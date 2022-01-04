Cash dairy prices finished 2021 mostly higher. The 40-pound Cheddar blocks closed Friday, the last day of the year, at $1.98 per pound, up 10.75 cents on the week, 12.25 cents above where they were on Dec. 1, and 33 cents above the last week of 2020.
The 500-pound Cheddar barrels finished at $1.71 per pound, up 6 cents on the week, 16.75 cents above a year ago, but a still too high 27 cents below the blocks.
There were 7 sales of block last week at the CME and 27 for the month of December, up from just 14 trades in November. Barrel sales totaled 30 for the week and 88 for the month, down from 98 in November.
The first day of trading in the New Year saw the blocks hold at $1.98 per pound, with no activity, as traders anticipate the November Dairy Products report Thursday afternoon. Perhaps triggered by the morning’s Global Dairy Trade auction, the blocks jumped 3.50 cents Tuesday on 2 trades and hit $2.0150, highest CME price since Nov. 12, 2020.
The barrels inched up a quarter-cent Monday on a trade and pole vaulted 8.75 cents Tuesday on 5 unfilled bids, to $1.80, highest since Oct. 29, 2021, but 21.50 cents below the blocks.
Dairy Market News says some Midwest cheesemakers were very busy during the holiday. Spot milk prices were falling at somewhat strong discounts and ranged from $4 to $2 under class at mid New Year’s Week. Although discounted, DMN says they were “somewhat pricey” compared to the final week in 2020, when they were $10 under Class III. Cheese demand maintained strength coming into the holiday season but questions have arisen as to how cheese stocks will hold up once customers come back to the table in early 2022. DMN says there are some near term bullish market undertones, according to market traders, despite the large block-barrel price gap.
Western cheese demand is steady in retail markets while foodservice sales are declining. Rising COVID cases and winter school closures are contributing to a decline in foodservice purchasing; however, international demand remains strong.
The ongoing shortage of truck drivers was exacerbated by the holidays and poor weather, increasing delays to deliveries. Export loads of cheese face further delays due to continuing port congestion. Milk is available for cheese production in the region but difficult in areas hit with bad weather. End of year holidays, staffing shortages and shipping delays were contributing to reduced cheese production throughout the West, according to DMN.
After jumping 15.75 cents the previous week, CME butter shot up to a Friday close of $2.4525 per pound, 20.25 cents higher on the week, 47.25 cents above its Dec. 1 perch, and $1.0325 above a year ago when it dropped 10.50 cents to $1.42.
There were 30 trades reported last week and 149 for the month, up from 62 in November.
Monday’s butter was up 3.75 cents on 2 unfilled bids and, fueled by the GDT, skyrocketed 16 cents higher Tuesday with 13 trades, and hit $2.65 per pound. That is the highest CME price since Aug. 17, 2017, and narrows the gap to global levels.
The Jan. 3 Daily Dairy Report cited tightening milk supplies; increased consumption from other processors, especially cheesemakers; strong exports and domestic holiday demand; and supply chain congestion as contributors to the high butter prices.
DMN says butter producers are running churns as much as possible. Bulk butter is very tight as the final weeks of 2021 brought increasing interest from customers in all varieties of butter, from salted 80% to unsalted 82% butterfat.
Cream is available in the West, though some contacts reported that severe weather and a shortage of truck drivers was limiting their ability to deliver loads to production facilities. Cream demand is steady to lower as some Class II producers in the region were running lighter year-end holiday schedules. Steady demand is present for butter in both retail and food service markets. Some purchasers are, reportedly, looking for extra loads of butter to build inventories but those loads are increasingly scarce. Butter makers are, reportedly, running below capacity due to shipping delays and labor shortages in the region, says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.6475 per pound last Wednesday, then reversed direction, but closed Friday at $1.6550, down 1.50 cents on the week, up 10.75 cents on the month, and 51.25 cents above a year ago. There were 12 sales on the week and 60 for the month, down from 67 in November.
The CME powder was down a penny Monday and stayed there Tuesday at $1.6450.
Dry whey stayed frozen at its record high, 75 cents per pound, all New Year’s Week, up 7 cents on the month and 28.75 cents above a year ago. There were no sales on the week and 4 for the month of December, down from 8 in November.
The whey inched a quarter-cent higher Monday, setting another new CME record high and stayed there Tuesday.
GDT up 0.3%
The first Global Dairy Trade auction of 2022 inched higher Tuesday with the weighted average rising 0.3%, after slipping 1.5% on Dec. 21, first decline since Aug. 3. Traders brought 67.6 million pounds of product to market, up from 67 million pounds last time.
Cheddar did the heavy lifting, jumping 4.9%, after inching 0.5% higher on Dec. 21, biggest gain since Nov. 2. Buttermilk powder and skim milk powder were both up 1.0%, after skim milk powder inched 0.6% higher last time.
Whole milk powder was unchanged, after dropping 3.3%. Butter was up 0.3%, after a 1% gain last time, while anhydrous milkfat was off 0.7% following a gain of 0.9%.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.5969 per pound U.S., up just under a penny, and compares to CME butter, which closed Tuesday at $2.65.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.4891, was up 11.2 cents and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $2.0150. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.7114 per pound, up from $1.6986. Whole milk powder averaged $1.7536 per pound, down from $1.7540. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.6450 per pound.
Margin rises
A higher November All Milk Price offset higher corn and soybean prices to nudge the November milk feed ratio higher for the third month in a row. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report has the ratio at 1.94, up from 1.87 in October, but well below last year’s 2.58.
The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. In other words, one pound of milk would purchase 1.94 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.
The U.S. All Milk Price averaged $20.80 per cwt., up $1.10 from October but was 30 cents below November 2020.
California’s All Milk Price hit $21.20 per cwt., up $1.30 from October but was 40 cents below a year ago. Wisconsin’s, at $20.30, was up 70 cents from October but $2.50 below a year ago.
The national average corn price jumped 25 cents to $5.27 per bushel, after dropping 45 cents in October, and is $1.48 per bushel above November 2020.
Soybeans averaged $12.20 per bushel, up 30 cents from October and $1.90 per bushel above November 2020.
Alfalfa hay averaged $210 per ton, down $3 from October, but is a hefty $46 per ton above a year ago.
The November cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $69.20 per cwt., down $1.40 from October, $9.90 above November 2020, but is $2.40 below the 2011 base average of $71.60 per cwt.
Bill Brooks, dairy economist with Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., says “A DMC payment is expected for the 11th time in 2021 and 12th month straight when the FSA announces the November 2021 milk margin above feed costs. The milk margin above feed costs is expected to be $9.14 per cwt. for November, a gain of 60 cents over October’s level and the highest since November 2020 when the margin was $11.64. Dairy producers with coverage at the $9.50 per cwt. level would expect to see a payment on eligible November milk production,” according to Brooks.