsylvania was up 0.1%.
Oregon was down 2.4% on a loss of 3,000 cows. Output per cow was unchanged.
Washington was down 2.2% on 6,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was unchanged.
Demand so-so
CME cheese prices converged and strengthened last week, driven primarily by demand, according to Matt Gould, editor of “The Weekly Wire” in the March 20 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast.
Domestic demand has been “so-so at best since December,” Gould said. He blamed consistently negative retail cheese sales, which means more dependence on food service and exports. Price inflation is clearly seen at any McDonalds or Burger King, he said, “so that leaves exports for any hope of optimism.”
Recent price declines have resulted in some short-term export bookings, he said, however, “the international marketplace continues to be a place with headwinds.”
“European cheese prices, particularly for Mozzarella, which tends to go into the international food service market, and Gouda, are well below U.S. prices,” he warned, “So our ability to even maintain market share this year is going to be a challenge.”
Fluid sales down 0.6%
Fluid milk sales looked a little better in January, in that they didn’t fall as much as has been the case. The USDA’s latest data shows U.S. packaged fluid product sales at 3.8 billion pounds, down just 0.6% from January 2022.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.5 billion pounds, down 1.0% from a year ago. Organic products, at 258 million pounds, were up 4.8%, and represented 6.8% of total sales for the month.
Supply and use data
The Agriculture Department supplied January dairy supply and utilization data last week. Cheese utilization totaled 1.198 billion pounds, up 0.7% from January 2022. Domestic use, at 1.123 billion pounds, was down 0.2%, while exports, at 75 million, were up 15.6%, an all-time high for January, according to HighGround Dairy.
Butter saw further weakness, at 156.4 million pounds, down 13.2%, lowest volume since July 2020. HGD blamed poor domestic consumption, down 13.6% from a year ago, while exports were down 3.8%.
Total nonfat dry milk utilization dropped to 199.1 million pounds, down 3.8%, with domestic demand falling to 48.7 million, down 35.8%, lowest January reading since 2020. Exports climbed to 150.4 million, up 14.8% from a year ago, highest January level since 2020, according to HGD.
Dry whey totaled 81 million pounds, up 0.1% from a year ago. Domestic use fell to 52 million pounds, down 4.1%, and exports, at 29 million, were up 8.6%.
Cheese chased $2
After losing 17 cents the previous week, CME Cheddar block reflected some green last week, closing St. Patrick’s Day at $1.9975 per pound, up 21.75 cents on the week, but 13.25 cents below a year ago.
The barrels, after jumping 19.50 cents the previous week, added another 19 cents last week, closing Friday at $1.96, 7 cents below a year ago, and a more typical 3.75 cents below the blocks. There were 13 sales of block last week and 36 of barrel, down from 50 loads of barrel the previous week.
Monday saw the blocks slip 0.75 cents on 3 trades, and was offered 0.50 cents lower Tuesday, slipping to $1.9850.
The barrels were offered 0.75 cents lower Monday and stayed put Tuesday at $1.9525, 3.25 cents below the blocks.
Dairy Market News says, “Cheese markets are under a more assured tone as the block to barrel price difference narrowed noticeably.” Cheesemakers in the Midwest say demand is hearty. Barrel makers relay more committed customers, while some retail Cheddar and Italian style cheese processors say they are concerned about lacking the production capacity to bolster summer/fall inventories, despite readily available milk. Spot milk prices met the $10 under Class III mark again last week.
Looking west, cheese demand from retail and food service purchasers is strong to steady. Second quarter bookings continue, as some contacts report close to sold out inventories. Spot demand is steady. Barrel sales are heavily active, while block sales are light. Barrel inventories remain more abundant than blocks. Export activity saw strong to steady demand from Asian and Mexican markets, while others report current prices are uncompetitive with European and global pricing.
Cash butter closed Friday at $2.40 per pound, up 6.75 cents on the week, reversing two successive weeks of decline, but was 32.50 cents below a year ago. There were 6 sales reported last week.
Monday’s butter gained a penny but gave back a half-cent Tuesday, slipping to $2.4050.
Butter demand has strengthened due, at least in part, to the upcoming spring holidays, according to DMN. Cream availability has begun to tighten, still available, but demand from other end users, namely cream cheese and ice cream manufacturers, is rising.
Cream continues to be plentiful in the West, but balanced to ample. Cream demand is steady to light.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.1875 per pound, up 1.25 cents on the week but 67.25 cents below a year ago, with 5 sales on the week.
The powder was down 2 cents Monday and lost 1.25 cents Tuesday, slipping to $1.1550, lowest CME price since Jan. 31.
Dry whey saw some ups and downs last week but finished Friday at 46.75 cents per pound, 2.50 cents higher, but 29.25 cents below a year ago, on 3 sales.
Monday’s whey lost 2 cents and held there Tuesday at 44.75 cents per pound.
GDT down 2.6%
Woes continue in international dairy trade. Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade weighted average dropped 2.6%, following the 0.7% slippage on March 7, and 1.5% decline on Feb. 21.
Cheddar led the declines, down 10.2%, after dropping 10.2% on Mar. 7. Anhydrous milkfat was down 3.8%, following a 1.8% decline, and butter was down 3.0%, after a 0.3% slip. Skim milk powder was down 3.5%, following a 1.1% descent, and whole milk powder was down 1.5%, after inching up 0.2% on March 7.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.1012 per pound U.S., down 6.7 cents, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.4050.
GDT Cheddar, at $1.8381, was down 20.7 cents, after losing 26.2 cents in the previous event, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a pricey $1.9850.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.2012 per pound, down from $1.2424, and whole milk powder averaged $1.4641 per pound, down from $1.4865. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.1550 per pound.
