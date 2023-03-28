We have plenty of butter. The USDA’s latest Cold Storage report shows the Feb. 28 inventory at 295.0 million pounds, up 30.7 million pounds or 11.6% from the January figure, which was revised 1.6 million pounds higher, and was 32.0 million pounds or 12.2% more than February 2022.

February was the third month in a row butter stocks topped those of a year ago but the report was viewed as neutral to the market.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.