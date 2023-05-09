Farm milk prices are climbing but will back track some in May, and will have a ways to go before hitting profitability for most U.S. dairy farms.
The Agriculture Department announced the April Federal order Class III benchmark at $18.52 per hundredweight, up 42 cents from March but $5.90 below April 2022.
The four-month average stands at $18.46, down from $22.04 a year ago, and compares to $16.40 in 2021.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend a May price at $16.46; June, $17.04; July, $17.70; and August at $18.50, with a peak of $19.40 in November.
The April Class IV price is $17.95, down 43 cents from March, $7.36 below a year ago, and the lowest since October 2021. Its four-month average is at $18.80, down from $24.31 a year ago, and compares to $14.14 in 2021.
Betty Berning, contributing dairy economist with HighGround Dairy, reported in the May 8 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast that the U.S. breakeven milk price depends a lot on whether feed is purchased. The range is $18 on the low end, she said, to the mid-$20s if purchasing feed.
Last year farmers were able to pay down some debt or defer some income, she concluded. “Bankers seem willing to work with farmers despite milk prices being below breakeven, but it’s not fun when you feel squeezed.”
Butter powder output rises
You’ll recall March milk production was only up 0.5% from 2022. The March Dairy Products report shows most of the extra milk went to the dryer and churn.
Cheese production totaled 1.229 billion pounds, up 11.7% from February output, which was revised down 9 million pounds, but was down 0.2% from March 2022, the first year over year drop in 2023. Cheese output for the three months stands at 3.5 billion pounds, up 1.0% from the same period a year ago.
Wisconsin produced 302.1 million pounds of the March total, up 10.9% from February but 3.0% below a year ago.
California produced 218 million pounds, up 8.0% from February and 1.7% above a year ago.
New Mexico produced 83.1 million pounds, up 12.1% from February but 0.3% less than a year ago. Idaho added 91.2 million pounds, up 26% from February and 2.1% above a year ago.
Italian cheese output was up 11.5% from February but 1.5% below a year ago. American was up 12.5% from February, and 3.2% above a year ago. Mozzarella cheese was down 1.4% from a year ago.
Cheddar production jumped to 345.6 million pounds, up 28.5 million or 9.0% from the February count, which was revised down 8.3 million pounds, and was up 12.1 million pounds, or 3.6%, from March 2022. YTD Cheddar stood at 1.0 billion pounds, up 3.3% from 2022.
Butter output climbed to 205 million pounds, up 17.8 million pounds or 9.5% from February, and 2.8 million pounds or 1.4% above a year ago. YTD butter output was at 593.5 million pounds, up 2.0% from a year ago.
Yogurt production was up 3.6% from a year ago.
Dry whey totaled 78.0 million pounds, up 11.2 million or 16.7% from February and 200,000 pounds or 0.3% above year ago. Stocks grew to 78.0 million pounds, up 11.1 million pounds or 16.7% from February and just 0.3% above a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output climbed to 200.2 million pounds, up 17.7 million pounds or 9.7% from February and up 8.4 million or 4.4% above a year ago. Stocks jumped to 319.1 million pounds, up 3.3 million pounds, or 1.0% from February, and up a whopping 31.2 million pounds or 10.8% from a year ago.
Skim milk powder production totaled 36.0 million pounds, down 1.2 million or 3.3% from February, and 6.9 million pounds or 16.1% below a year ago.
Cheese falling
CME cheese prices started May hesitating. The blocks fell to $1.6625 per pound last Tuesday, then climbed to $1.69 Wednesday, but closed Friday at $1.6125. That’s down 7.50 cents on the week, sixth consecutive week of decline, lowest they’ve been since Nov. 5, 2021, and 73.75 cents below a year ago.
The barrels fell to $1.5575 last Tuesday, hit $1.5850 Wednesday, but closed Friday at $1.53, 6 cents lower on the week, 85 cents below a year ago, and 8.25 cents below the blocks. CME sales for the week totaled 34 of block and 31 of barrel.
The blocks were unchanged Monday and Tuesday. The barrels were offered 1.50 cents lower Monday and were unchanged Tuesday, holding at $1.5150, with 24 loads finding new homes on the day.
Midwestern cheesemakers report mixed demand to Dairy Market News. Milk availability remains wide open with mid-week spot milk prices ranging from $4 to $11 under Class and offers reportedly growing. Plant downtime continues to play a part in keeping milk available, says DMN.
Cheese demand from Western food service and retail is strong to steady, with reports of tight inventories. Some report stronger export sentiment with recent price decreases. Demand from Mexico and South America is strong to steady, while an uptick in interest for additional fourth quarter bookings from Asian purchasers was indicated. Cheese vats are running strong with plentiful milk.
Cash butter climbed to a Friday finish at $2.4450 per pound, up 9.25 cents on the week, but 19.50 cents below a year ago, with 14 sales reported last week.
Traders took the butter down 1.50 cents Monday on a sale and it dropped 3.50 cents Tuesday on an uncovered offer, to $2.3950, lowest in 3 weeks.
Midwest butter demand and churning were busy last week, says DMN. Demand has not ebbed despite some expectation of bearish pressure on markets due to reported supply increases. Plants are still working through readily available cream at similar prices to previous weeks. Milkfat components from the farm are “keeping cream supplies somewhat hearty,” says DMN.
Cream demand is strong in the West and some butter manufacturers report plants are more balanced with regional cream supplies compared to Class IV needs. Cream multiples moved higher last week. Churns are operating at strong schedules with some at max capacity. Contract sales are steady and retail demand is strong to steady, with some upticks reported, primarily from Canada, says DMN, but “demand is on the steady to light end of the spectrum.”
Grade A nonfat dry milk lost 1.75 cents last Monday but Tuesday’s GDT jump started a recovery that climbed to $1.1975 per pound Friday, up 2.25 cents on the week, highest since Feb. 27, but still 54.25 cents below a year ago. There were 13 sales last week.
Monday’s powder was unchanged but it dropped 1.75 cents Tuesday to $1.18, on 3 trades, as traders eyed the morning’s Pulse auction.
Dry whey closed Friday at 32.75 cents per pound, down 2.50 cents on the week and 25.75 cents below a year ago, with a 54 sales put on the board for the week.
The whey was unchanged Monday but lost 1.50 cents Tuesday and slipped to 31.25 cents per pound, a price not seen since Jan. 26, 2023, and the lowest CME price since Aug. 13, 2020. 19 loads were traded Tuesday.
Pulse slips
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade Pulse auction saw 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, up fractionally from the April 25 Pulse, and at $3,175 per metric ton, up $70 from the last Pulse but down $15 from the May 2 GDT.
HighGround Dairy points out that “after three consecutive weeks of bullish momentum, whole milk powder prices moved lower this auction as ample supplies were enough to meet the current level of demand allowing buyers to secure product without pushing prices higher.”
