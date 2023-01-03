Dairy product prices saw minor changes in the holiday-shortened week between Christmas and New Year’s but Tuesday’s GDT brought pressure on the market’s re-opening.

After jumping 14.50 cents the previous week, the Cheddar blocks climbed to $2.16 per pound last Thursday, highest since Nov. 22, but closed the last Friday of 2022 at $2.1350, up 1.25 cents on the week, 3.50 cents above where they were on Dec. 1, and 15.50 cents above a year ago.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.