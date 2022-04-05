U.S. farm milk prices keep heading higher but need to. The Agriculture Department announced the March Federal order Class III benchmark at $22.45 per hundredweight, up $1.54 from February, $6.30 above March 2021, and the highest Class III since Nov. 2020. The three month average stands at $21.25, up from $15.98 at this time a year ago and $16.77 in 2020.
Monday’s Class III futures settlement portended another $1.10 rise in April to $23.55, May $23.99, June $23.83, July $23.74 and August at $23.74.
The March Class IV price set a record high $24.82, up 82 cents from February, the previous high, and is a whopping $10.64 above a year ago. The three-month Class IV average is at $23.97, up from $13.71 a year ago and $15.91 in 2020.
Margin drops
A small gain in February’s All Milk price could not offset sharply higher corn, soybean and hay prices and reversed five consecutive gains in the USDA’s milk feed-price ratio, though it was still above February 2021.
The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report shows the ratio at 2.07, down from 2.18 in January, and compares to 1.80 in February 2021.
The U.S. All Milk Price averaged $24.70 per cwt., up 50 cents from January and $7.60 above February 2021.
The national average corn price shot up to $6.10 per bushel, up 53 cents from January, after gaining a dime in January, and $1.35 per bushel above February 2021.
Soybeans averaged $14.80 per bushel, up $1.90 from January, following a 40-cent jump in January, and are $2.10 per bushel above February 2021.
Alfalfa hay averaged $214 per ton, up $3 from January and $43 above a year ago.
The February cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $77.90 per cwt., up $6.30 from January, $12.30 above February 2021, and $6.30 above the 2011 base average.
Less corn
The USDA’s Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks reports issued last week garnered added attention, considering current higher input costs, primarily fertilizer, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The higher fertilizer-demanding corn acreage was estimated at 89.5 million acres, down 3.87 million acres or 4% from last year and 2.5 million acres below the trade estimate, according to StoneX Dairy Group. Planted acreage is expected to be down or unchanged in 43 of the 48 estimating states, according to the USDA.
Soybean acreage was estimated at a record 91.0 million acres, up 4% from a year ago, with acreage up or unchanged in 24 of the 29 estimating states.
March 1 corn stocks totaled 7.85 billion bushels, up 2% from March 2021.
Stored soybeans totaled 1.93 billion bushels, up 24%.
Cheese vats busy
Cheese vats “got milk” in February, despite milk output being down 1.0% from February 2021. Friday’s Dairy Products report shows cheese production slipped to 1.109 billion pounds, down 5.3% from January, but was up a bearish 6.3% from February 2021.
Cheese stocks, you’ll recall, were up 2% from a year ago, according to the month’s Cold Storage report.
Cheese output for the first two months of 2022 totaled 2.3 billion pounds, up a hefty 4.7% from the same period a year ago.
Italian cheese totaled 469.9 million pounds, down 6.7% from January but 6.0% above a year ago. YTD Italian cheese is up 5.3% from a year ago.
American type cheese, at 444.4 million pounds, was down 5.8% from January but 4.3% above a year ago. YTD output is up 1.7%.
Mozzarella output totaled 360.8 million pounds, up 4.4% from a year ago, with YTD up 4.9%.
Cheddar totaled 312.3 million pounds, down 20.2 million pounds or 6.1% from January’s output, which was revised down 4.9 million pounds, but was up 11.8 million pounds or 3.9% above February 2021, ending four consecutive months that Cheddar output was below that of a year ago.
Butter churns produced 183.6 million pounds, down 10.4 million pounds or 5.4% from January, and 2.7 million or 1.4% below a year ago, the eighth consecutive month output was below a year ago. YTD butter stands at 377.7 million pounds, down 4.6% from a year ago. Butter stocks were down 26% from February 2021.
Yogurt output totaled 373.0 million pounds, down 2.1% from a year ago.
Dry whey production fell to 75.0 million pounds, down 5.4 million pounds or 6.7% from January and 300,000 pounds or 0.4% below a year ago. YTD is at 155.4 million pounds, down 2.5%.
Dry whey stocks climbed to 63.0 million pounds, up 6.4 million or 11.4% from January, but were 6.9 million pounds or 9.9% below a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output totaled 171.0 million pounds, up 700,000 pounds or 0.4% from January, but was down 12.6 million or 6.9% from a year ago. YTD powder was at 341.3 million pounds, down 10.6%.
