Volatility is the word of the day, the week and the hour as the Russian war against Ukraine rages on, raising havoc in every market, not to speak of the devastation of innocent human life.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department announced the February Federal order Class III milk price at $20.91 per hundredweight, up 53 cents from January, $5.16 above February 2021, and the highest Class III price since November 2020.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend a March price at $22.61; April, $23.97; and a peak of $24.10 in May, 50 cents shy of the all-time record set in September 2014.
The February Class IV price is a record high $24.00 per cwt., up 91 cents from January, $10.25 above a year ago, and topped the existing record of $23.89 in August 2014.
You’ll recall preliminary USDA data reported January milk production at 19.1 billion pounds, down 1.6% from January 2020. The January Dairy Products report shows which products got shorted.
Cheese output shot higher, totaling 1.168 billion pounds, up 1.8% from December and 2.8% above January 2021.
Wisconsin produced 291.9 million pounds of that total, down 0.9% from December but 2.8% above a year ago. California vats provided 194.6 million pounds, up 3.6% from December but 7.4% below a year ago.
Idaho added 87.1 million pounds, down 1.3% from December, and 0.8% below a year ago.
Italian cheese totaled 489.1 million pounds, up 0.9% from December and 1.7% above a year ago.
American type cheese, at 479.6 million pounds, was up 4.7% from December and up 1.1% from a year ago.
Mozzarella output totaled 379.1 million pounds, up 1.1% from a year ago.
Cheddar, the daily traded cheese at the CME, totaled 337.4 million pounds, up 9.7 million pounds or 3.0% from December’s output, which was revised down 6.9 million pounds, but was down 9.5 million pounds or 2.7% below Jan. 2021. That’s the fourth month in a row it was below a year ago.
Churns produced 195.2 million pounds of butter in January, up 15.2 million pounds or 8.4% from December, but 14.4 million pounds or 6.9% below a year ago, seventh consecutive month to be below a year ago.
Yogurt output totaled 374.9 million pounds, up 2.8% from a year ago.
Dry whey production climbed to 80.3 million pounds, up 2.6 million pounds or 3.3% from December, but 3.7 million pounds or 4.4% below a year ago.
Dry whey stocks slipped to 56.4 million pounds, down 1.2% from December and were 10.9 million pounds or 16.3% below those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output climbed to 170.7 million pounds, up 2.9 million pounds or 1.8% from December but was down 27.3 million or 13.8% from a year ago.
Stocks climbed to 261.3 million pounds, up 9 million pounds or 3.6% from December but were down 43.7 million pounds or 14.3% below a year ago.
Skim milk powder production amounted to 43.4 million pounds, up 5.1 million pounds or 13.5% from December and was up 7.4 million or 20.6% above a year ago.
Cheese and butter push higher
CME block Cheddar closed the first Friday of March at $2.15 per pound, up 20.50 cents on the week and 41.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels closed at $1.97, 7 cents higher, 46.25 cents above a year ago, and 18 cents below the blocks.
The CME saw 10 cars of block trade hands last week and 16 in the month of February, down from 18 in January. Barrel sales totaled 21 for the week and 39 for February, up from 23 in January.
The blocks were up 1.25 cents Monday on 3 trades and added 6 cents Tuesday on 3 more trades, hitting $2.2225, highest since Nov. 10, 2020.
The barrels jumped 5.75 cents Monday, topping $2 per pound for the first time since Nov. 11, 2020, with 7 cars changing hands, and gained 4.25 cents Tuesday on 6 more trades, hitting $2.07, highest since Nov. 11, 2020.
“The bearish Dairy Products report had little impact on market sentiment Monday and although we sit on record stocks, tight milk supplies and high input costs will be in the driver’s seat,” StoneX Dairy Group stated in this morning’s “Early Morning Update.”
Midwest cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that demand ranged from steady to very busy as March got underway. Limited staffing is a recurring problem in meeting customer needs but things are improving. Milk prices remain around Class III to slightly lower. More contacts are saying milk yields are not as ample as they had previously expected in the late winter weeks, which brought milder weather.
Cheese sellers in the West report that retail sales are steady and food service continues to improve as COVID restrictions loosen however, the March 4 “Dairy and Food Market Analyst” cautions that those sales are “losing momentum.”
“Data from OpenTable show restaurant traffic decreased by 4.7% in the latest week versus pre-pandemic levels. This compares to mid-February when sales had managed to move above pre-pandemic levels,” the DFMA warned.
Cheese made in the U.S. continues at a discount to other countries, prompting increased interest from international buyers. A shortage of truck drivers and port congestion however is still causing delays. Loads of milk and production supplies also continue to face delays due to the lack of truck drivers and plants continue to report that, combined with their own labor shortages, they are not able to run at capacity.
Butter hit $2.70 per pound last Thursday but backtracked to a Friday finish at $2.6850, up 9.75 cents on the week and 99.50 cents above a year ago. There were 27 sales on the week and 69 for the month of February, down from 111 in January.
Monday’s butter was up 3.75 cents on 6 sales and gained 4.25 cents Tuesday, with 4 more cars traded, hitting $2.7650, highest CME price since Feb. 16.
The spot market can now only accept new crop butter, product that has been produced after Dec. 1 of last year, and, as StoneX put it, “Add in an already tight stock situation and it will likely underpin the market.”
Central butter production is busy as cream multiples hold in the low 1.20s, according to DMN. There are setbacks due to employment shortness but plants are churning as close to capacity as possible. A number of contacts see a potential shortness of butter moving into late summer and fall. Butter market tones are mixed near term, but longer term expectations generally fall under the bullish category, says DMN. “Some regional butter makers are keeping an eye on the Ukrainian situation, particularly as to what global milkfat suppliers plan to ship, or not ship, into Russian ports.”
Cream is available in the West though inventories are tightening and cream demand is steady. COVID restrictions continue to loosen in the West and restaurateurs are increasing butter purchases while retail is mixed. Butter inventories are tight in the region, though some say availability is increasing. Butter producers are running busy schedules but below capacity due to continued labor shortages and delayed deliveries of supplies.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.8725 per pound, up 1.25 cents on the week and 69.50 cents above a year ago. CME sales totaled 14 for the week and 80 for February, up from 60 in January.
CME powder lost a penny Monday and was down 0.75 cents Tuesday to $1.8550. There were 2 cars sold on Monday and 6 on Tuesday.
Dry whey fell to a Friday close at 75.75 cents per pound, down 2.25 cents on the week, lowest since Jan.6, but still 17.75 cents above a year ago. There were 6 sales last week at the CME and 30 in the month of February, up from 10 in January.
The whey was unchanged both Monday and Tuesday.
Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.