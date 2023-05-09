Farm milk prices are climbing but will back track some in May, and will have a ways to go before hitting profitability for most U.S. dairy farms.

The Agriculture Department announced the April Federal order Class III benchmark at $18.52 per hundredweight, up 42 cents from March but $5.90 below April 2022.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.