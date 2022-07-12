Dairy product demand is weaker than most people expected, according to Matt Gould, editor and analyst with the Dairy and Food Market Analyst newsletter in the July 11 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast.
He pointed to the Fed raising interest rates, the slowing economy, and the loosening of our tight supply chains as contributors.
When asked if exports will bail dairy out, he answered, “That’s the almighty question.”
He said U.S. dairy prices have moved below the rest of the world so, “If you’re an international dairy buyer, you look at the U.S. and say, 'Their dairy products are on sale.'”
And, while dairy prices have fallen, Gould says, “It will not be a total plunge. We will see a floor put in, if for no other reason than milk supplies globally remain tight.”
Milk estimates lowered
The Agriculture Department again lowered its milk production estimates for 2022 and 2023 its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, citing slower expected growth in milk per cow.
2022 production was estimated at 226.0 billion pounds, down 400 million pounds from last month’s estimate. If realized, 2022 production would be down 300 million pounds or 0.1% from 2021.
2023 production was estimated at 228.3 billion pounds, down 1 billion pounds. If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.3 billion pounds or just 1.0% from 2022.
The 2022 Class III milk price average was estimated at $22.80 per cwt., down a dime from last month’s estimate, and compares to $17.08 in 2021 and $18.16 in 2020. The 2023 average is estimated at $20.85, up 20 cents from a month ago.
The 2022 Class IV average was estimated at $24.70, up a nickel from last month’s projection and compares to $16.09 in 2021 and $13.49 in 2020. The 2023 average is estimated at $22.30, up 40 cents from last month’s estimate.
Exports still strong
Good news remains on the export front. The U.S. sent 89 million pounds of cheese sailing in May. While down slightly from March and April, volume was up 31% from May 2021, highest May on record, according to HighGround Dairy. Cheddar exports were up 135.1%. Mexico remained the top cheese destination, with volume up 14%.
Butter totaled 8.9 million pounds, down 8.4%. Year to date butter exports are up 17.7%.
Nonfat dry milk-skim milk powder totaled 177.3 million pounds, down 9.4%, the sixth consecutive month to be below the previous year, but still the second highest May on record, according to HGD. Mexico’s imports were down 2.3%.
The U.S. exported 35.9 million pounds of dry whey, down 23.4% from a year ago, mainly due to deteriorating demand from China, says HGD, down 51%.
Butter flirts with $3
CME block Cheddar plunged 8.75 cents last Tuesday, first day of trading after the 4th of July holiday, and stayed put at $2.0850 per pound until Friday when a sale took it back up to $2.11, 6.25 cents lower on the week but 38.50 cents above a year ago.
The barrels dropped 4 cents last Tuesday, to $2.1650, but finished Friday at $2.1825, 2.25 cents lower on the week and 60.25 cents above a year ago. There were 2 cars of block sold last week and 3 of barrel.
The blocks were unchanged Monday and Tuesday. The barrels were down a penny Monday and inched a quarter-cent lower Tuesday, to $2.17, 6 cents above the blocks.
Midwestern cheese producers tell Dairy Market News that, while milk supplies are available, some farmers are downsizing due to a lack of help. And, some milk haulers in the region are selling their trucks, while others are retiring and leaving the business. Spot milk was moving at strong discounts, as low as $6 under Class, according to DMN.
Retail demand for cheese is steady to lower in the West as higher prices affect purchases. Food service is also softening but export demand remains strong. Regional milk is available for cheese makers to run busy schedules although output was steady to lower last week, as plants planned down time for the holiday weekend. Labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies continues says DMN.
Butter lost 7 cents last Tuesday but ended the week at $2.97 per pound, down 4 cents on the week but $1.2950 above a year ago, with 47 sales reported, highest weekly total since the week of September 20, 2021.
The butter jumped 3 cents Monday, with 19 loads traded, making it back to $3, but surrendered 3.50 cents Tuesday with 13 more trades, and fell to $2.9650.
DMN says cream is steadily available but butterfat components are seasonally sliding. Weather in the upper Midwest has yet to put a notable dent in available cream. Churning is busy in spite of a lack of employees. There are growing concerns that consumer purse strings are expected to tighten as gas, fuel, and grocery costs rise, says DMN.
Cream inventories are still available in the West but demand is strong as ice cream and butter makers run busy schedules. Labor shortages and delayed supply deliveries continues to keep them below capacity. Demand for butter is softening in retail markets as rising prices cause some to switch to alternatives. Food service demand is also declining as restaurateurs reduce hours due to labor shortages and higher input costs.
Grade A nonfat dry milk was down 5.50 cents last Tuesday and fell to $1.74 per pound Wednesday. It rallied to a Friday close at $1.7475, down 5.50 cents on the week, but 49.75 cents above a year ago, on 12 sales.
Monday’s powder was down 1.75 cents and lost 0.50 cents Tuesday, slipping to $1.7250, lowest since May 11.
Dry whey saw its Friday finish at 49 cents per pound, down a penny, and 1.75 cents below a year ago, with 2 sales recorded on the week at the CME.
The whey gained a penny Monday but fell back 3 cents Tuesday, to 47 cents per pound.
Friday’s Class III futures settlements portended a July price at $22.42; August, $22.42; September, $22.70; October, $23.01; November, $22.90; and December at $22.62.
The June Class IV price set another record high at $25.83, up 84 cents from May, and $9.48 above a year ago. Its average sits at $24.67, up from $14.84 a year ago, $13.78 in 2020, and $15.98 in 2019.
GDT drops 4.1%
Troubles remain in the Global Dairy Trade auction which saw the weighted average drop 4.1% Tuesday, following the 1.3% decline on June 21, and 1.5% increase on June 7.
