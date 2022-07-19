Indications are that dairy product disappearance is slowing. We talked about it with StoneX broker, Dave Kurzawski in the July 18 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast. Kurzawski said it’s a difficult comparison because we’re lapping over last year and last year was lapping over the COVID lockdown year 2020, so the data is skewed.
May cheese disappearance was down 1.4%, he said, with American type down 6.4%, while butter was up 1.3%.
“But, looking at 2021, cheese disappearance was up 4.3% from 2020,” he said. “So being down 1.4%, is that something to write home about?”
The data may reflect a slower demand period, he reasoned, in response to higher prices, but prices have come down. He believes demand is “chugging along but at a slightly slower rate.”
There have been higher prices at food service and retail, he said, and “while retail has seen the biggest price increases most recently, food service has been dealing with them all year.”
June inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% won’t help, though Kurzawski reminded us that dairy is a pretty staple food product.
“If we lose some ground in some areas, we may gain some ground in other cheaper areas,” he said, but he believes “demand remains somewhat intact and, in the next six to eight weeks will likely pick up as buyers gear up for the holiday season.”
Fluid sales down 1.7%
Sales of packaged fluid milk products totaled just under 3.6 billion pounds in May, down 1.7% from May 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 3.3 billion pounds, down 2.1%. Organic products, at 244 million, were down 4.4%.
Total packaged fluid products for the first five months of 2022 amounted to 18.3 billion pounds, down 2.4% from 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 17.1 billion, down 2.3%. Organic products, at 1.2 billion, were down 2.6%, and represented 6.6% of total milk sales for the period.
GDT drops 5%
International weakness remains in the Global Dairy Trade auction, which saw the weighted average drop 5.0% Tuesday, the biggest decline since May 3, and follows the 4.1% drop on July 5, and 1.3% decline on June 21.
Declines were seen on every product, led by skim milk powder, down 8.6%, following a 5.2% descent July 5.
Whole milk powder was down 5.1% after a 3.3% loss. Butter and anhydrous milkfat were both down 2.1%, following declines of 9.1% and 3.1% respectively.
GDT Cheddar was down 2.0%, after posting a 1.4% gain last time.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.4470 per pound U.S., down 5.2 cents, after losing 25 cents in the last event, and compares to CME butter, which closed Tuesday at $2.94.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.1886, was down 3.8 cents, after gaining 1.5 cents last time, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $1.9750. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.6824 per pound, down 16 cents.
Whole milk powder averaged $1.7043 per pound, down 9.2 cents. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.6450 per pound.
Prices slipping
CME block Cheddar sat for three days at $2.11 per pound until last Thursday when it dropped 5.25 cents. It lost another 6.25 cents Friday to close at $1.9950, down 11.50 cents on the week but still 38 cents above a year ago.
The barrels closed at $2.07, down 11.25 cents on the week and 63 cents above a year ago. There were 4 sales of block on the week and 17 of barrel.
The blocks lost 2 cents Monday and were unchanged Tuesday, holding at $1.9750, lowest since Feb. 25, as traders weighed the morning’s GDT and anticipated Thursday’s June Milk Production report.
The barrels dropped 6 cents Monday and stayed put Tuesday at $2.01, lowest since March 17, but 3.50 cents atop the blocks.
Cheese demand remains seasonally stable, reports Dairy Market News. Production is generally unchanged. Spot milk availability is not necessarily tight, but a number of cheese producers say milk offers have quieted, particularly after a couple weeks of $5 and $6 under Class III. Heat also played a part in milk output but expectations regarding potential supplies are “uncertain.”
Milk is available to run busy schedules in the West and cheese output is steady, though labor shortages prevent some plants from running at capacity. Demand is steady in food service and retail but domestic sales are below expectations. Strong export demand remains.
Butter, after revisiting $3 per pound last Monday, fell to $2.90 Thursday, but rallied Friday to finish at $2.93, 4 cents lower on the week, but $1.2525 above a year ago; 70 loads traded hands last week, up from 47 the previous week.
The butter gained 3.50 cents Monday, with 16 loads finding new homes, but gave back 2.50 cents Tuesday, falling back to $2.94, with 10 cars sold.
Butter demand is seasonally slowing in retail and food service, according to DMN. Butter output is busy, as regional cream supplies remain available despite the heat and component downturns at the farm. Employee shortages continue to prevent plants from keeping up despite the seasonal demand slowdown.
Cream demand is strong throughout the West as butter and ice cream makers pull on supplies. Demand for butter in retail and food service remains below some expectations and the lower July 5 GDT butter price contributed to softening export demand. Bulk butter demand is steady but some purchasers are concerned that butter inventories are tighter than last year.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to early January levels last week, closing Friday at $1.66 per pound, 8.75 cents lower on the week, but 40.75 cents above a year ago. There were 13 sales reported on the week.
The powder was up 3 cents Monday but dropped 4.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.6450, lowest since Dec. 14, 2021.
CME dry whey tumbled to a 45.50 cent per pound close Friday, down 3.50 cents on the week, and 8.25 cents below a year ago, on 5 sales for the week.
Monday’s trading took the whey up a penny but then gave back 0.25 cents Tuesday, slipping to 46.25 cents per pound.
