The Agriculture Department announced the April Federal order Class I base milk price at $24.38 per hundredweight, up $1.50 from March and $8.87 above April 2021.
It is the highest Class I price ever, topping the previous high of $24.47 in May 2014, and equates to $2.10 per gallon, up from $1.33 a year ago. The four-month Class I average stands at $22.15, up from $15.35 in 2021 and $17.67 in 2020.
Still culling
Faced with balancing what would normally be considered profitable milk prices against profit-robbing feed and fuel prices, U.S. dairy farmers keep weeding out their less profitable cows. Culling was up slightly from January and a tad above a year ago.
USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report shows an estimated 266,500 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection in February, up 5,700 from January, and 1,300 head or 0.5% above February 2021. Culling in the first two months of 2022 totaled 527,400 head, down 15,100 or 2.8% from the same period a year ago.
Cheese oscillating
After falling 6 cents the previous week, Cheddar block cheese shot up to $2.2750 per pound Friday, up 14.50 cents on the week, highest since Nov. 10, 2020, and 55.50 cents above a year ago.
The barrels closed Friday at $2.25, up 22 cents, highest since Nov. 6, 2020, and 78.75 cents above a year ago. There were 8 sales of block last week at the CME and 27 of barrel.
The blocks eased back 0.50 cents Monday on a trade and plunged 9 cents on a trade Tuesday, dropping to $2.17.
The barrels were unchanged Monday, with 4 cars exchanging hands, but dropped 6 cents Tuesday on 4 sales, dipping to $2.19, 2 cents above the blocks.
StoneX warns that “worries about high labor, feed, and energy costs posed more of an impact on market participants than the stall in milk production decline or the stall in international demand for products that have been driving export volume.”
The March 23 Early Morning Update says, “The grain complex continues to rip higher as the war continues to rage unchecked in Ukraine. Private analysts UKRAgroConsult just released new estimates and expect Ukrainian corn plantings to drop 29% year over year. They also expect all of their other crops to drop signiﬁcantly as well.
Informa released U.S. estimates Tuesday and dropped corn plantings to 91.4 million acres, down from 93.4 million last year.” We’ll get more insight in Thursday’s Prospective Plantings report.
Cheddar interests are reportedly very strong, according to Dairy Market News. Contacts say buyers were hesitant about market price increases as they hovered around $2, but “that hesitancy may have morphed into urgency as customers' pipelines ran short and market prices continued northbound.” Spot milk is available for most needs with some reports of an early flush.
Looking westward, cheese export demand remains strong with continuing notable demand from Asian buyers. Domestic demand remains steady to higher as warmer weather and loosening COVID restrictions result in higher food service purchasing. Cheese inventories are tightening. Deliveries continue to face delays due to port congestion and a shortage of truck drivers. Western cheesemakers are busy working through available milk supplies but labor shortages and delayed deliveries of supplies continue to prevent full capacity.
CME butter marched to $2.8025 per pound last Wednesday, highest since Feb. 15, but was offered lower Friday, slipping to $2.7950, 7 cents higher on the week and $1.02 above a year ago. There were 7 carloads that exchanged hands last week.
Monday’s butter dropped 5.75 cents, with 8 loads finding new homes, and gave up 2 cents Tuesday, on 4 more trades, falling to $2.7175.
Butter producers able to source cream from the West were still finding relative pricing deals, says DMN, while more who take on locally sourced cream were seeing upticks on multiples. Churning is somewhat busy as spring holidays approach, though some producers say demand is a little lighter than expected this close to the onset of spring and the upcoming holidays. Bullish market prices based on limited supplies, both now and down the line, have created hesitancy among retail buyers. Food service demand, though, is mostly steady, says DMN.
Demand for cream continues to pick up in the West as ice cream makers increase output. Cream is available but tightening. Butter makers are running busy schedules, though labor shortages continue to prevent full capacity. Food service butter demand is steady to higher and retail is strengthening as customers prepare for the spring holidays. Export demand is steady.
Grade A nonfat dry milk crept up to $1.88 per pound last Thursday, highest since Feb. 16, but closed Friday at $1.8525, down 0.75 cents on the week, though 68.25 cents above a year ago. There were 24 sales reported last week.
The powder was down 0.50 cents Monday on 6 trades, and lost 1.75 cents Tuesday on 2 sales, dipping to $1.83, lowest CME price since Feb. 3.
Dry whey finished Friday at 72 cents per pound, down 4 cents on the week but 9.25 cents above a year ago; 3 cars were sold last week.
Monday’s whey inched 0.25 cents lower and lost 2.75 cents Tuesday, dipping to 69 cents per pound, lowest since Dec. 2, 2021.