CME block Cheddar climbed to $1.67 per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at $1.53, down 8.25 cents on the week, the seventh consecutive week of decline, and 77.75 cents below a year ago.

The barrels closed Friday at $1.49, 4 cents lower on the week, a whopping 90.50 cents below a year ago, but a more normal 4 cents below the blocks. Sales totaled 20 cars of block and 58 of barrel last week.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.