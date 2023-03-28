We have plenty of butter. The USDA’s latest Cold Storage report shows the Feb. 28 inventory at 295.0 million pounds, up 30.7 million pounds or 11.6% from the January figure, which was revised 1.6 million pounds higher, and was 32.0 million pounds or 12.2% more than February 2022.
February was the third month in a row butter stocks topped those of a year ago but the report was viewed as neutral to the market.
American cheese stocks fell to 816.9 million pounds, down 6.5 million pounds or 0.8% from January’s inventory which was revised up 4.6 million pounds. American stocks were down 14.2 million pounds or 1.7% from a year ago.
The “other” cheese category crept to 605.5 million pounds, up 5.7 million pounds or 0.9% from January, and 5.1 million pounds or 0.8% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory came in at 1.446 billion pounds, down 234,000 pounds or 0.02% from January, and 20.7 million pounds or 1.4% below a year ago.
Culling pauses
Lots of eyes are on dairy culling as finances tighten on the farm. The USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report shows an estimated 266,500 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection in February, down 31,400 head from January, and mirrored numbers in February 2022. Culling in the two-month period totaled 564,400, up 37,000 or 7.0% from the same period a year ago.
The week ending March 11 saw 67,300 head go to slaughter, up 421 from the previous week and 2,300 more than a year ago. Year to date, 673,400 cows had been culled, up 24,000 head or 3.7% from the same period in 2022.
Will demand hold?
Lucas Fuess, Rabo Bank senior dairy analyst, shared insights from Rabo’s Global Dairy Quarterly report in the March 27 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast. He warned of an abundant spring flush with steep discounts on milk, but said he doesn’t see a lot more near-term weakness, as demand holds up.
Europe is seeing more milk, he said, and the weak March 21 GDT came even as Chinese demand was “fairly decent.”
“Other buyers did not step up enough to lift those global product prices,” he said.
He expects some price recovery in the second half of 2023 for the U.S. though he admits it will be a challenge for 2023 exports to keep pace with 2022 records.
Pulse continues to slide
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade Pulse saw 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, up 100,000 pounds from the March 14 Pulse, but at $3,135 per metric ton, down $60 from the March 21 GDT Auction.
HighGround Dairy stated that “global demand remains stunted, resulting in a further decline in the WMP price to record the lowest GDT Pulse settlement since the auction began Aug. 9, 2022.”
Blocks top $2, then weaken
Dairy prices were mixed last week. The Cheddar blocks, after pole vaulting almost 22 cents the previous week, made it to $2 per pound last Wednesday, and closed Friday at $2.10, highest since Jan. 11, up 10.25 cents on the week, but 17.50 cents below a year ago.
The barrels went the other direction. After gaining 42 cents the previous three weeks, they fell to $1.94 Wednesday. They rallied to close Friday at $1.9625, up 0.25 cents on the week, 28.75 cents below a year ago, but raised the spread to 13.75 cents. Sales totaled 14 cars of block last week and 19 of barrel.
Traders must have added a day to their weekend as there was little activity Monday. The blocks were unchanged with no activity, but an offer pulled the blocks down 6.75 cents Tuesday, to $2.0325.
The barrels were also unchanged Monday, with 2 offers going uncovered, then lost 1.25 cents Tuesday on 2 offers, falling to $1.95, 8.25 cents below the blocks.
HighGround Dairy says industry contacts tell them that “cheese supplies are available, but not in the right size or age, with CME-eligible 4-30-day-old blocks being in tight supply for near-term delivery and prompting the current short term rally.”
Midwestern cheesemakers are still finding spot milk as low as $11 under Class III, according to Dairy Market News. There is no shortage of milk in the Midwest.
Varietal cheese demand from retail and food service purchasers is steady in the West. Close to sold out inventories for contract sales continue. Export demand remains strong to steady from Asian markets and more consistent prices holding. Export demand to other areas is reportedly steady to light but less competitive to European and Global Dairy Trading pricing. Ample milk volumes are available for cheesemakers, says DMN.
Cash butter saw its Friday finish at $2.3450 per pound, down 5.50 cents on the week and 45 cents below a year ago, with 11 loads sold on the week.
The butter was unchanged Monday with no activity, then gained 2.50 cents Tuesday, on 7 trades, climbing to $2.37 per pound.
Butter demand ranges from on par to busy, with some plants saying spring holiday demand has backed off. Butter churning is active. Cream is available locally, but offers are quieter. Organic cream is reportedly widely available, in comparison to conventional cream, says DMN.
Cream volumes are plentiful in the West and demand is steady to light. Some cream was being brought in to keep production at max capacity, while others remain at decreased capacity due to equipment repairs. Retail demand is steady, with spring holiday season orders picking up. Export demand is steady for Asian markets, while lighter for European markets due to less competitive U.S. prices.
CME nonfat dry milk fell to the lowest level it has seen since March 22, 2021, closing Friday at $1.15 per pound, 3.75 cents lower on the week and 70.25 cents below a year ago, with 3 sales on the board.
Monday’s and Tuesday’s powder was unchanged.
The whey closed Friday at 44.50 cents per pound, down 2.25 cents on the week and 27.50 cents below a year ago, with 5 sales on the week.
The whey also held at Friday’s close, both Monday and Tuesday.
