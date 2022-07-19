Indications are that dairy product disappearance is slowing. We talked about it with StoneX broker, Dave Kurzawski in the July 18 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast. Kurzawski said it’s a difficult comparison because we’re lapping over last year and last year was lapping over the COVID lockdown year 2020, so the data is skewed.

May cheese disappearance was down 1.4%, he said, with American type down 6.4%, while butter was up 1.3%.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.