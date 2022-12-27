November U.S. butter stocks saw a less-than-expected drawdown from October, likely due to the high prices that peaked in October at a record $3.2675 per pound. However, stocks were still down from a year ago.
The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report reported Nov. 30 butter holdings totaled 199.7 million pounds, down just 40 million pounds, or 16.7%, from October, compared to the five-year 61 million pound average for the month, and were 10.8 million or 5.1% below those of a year ago.
StoneX points out that “domestic butter disappearance was really terrible in September and October.” November may have followed that trend.
American type cheese stocks fell to 815.7 million pounds, down 15.6 million pounds, or 1.9%, from October, and 19.1 million or 2.3% below a year ago.
The “other” cheese category slipped to 592.6 million pounds, down just 2.3 million pounds or 0.4% from October, but were up 25.8 million or 4.5% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory fell to 1.429 billion pounds, lowest since November 2021, down 18.3 million pounds or 1.3% from October, but up 7.6 million pounds or 0.5% from a year ago.
Both HighGround Dairy and StoneX see the report as bearish toward butter and neutral on cheese.
First 2023 Class I down
The first Federal order Class I base milk price of 2023 was announced last week by the Agriculture Department at $22.41 per hundredweight, down 17 cents from December, lowest Class I since February 2022, but is $2.70 above January 2022. It equates to $1.93 per gallon, up from $1.69 a year ago.
Fluid sales down 2.3%
Fluid milk woes continue. The Agriculture Department’s latest data reports October sales of U.S. packaged fluid products at 3.68 billion pounds, down 2.3% from October 2021.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.4 billion pounds, down 2.5% from a year ago. Organic products, at 237 million pounds, were up 2.0%, and represented a typical 6.4% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.3 billion pounds, up 4.2% from a year ago, up 1.4% year to date, and represented 34.1% of total milk sales YTD.
Skim milk sales, at 188 million pounds, were down 8.3% from a year ago and down 8.5% YTD.
Total packaged fluid sales for the 10 months amounted to 35.8 billion pounds, down 2.2% from 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 33.4 billion pounds, down 2.3%. Organic products, at 2.4 billion, were down 0.9%, and represented 6.7% of total milk sales for the period.
The figures represent consumption in Federal milk marketing order areas, which account for approximately 92% of total fluid milk sales in the U.S.
Culling up
Dairy cow culling was down in November but above November 2021, according to the USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report. An estimated 250,900 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, down 1,900 head from October but 5,600 or 2.3% above November 2021. Culling in the 11 months totaled 2.78 million head, down 57,600 or 2.0% from a year ago.
Pulse down 0.8%
The last Global Dairy Trade Pulse of 2022 saw 2.06 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder find new owners, at $3,205 per metric ton, down $10 from last week’s GDT.
HighGround Dairy said “lackluster demand and the holiday season kept the market quiet in the short term,” adding that “the average winning price marked the lowest Contract 2 Regular WMP price since event 274 on Dec. 15, 2020.”
China purchases lag
China’s latest import data was filled with a lot of declines. November whole milk powder imports were down 46.3% from November 2021. Skim milk powder was down 18.9%. Combined year to date, those imports were down 20.3%.
On a brighter note, whey product imports totaled 124.7 million pounds, up 16.3% as China’s pigs make a comeback, and much of that whey is from the U.S.
Butter imports amounted to 14.9 million pounds, up 40.4%, but cheese imports totaled just 22.6 million pounds, down 36.0%. Fluid milk and cream were down 18.4%, while infant formula imports were up 2.0%.
Speaking in the Dec. 26 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess warned that “dairy markets are looking a little bit weaker, entering the New Year as northern hemisphere supplies increase.”
Butter melts
Dairy prices, with the exception of cheese, headed lower last week. After plunging 25.50 cents in the previous four weeks, the Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $2.1225 per pound, up 14.50 cents on the week, and 25 cents above a year ago.
After dropping 21 cents in the previous week, the barrels fell to $1.6550 last Tuesday, lowest since Dec. 28, 2021, but rallied to finish Friday at $1.7950, up 5.50 cents on the week, 14.50 cents above a year ago, but a huge 32.75 cents below the blocks. CME sales totaled 4 cars of block and 16 of barrel on the week.
The markets were closed Monday for Christmas but the blocks jumped 3.25 cents Tuesday on 3 sales to $2.1550.
The barrels gained 6 cents, on 4 sales, climbing to $1.8550 and putting the spread at 30 cents.
Midwest cheese sales have softened, according to Dairy Market News. Heavy snow expected in parts of the region late week had milk haulers attempting to have orders delivered sooner, which contributes to backups at processors. Cheesemakers were running steady schedules, though the backups and other maintenance issues contributed to unplanned down time. Milk is plentiful and spot loads were being sold as low as $10 under Class.
Cheese demand is softening at retail and food service in the West while export demand is mixed due to lower priced cheese from international markets. Some milk was sold below Class, as volumes remain plentiful. Cheesemakers are running busy schedules, though labor shortages, unplanned downtime, and delayed deliveries of supplies continues to hamper running at capacity.
CME butter saw huge declines last week, spurred by the Cold Storage data. It closed Friday at $2.3950 per pound, down 46 cents on the week, but still 14.50 cents above a year ago, with only 8 sales reported last week.
Tuesday’s butter was down 1.50 cents, on 5 sales, to $2.38 per pound, lowest since Dec. 27, 2021.
Midwest butter demand continued to soften as the holidays approached but the lower prices were expected for this time of the year. Cream volumes are plentiful and expected to be heavy due to the bad weather and transportation delays that caused some plants to offer it at lower multiples than in previous weeks. Churns were running active schedules despite the holidays, says DMN.
Western cream demand saw ups and downs as Christmas approached. Cream is ample and discounts were being offered due to difficulties with tanker availability. Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest was giving concern. Available cream was being used for heavy butter production but labor and transportation issues are preventing some from running even busier schedules.
Grade A nonfat dry milk finished Friday at $1.33 per pound, down 2 cents on the week and 34 cents below a year ago, on 5 sales for the week.
The powder was unchanged Tuesday.
Dry whey fell to 36.50 cents per pound last Wednesday, lowest since Sept. 21, 2020, but closed Friday at 38.50 cents per pound, down 7 cents on the week and 36.50 cents below a year ago. There were 19 sales reported last week at the CME.
Tuesday’s trading bid the whey a penny higher to 39.50 cents per pound.
