November U.S. butter stocks saw a less-than-expected drawdown from October, likely due to the high prices that peaked in October at a record $3.2675 per pound. However, stocks were still down from a year ago. 

The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report reported Nov. 30 butter holdings totaled 199.7 million pounds, down just 40 million pounds, or 16.7%, from October, compared to the five-year 61 million pound average for the month, and were 10.8 million or 5.1% below those of a year ago.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.