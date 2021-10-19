CME Cheddar block cheese fell to $1.76 per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at $1.78, down 3 cents on the week and 94 cents below a year ago.
The barrels closed at $1.79, unchanged after five consecutive weeks of gain, but were 41.50 cents below a year ago, and an inverted penny above the blocks, first inversion since June 24. There were 9 sales of block last week at the CME and 8 of barrel.
Monday saw the blocks lose 3 cents on an uncovered offer as traders anticipated Tuesday morning’s GDT as well as Wednesday’s September Milk Production and Friday afternoon’s September Cold Storage reports. They stayed put Tuesday at $1.75.
The barrels were down 1.25 cents Monday on 2 trades, but rallied Tuesday on 4 sales, hitting $1.81, up 3.25 cents on the day, highest since May 5, and 6 cents above the blocks.
Central cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News there is plenty of milk available and was being offered last week from $1 under Class to just over. Labor shortages remain. Cheese demand for many varieties is “seasonally healthy,” and curd and barrel producers report not being able to produce enough due to staffing shortages.
Western food service and retail cheese demand is holding steady. International demand is increasing as contacts note stronger interest from Mexico and Asia. Port congestion and a shortage of truck drivers continues to cause delays. Delivery delays are also causing warehouse inventories to build. Cheese production is mixed but milk supplies are available. Some producers are running full schedules while others are below capacity due to labor shortages, according to DMN.
Food service cheese sales have done well most of the year, says StoneX. “From a dollars perspective, food service sales were up 27.6% YOY in August. It’s pretty clear that these sales have been the driving force behind the recent gains in U.S. dairy consumption. That said, we did see a small slowdown in September as additional COVID restrictions were put in place.”
CME butter climbed to $1.82 per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at $1.7750, up 5.50 cents on the week and 26.50 cents above a year ago, on 30 sales.
Monday’s butter was up 2.50 cents, with 8 cars being unloaded, but it reversed Tuesday, falling 2.75 cents, to $1.7725, with 13 more loads traded.
Midwest butter demand is strong but timing could be better, says DMN. Cream is relatively pricey, according to producers, and labor shortages continue to beleaguer plants. Contacts say they are having to allocate inventories to assure each customer has an opportunity to purchase. Concerns remain regarding transportation and hauling. Deliveries are not as assured as they were a couple months ago, and there is no short-term clarity regarding the growing amount of logistical issues, says DMN.
The Pacific Northwest and northern Mountain States are heavy with cream following a fire last week at a Caldwell, Idaho, Darigold butter plant. The plant also produces nonfat dry milk. The Nothwest’s largest dairy cooperative suffered a fire at its Lynden, Wash., plant in February 2012.
Cream destined for the Caldwell plant was/is looking for a home but sources say most local churns are already full as holiday butter production is underway. Cream supplies throughout the rest of the West are reportedly near normal for this point in the year, says DMN, and butter production is steady.
As the fall baking and holiday season begins, some contacts expect typical holiday butter demand while others anticipate banner year celebrations and a stronger holiday pull than usual. Either way, inventories are abundant and there is plenty in coolers. We’ll learn more on that Friday afternoon. Retail butter sales continue to increase, while food service demand remains level to lower, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk is basking in popularity as cheesemakers use it to fortify vats and exports are good. The powder reached $1.5375 per pound last Thursday but finished Friday at $1.5325, up 7.25 cents on the week and 39.25 cents above a year ago, with 13 carloads sold on the week.
Monday’s trading took the powder up 0.75 cents on 3 sales to $1.54, highest since Aug. 7, 2014, but gave back a penny Tuesday, slipping to $1.53, on 5 sales.
CME dry whey climbed to 60.50 cents per pound last Thursday, highest since June 21, but finished Friday at 60.25, 0.75 cents higher on the week, and 21.50 cents above a year ago. There were 7 sales last week at the CME.
The whey was unchanged Monday but backed down 0.25 cents Tuesday, to 60 cents per pound.
GDT up 2.2%
Strength was more visible in Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction as the weighted average was up 2.2%, after holding steady on Oct. 5, and a 1.0% increase on Sept. 21. Traders brought 61.4 million pounds of product to market, down from 63.2 million on Oct. 5.
Lactose led the gains, up 5.9%, following a 0.4% gain Oct. 5. Butter was up 4.7%, after inching 0.4% higher last time, and anhydrous milkfat was up 2.5%, after a 0.4% rise. Cheddar was up 2.9% after gaining 0.7%. Skim milk powder was up 2.5%, after inching 0.5% higher, and whole milk powder was up 1.5%, after it slipped 0.4% last time.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.2619 per pound U.S., up 10.3 cents from the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a bargain $1.7725. GDT Cheddar, at $2.0076, up 5.8 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $1.75.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.5426 per pound, up from $1.5038. Whole milk powder averaged $1.7248 per pound, up from $1.7005. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.53 per pound.
Fluid still struggling
U.S. fluid milk consumption continues to struggle, though it improved some from the previous month. USDA’s latest data shows August sales of packaged fluid milk products totaled 3.6 billion pounds, down 1.7% from August 2020, after plummeting 6.3% in July.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.4 billion pounds, down 1.7% from a year ago. Organic products, at 228 million pounds, were also down 1.7%, and represented 6.3% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, down 2.8% from a year ago, with year to date consumption down 6.9%. Whole milk represented 33.2% of total milk sales for the eight month period.
August skim milk sales, at 205 million pounds, were down 10.2% from a year ago and down 13.6% year to date.
Total packaged fluid milk sales for the eight months amounted to 29.2 billion pounds, down 4.8% from 2020. Conventional product sales totaled 27.3 billion pounds, down 5.0%. Organic products, at 1.9 billion, were down 2.0%, and represented 6.4% of total milk sales for the period.
The figures represent consumption in Federal milk marketing order areas, which account for approximately 92% of total fluid milk sales in the U.S.