Stocks climbed to 288.8 million pounds, up 27.2 million pounds or 10.4% from January, but were down 54.9 million pounds or 16.0% below those a year ago.
Skim milk powder output fell to 29.6 million pounds, down 13.8 million pounds or 31.8% from January but were down 2 million or 6.4% below a year ago. YTD SMP was at 73 million pounds, up 8.0% from a year ago.
GDT down 1.0%
Concern over the falling global milk supply wasn’t enough to pause the slippage in Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction. Event number 305 saw the morning’s weighted average fall 1.0%, after slipping 0.9% on March 15.
Traders brought 47.4 million pounds to market, down from 51.5 million on March 15, and the smallest since May 18, 2021. The average metric ton price fell to $4,981 U.S., down from $5,039 in the last event.
Anhydrous milkfat led the declines, down 2.5%, after it inched up 0.4% last time, and butter was off 0.6%, following a 1.8% descent. Whole milk powder was down 1.5%, after dropping 2.1%, and lactose rounded out the losses, off 0.6%.
Buttermilk powder led the gains, up 6.3%, after not trading last time. GDT Cheddar was up 2.7%, after inching 0.3% higher, and skim milk powder was up 1.0%, after a 1.6% rise on March 15.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $3.00496 per pound U.S., down 3 cents, after losing 5.7 cents on March 15, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.74. GDT Cheddar, at $2.9355, was up 2.7 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.2625. GDT skim milk powder averaged $2.0859 per pound, up from $2.0615. Whole milk powder averaged $2.0558 per pound, down from $2.0849. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.84 per pound.
Prices shuffling
CME cheese prices saw some ups and downs the last week of March. After jumping 14.50 cents the week before, the Cheddar blocks fell to $2.17 per pound last Tuesday, then rallied to close April Fools Day at $2.2950, up 2 cents on the week, 26.50 cents above their March 1 perch, and 52 cents above a year ago.
After gaining 22 cents the previous week, the barrels fell to $2.16 per pound last Wednesday, but finished Friday at $2.2525, 0.25 cents higher on the week, 31.75 cents above where they were on March 1, 74 cents above a year ago, and 4.25 cents below the blocks.
There were 7 sales of block on the week and 38 for the month of March, up from 16 in February. Barrel sales totaled 30 for the week and 108 for the month, up from 39 in February.
The blocks lost 3.25 cents Monday, as traders likely weighed February’s strong cheese production, and sat on their hands Tuesday, leaving the blocks at $2.2625.
The barrels were up 1.50 cents on 5 trades Monday, but were offered lower Tuesday, down 0.75 cents, to $2.26.
Midwest cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that demand is strong to very strong. Customers were hesitant during the variant market movements in February and earlier this month, but as prices began to climb, buyers had to refill their pipelines ahead of further increases. Milk is available though some plants continue to deal with staffing and supply shortages. Spot milk was clearing at discounts as low as $4 under Class mid-week.
Western cheese makers say export demand remains strong as U.S. prices remain at a discount to internationally produced product. Domestic cheese demand is steady in retail markets, while food service demand continues to increase. Spot cheese availability is trending higher in the region. Port congestion and the shortage of truck drivers continues to cause delays.
CME butter got down to $2.70 per pound last Thursday but saw its Friday finish at $2.71, down 8.50 cents on the week, 17.50 cents above the March 1 post, and 86.50 cents above a year ago. There were 27 cars sold last week and 99 for the month, up from 69 in February.
Monday’s butter was up a penny and it ticked up 2 cents Tuesday to $2.74 per pound.
Butter makers in the Central region say spring holiday demand has picked up a little later than expected. Production is busy, but employment shortages are still being reported from multiple plants. Export demand remains but plants have to choose between international sales or growing stocks for seasonal fall demand in the domestic sector.
Western demand for cream is also strengthening as ice cream makers are increasing output and pulling heavily on cream supplies.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed the week at $1.85 per pound, 0.25 cents lower, a penny below where it was on March 1, but 66 cents above a year ago. There were 22 trades on the week and 82 for March, up 2 from February.
The powder was unchanged Monday but gave up a penny Tuesday, slipping to $1.84.
Dry whey closed Friday at 61 cents per pound, down 11 cents on the week, 14.25 cents below its March 1 position, and 5 cents below a year ago. CME sales totaled 15 for the week and 19 for the month, down from 30 in February.
Monday’s whey was down 2 cents and it stayed there Tuesday at 59 cents per pound, lowest since Oct. 4, 2021, and 27.75 cents below the Feb. 7 record peak.