Butter led the declines, plunging 9.1%, after gaining 2.4% on June 21. Anhydrous milkfat was down 3.1%, following a 4.7% drop. Skim milk powder was down 5.2%, after inching up 1.0% last time, and whole milk powder was down 3.3%, following a 0.6% slip.
Cheddar was up 1.4% after leading the declines last time with a 9.0% plunge.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.4992 per pound U.S., down 25 cents, after gaining 6.5 cents in the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a pricy $2.94. GDT Cheddar, at $2.2263, was up 1.5 cents, after losing 22.2 cents last time, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $2.0850. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.8428 per pound, down from $1.9397.
Whole milk powder averaged $1.7966 per pound, down from $1.8713. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.7475 per pound.
Record all milk price
The May All Milk Price set another record high but feed, fuel, but fertilizer prices continue to consume much of the increased income. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report has the May milk feed price ratio at 1.98, down from 2.00 in April, but compares to 1.69 in May 2021.
The U.S. All Milk Price averaged a record $27.30 per cwt., up 20 cents from April, the ninth consecutive increase, and is $8.20 above May 2021.
Dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., said, "The income over feed calculation decreased for the second time in the past nine months. May’s income over feed costs stayed above $13.50 for the second month in a row and was above $8 per cwt. for the eighth month running.”
The May national average corn price hit $7.26 per bushel, up 18 cents from April, after jumping 52 cents the previous month, and was $1.35 above May 2021.
Soybeans averaged $16.10 per bushel, up 30 cents from April, after gaining 40 cents the previous month, and were $1.30 per bushel above May 2021.
Alfalfa hay averaged a record $244 per ton, up $1 from April, and $50 per ton above a year ago.
The May cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $86.70 per cwt., down $1.40 from April, but $15.90 above May 2021, and $15.10 above the 2011 base average.
Milk flows to the vat
May cheese production totaled 1.188 billion pounds, up 2.5% from April and 2.1% above May 2021, according to the latest Dairy Products report. It was the 19th consecutive monthly gain.
You’ll recall that cheese stocks hit a record high in May, up 3.7% from a year ago. Cheese output year to date stands at 5.8 billion pounds, up 2.5% from a year ago.
Italian cheese totaled 486.3 million pounds, down 0.6% from April but 2.9% above a year ago. American cheese, at 482.8 million pounds, was up 3.3% from April and 0.3% above a year ago. Mozzarella totaled 388 million pounds, up 4.6% from a year ago.
Cheddar climbed to 335.4 million pounds, up 15.4 million pounds or 4.8% from April but 13 million pounds or 3.7% below May 2021. YTD Cheddar is at 1.6 billion pounds, down 3.2%.
May butter totaled 181.7 million pounds, up 500,000 pounds from April but 1.3 million or 0.7% below a year ago. California output was down 3.2%. YTD butter production is at 942.3 million pounds, down 3.5% from a year ago. Butter stocks, you’ll recall, were down 22.3% from May 2021.
The extra cheese production meant higher whey product output. Dry whey climbed to 84.6 million pounds, up 1.8 million pounds or 2.2% from April, and 7.3 million or 9.5% above a year ago.
Dry whey stocks totaled 73.5 million pounds, up 300,000 pounds or 0.3% from April and 5.7 million pounds or 8.1% above a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output slipped to 192.7 million pounds, down 3 million pounds or 1.6% from April and 12.8 million or 6.2% below a year ago.
Stocks jumped to 316.2 million pounds, up 17.1 million pounds or 5.7% from April but 32.3 million pounds or 9.3% below those a year ago.
Skim milk powder output climbed to 38.7 million pounds, up 3.3 million pounds or 9.3% from April, but was down 9.8 million or 20.3% below a year ago.
Butter hits $3.01
CME Cheddar block ended five weeks of loss last week, closing the first Friday of July at $2.1725 per pound, up 8.25 cents on the week, 7.50 cents below its June 1 stand, but 61.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $2.2050, up 5.75 cents on the week, 9.75 cents below its June 1 perch, and 70.50 cents above a year ago.
There were 2 sales of block last week and 22 for the month of June, down from 34 in May. Barrels totaled 9 for the week and 57 for the month, down from 61 in May.
The markets were closed for the 4th of July holiday and reopened Tuesday with the blocks dropping 8.75 cents on a single trade to $2.0850. The barrels were down 4 cents to $2.1650 on an uncovered offer, 8 cents above the blocks.
Dairy Market News says milk was widely available to Midwestern cheesemakers, with discounts as low as $6 under at midweek and expected to continue.
Western cheese demand continued to decline in food service last week. Demand for cheese is steady to lower in retail markets. Export demand remains strong.
Cash butter saw its Friday finish at $3.01 per pound, up 9.50 cents on the week, highest CME price since September 2015, 12 cents above the June 1 post, and $1.27 above a year ago. There were 28 sales on the week and 112 for the month of June, down from 116 in May.
Tuesday’s butter gave back 7 cents, falling to $2.94, with 9 loads finding new homes.
Butter sales were seasonally quieter, but generally meeting expectations. Contacts are looking at export growth but there continues to be uncertainty over fall demand availability, says DMN.
Cream demand has been strong in the West from butter and ice cream makers and they expect that to continue after the holiday. Butter output is steady, though labor shortages are still preventing some plants from running full schedules.
Grade nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.8025 per pound, up 1.25 cents, 6.50 cents below its June 1 level, but 54.50 cents above a year ago. There were 12 sales on the week and 40 for the month, down from 57 in May.
The powder fell 5.50 cents to $1.7475, lowest since May 18.
CME dry whey closed Friday at 50 cents per pound, 0.25 cents higher, 5 cents below where it was on June 1, and a nickel below a year ago. Sales totaled 9 for the week and 47 for the month of June, same as in May.
The whey was unchanged Tuesday.