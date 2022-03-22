Milk production in the U.S. was below a year ago for the fourth month in a row in February.
That was expected. No need to worry about a milk shortage, like consumers were over toilet paper not so long ago.
The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data shows output at 17.5 billion pounds, down 1.0% from February 2021, and follows the 1.7% drop in January. Output in the top 24 producing states totaled 16.7 billion pounds, down 0.7%. Revisions lowered the original 50-State January estimate by 20 million pounds to 19.0 billion, 1.7% below that of a year ago.
Interestingly, February cow numbers totaled 9.37 million head, up 3,000 from January, first increase in eight months, but were down 96,000 from a year ago. The January count was revised 1,000 head lower.
Output per cow averaged 1,869 pounds, up 1 pound from 2021. January output per cow was revised down 2 pounds to 2,032 pounds.
California production totaled 3.3 billion pounds, down 6 million pounds or 0.2% from a year ago, thanks to a 5-pound drop per cow. Cow numbers were up 1,000.
Wisconsin output totaled 2.4 billion pounds, up 17 million or 0.7%. Cow numbers were up 9,000 and output per cow was unchanged from a year ago.
Idaho was unchanged in cow numbers, output per cow, and total production.
Michigan was down 2.9% on 13,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was unchanged. Minnesota was down 3.2% on a 25-pound drop per cow and 8,000 fewer cows. New Mexico produced 86 million pounds or 13.1% less milk in February on a drop of 44,000 cows, although output per cow was unchanged.
New York was off 0.8% on 6,000 fewer cows though output per cow was up 5 pounds.
Oregon was down 0.5% on a 5-pound drop per cow. Cow numbers were unchanged.
Pennsylvania was down 0.9%, on 7,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 10 pounds. South Dakota continues to put lots of milk in the tank, up 18.3%, thanks to 27,000 more cows far offsetting a 10-pound drop per cow. Texas was up 4.3% on 15,000 more cows and a 35-pound gain per cow.
Washington state was down 4.7% on a loss of 15,000 cows, though output per cow was up 15 pounds.
Hopefully the milk supply remains in check and supports prices. Rising feed and fuel prices will likely act as a governor to milk output, however, those same rising fuel and food prices for families could threaten dairy product demand.
Cheese, butter higher
CME Cheddar block cheese fell to $2.05 per pound last Wednesday, but closed Friday at $2.13, down 6 cents on the week while 34 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $2.03, up 2 cents, 57.75 cents above a year ago, and 10 cents below the blocks. Sales totaled 10 loads of block and 18 of barrel on the week.
The blocks were up 0.75 cents Monday, on an unfilled bid, as traders anticipated the afternoon’s February Milk Production report. They jumped 7.25 cents Tuesday, with 5 sales reported, as traders awaited the February Cold Storage report Wednesday afternoon.
The barrels were up 4 cents on a trade Monday and jumped 8.50 cents Tuesday, with 8 loads finding new homes, hitting $2.1550 per pound, highest CME price since Nov. 10, 2020.
Cheese demand is steady to higher in Midwest retail and food service markets, according to Dairy Market News, but outlooks are mixed. Some traders remain bearish even as U.S. cheese prices remain competitive on the global market, while others believe recent price increases will slow consumer purchasing.
Contacts reported that milk availability varies throughout the Midwest. Down time at some plants in the region has caused some milk to be available to purchasers nearby. Others are experiencing some tightness as plants are making use of milk supplies internally. Cheese production is steady.
Food service customers in the West have been more active recently as warmer weather and loosening COVID restrictions are having a positive impact on cheese demand. Retail is steady and export demand is strengthening, driven largely by lower U.S. prices.
However, port congestion and truck driver shortages continue to be an issue. Cheesemakers are pulling heavily on milk supplies in the region, running busy schedules, but labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies continue to prevent running at capacity, says DMN.
StoneX reminds us that grilling season is not far away and “the next few weeks we expect to hear of better processed cheese demand. It is possible that the market is seeing some of that demand already today, but it does seem a little early.”
Spot butter climbed back to $2.7350 per pound last Monday, fell to $2.70 Thursday, but closed Friday at $2.7250, up 1.50 cents on the week and $1.06 above a year ago, with 17 sales for the week.
Monday’s butter gained 5.25 cents, with 4 loads exchanging hands, and added 2 cents Tuesday on 2 more sales, hitting $2.7975, highest since Feb. 16.
Demand for cream in the Central region is trending higher, according to DMN. Ice cream makers are pulling more cream as they ramp up production for the spring holidays and warmer weather. Butter makers are running busy schedules, utilizing available loads of cream. Some plants are running below capacity due to labor shortages. Butter demand is steady to higher in food service and unchanged in retail. Inventories are mixed. Some have sufficient stocks for the coming months while others are working to increase their inventories.
Demand for cream is also picking up in the West, with more interest from ice cream makers as well. Cream inventories are available but continue to tighten. Some regional butter makers are working to rebuild inventories utilizing their cream internally rather than selling any on the spot market.
Butter makers are running busy schedules though some report the ongoing shortage of tankers and truck drivers is causing them to discard a few loads of liquid buttermilk. Retailers are increasing butter orders in preparation for the spring holidays. Food service demand is strengthening as warmer weather and looser COVID restrictions draw more customers. Butter inventories are tight, says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.86 per pound, up 2 cents on the week and 70.75 cents above a year ago, with 14 sales reported for the week.
Traders left the powder unchanged Monday but inched it up 0.25 cents Tuesday, to $1.8625.
Dry whey, which stalled at 75.75 cents per pound for seven consecutive sessions, closed Friday at 76 cents per pound, up 0.25 cents on the week and 14.75 cents above a year ago. There was only 1 sale reported last week at the CME.
The whey was down 0.50 cents Monday and stayed there Tuesday at 75.50 cents per pound.