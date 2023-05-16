CME block Cheddar climbed to $1.67 per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at $1.53, down 8.25 cents on the week, the seventh consecutive week of decline, and 77.75 cents below a year ago.
The barrels closed Friday at $1.49, 4 cents lower on the week, a whopping 90.50 cents below a year ago, but a more normal 4 cents below the blocks. Sales totaled 20 cars of block and 58 of barrel last week.
The blocks tumbled 6 cents Monday, falling to $1.47, the lowest CME price since June 9, 2021, when they were at $1.4575. Ten loads exchanged hands Monday. They regained 3.50 cents Tuesday on 4 sales, clawing back to $1.5050 per pound, 5.75 cents above the barrels.
The barrels were down 1.50 cents Monday on 4 trades, and dropped 2.75 cents Tuesday, with 12 lots sold, dipping to $1.4475, lowest since Nov. 17, 2021, as traders absorbed the morning’s GDT and anticipated Friday afternoon’s April Milk Production report.
Midwestern cheese demand is mixed, says Dairy Market News. Some plants say demand is steady to strong and are turning away orders as capacity is full. Others are scheduling maintenance downtime due to slower demand. Milk remains abundant with spot offers as low as $12 under Class III at mid-week and not expected to increase until flush level milk runs its course, says DMN.
Retail and food service demand is strong to steady for cheese in the west. A few manufacturers indicate tight inventories for retail demand, as production keeps moderately ahead of contracted obligations. Exports are softening, though Mexico and South America show strong to steady demand while Asian purchasers focus on additional fourth quarter bookings.
The May 11 Daily Dairy Report says the Northeast Federal Milk Marketing Order has authorized cooperatives and processors to dump surplus milk “due to labor shortages, trucking, and freight shortages, as well as equipment hindrances.”
“Upper Midwest milk sellers are dealing with heavy volumes and continued Class III plant downtime, which is adding to the struggle of finding homes for milk,” says the DDR, “and in parts of the West tanker and driver shortages and some processors have more milk than they can handle due to shutdowns for maintenance.” Unfortunately, dairy producers bear the brunt of these costs.
Cash butter fell to $2.3950 per pound last Tuesday, lowest in three weeks, but closed Friday at $2.40, down 4.50 cents on the week and 30.50 cents below a year ago. There were only 2 sales on the week.
The butter was up 3.75 cents Monday on 3 sales, and stayed there Tuesday, holding at $2.4375.
The May 5 “Weekly Wire” reports that first quarter butterfat levels hit 4.21%, a record. Feeding and breeding skills are giving farmers good returns.
Central butter churning remains busy, says DMN. Cream multiples were in a similar range to previous weeks, but plant managers say volumes of spot cream on offer have slimmed down by a noticeable margin.
Cream is plentiful in the West and churns are operating at strong paces, though some are limited by personnel shortages. Retail and food service demand is strong to steady and exports are steady.
Grade A nonfat dry milk found itself at $1.17 per pound Friday, down 2.75 cents on the week and 56 cents below a year ago. There were 7 sales on the week.
Monday’s powder was down a half-cent and was unchanged Tuesday, holding at $1.1650.
Dry whey fell to 30 cents per pound last Thursday but closed Friday at 30.25 cents, down 2.50 cents on the week and 23 cents below a year ago. There were 42 loads that exchanged hands last week.
The whey was unchanged Monday but gave up a half-cent Tuesday and fell to 29.75 cents per pound, lowest CME price since July 10, 2020.
GDT slips 0.9%
Global Dairy Trade reversed two events of gain Tuesday as the GDT’s weighted average slipped 0.9%, following gains of 2.5% on May 2 and 3.2% on April 18. Traders brought 47.5 million pounds of product to market, down from 51.3 million on May 2, and the lowest since June 21, 2022.
Anhydrous milkfat led the declines, down 4.5%, after losing 2.4% on May 2. Butter, on the other hand, was up 2.2%, following a 2.4% advance. GDT Cheddar showed the second biggest decline, down 3.4%, after rising 4.5% last time. Skim milk powder was down 1.6%, after rising 1.5%, and whole milk powder was up 0.3% following a 5% gain on May 2.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.2430 per pound US, up 5.4 cents, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.4375. GDT Cheddar, at $1.9991, was down 7 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $1.5050. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.2547 per pound, down from $1.2641, and whole milk powder averaged $1.4715 per pound, up from $1.4650. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.1650 per pound.
North Asian purchases, which includes China, grew from both the last event’s levels and last year, says StoneX. “With prices falling, North Asia took advantage, and the decline in volume gave a boost to the region’s market share.”
Milk estimate lowered
The Agriculture Department lowered its 2023 US milk production estimate in the April 11 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE), citing a larger expected cow inventory but lower output per cow. The report also gave a first look at 2034.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 228.6 billion and 227.6 billion pounds respectively, down 100 million pounds on production from a month ago but unchanged on marketings. If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.1 billion pounds or 0.93% from 2022.
2024 production and marketings were estimated at 230.8 billion and 229.8 billion pounds, respectively, up 2.2 billion pounds on both from 2023. If realized, 2024 production would be up 0.96% from 2023 and marketings would be up 0.97%.
Based on expected changes in component prices, Class III milk prices were lowered while Class IV prices were raised. The 2023 Class III average was projected at $17.75 per hundredweight, down 50 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $21.96 in 2022 and $17.08 in 2021. The 2024 average was projected at $17.50.
The 2023 Class IV average was estimated at $18.30, up 20 cents from a month ago, and compares to $24.47 in 2022 and $16.09 in 2021. The 2024 average is expected at $17.35.
The 2024 milk estimate was driven by expected gains in milk per cow and an additional milking day, according to the WASDE. Commercial exports on both fat and skim-solids bases were forecast higher than 2023. Gains are expected in butter and milkfat products, non-fat dry milk, cheese, whey, and lactose.
Demand respectable
Butter disappearance totaled 219.5 million pounds, up 19.4% from February and 15.2% above March 2022. HighGround Dairy points out “The higher utilization was driven entirely by substantial domestic demand, possibly due to an earlier Easter in 2023.”
Cheese totaled 1.23 billion pounds, down 1.7% from February and down 2.2% from a year ago. Both domestic use and exports were lower, falling 2.4% domestically and 0.4% on exports.
HGD points out that American cheese exports plummeted 12% annually, and year-to-date are at a deficit of 4.3% to the same period in 2022.
Nonfat dry milk-skim milk powder utilization totaled 238.5 million pounds, up 25.1% from February and 1.4% ahead of a year ago. HGD credited an uptick in domestic usage, which was up 13.7%, while exports declined 2.7% from 2022
Dry whey usage totaled 79.7 million pounds, up 8.1% from February and 11.8% ahead of a year ago. Domestic usage, at 32.8 million pounds, was up 17.1%, and exports, at 46.9 million, were up 8.3%.
