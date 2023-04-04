Cheese prices are dropping. After hitting $2.10 per pound on March 24, the Cheddar blocks closed last week at $1.85, down 25 cents on the week, lowest CME price since March 13, 5 cents lower on the month, and 44.50 cents below a year ago.
The barrels, after peaking at $1.9625 on March 24, finished the following Friday at $1.8075, down 15.50 cents on the week, also the lowest since March 13, but up 25.50 cents on the month, 44.50 cents below a year ago, and 4.25 cents below the blocks.
Sales last week totaled 3 loads of block and 41 for the month of March, up from 26 in February. Barrel sales totaled 8 last week and 138 for the month, up from 127 in February.
The blocks lost a nickel Monday, with 5 loads exchanging hands, but then regained 1.50 cents Tuesday on a trade, hitting $1.8150.
The barrels were offered 0.75 cents lower both Monday and Tuesday, and slipped to $1.7925, 2.25 cents below the blocks.
The StoneX April 3 Early Morning Update stated that “there is plenty of milk in the upper Midwest, but there is solid demand for cheese and in many ways we think the market is on the lower end of a developing trading range.”
Cheese demand varies, according to Dairy Market News. Some cheesemakers say ordering is active. Others are processing with expectations to store it, while some say orders are meeting weekly expectations. Milk remains readily accessible and spot prices remained below Class III.
Retail and food service cheese demand is steady. Inventories remain reportedly close to sold out by some. Strong to steady demand from Asian markets continued last week, though demand elsewhere was moderate to light as domestic prices stayed uncompetitive with European and Oceania prices.
CME butter closed Friday at $2.3975 per pound, 5.25 cents higher on the week, 1.75 cents higher on the month, but 31.25 cents below a year ago. There were 18 sales on the week and 42 for the month, up 1 from February’s count.
Monday’s butter was down 4.75 cents and was offered 2.25 cents lower Tuesday, slipping to $2.3275, lowest since Jan. 31.
Processors tell DMN that demand has softened following a more active run in late February and early March due to spring holiday ordering. Butter supply continues to tick up, as active churning continues due to steadily available cream.
Cream is heavy to ample in the West, compared to demand which is steady to light.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.1475 per pound last Wednesday, lowest CME price since March 22, 2021, but closed Friday at $1.16, up a penny on the week, 1.75 cents below its March 1 level, and 69 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 4 for the week and 28 for the month, down from 42 in February.
Traders left the powder untouched both Monday and Tuesday.
CME dry whey closed the week and month at 44.75 cents per pound, up 0.25 cents on the week, dead even with its March 1 perch, but 16.25 cents below a year ago. Only 1 load was traded last week and 20 for the month of March, up from 9 in February.
Monday’s whey was up 1.25 cents on 2 trades, then gave back 2 cents Tuesday on 2 trades, relapsing to 44 cents per pound.
Powder output rises
The latest Dairy Products report shows February cheese production totaled 1.109 billion pounds, down 7.9% from January and up just 0.4% from February 2022. Output for the two months totaled 2.3 billion pounds, up 1.6% from the same period a year ago.
Italian cheese was down 8.0% from January and 1.4% less than a year ago. American output was down 9.1% from January but up 2.4% from a year ago. Mozzarella was down 7.1% from January but up 1.6% from a year ago.
Cheddar production fell to 325.4 million pounds, down 28.5 million pounds or 8.1% from January, but up 17.3 million pounds, or 5.6%, from February 2022. YTD Cheddar stood at 679.3 million pounds, up 6.1% from 2022.
Butter output dipped to 186.4 million pounds, down 14.9 million pounds or 7.4% from January, but up 2.9 million pounds or 1.6% from a year ago. YTD butter was at 387.7 million pounds, up 2.7%.
Dry whey production totaled 66.5 million pounds, down 10.2 million pounds or 13.3% from January and down 3.8 million pounds or 5.7% from a year ago.
Stocks grew to 69.4 million pounds, up 6.4 million pounds or 10.2% from a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output climbed to 178.5 million pounds, up 3.5 million pounds or 2.0% from January and 7.7 million or 4.5% above a year ago.
Stocks jumped to 310.0 million pounds, up 39.5 million pounds, or 14.6% from January, and up 21.6 million pounds or 7.5% from a year ago.
Skim milk powder production totaled 38.2 million pounds, down 6.4 million or 14.4% from January, but 8.6 million pounds or 28.9% above a year ago.
HighGround Dairy viewed the report as neutral on cheese, butter, and dry whey, and bearish on nonfat dry milk.
GDT down 4.7%
The March 21 Global Dairy Trade auction removed any thoughts of things turning around. The weighted average dropped 4.7%, following the 2.6% drop March 21, 0.7% slippage on March 7, and 1.5% decline on Feb. 21.
Anhydrous milkfat led the declines, down 7.2%, after falling 3.8% on March 21. Whole milk powder was down 5.2%, after a 1.5% descent. Butter was down 3.3% after falling 3.0% last time, and skim milk powder was down 2.5%, after falling 3.5% on March 21.
Cheese saw the only positive move, up 3.8%, after leading the declines last time with a 10.2% drop, and that after dropping 10.2% on March 7.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.0333 per pound U.S., down 6.8 cents, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.3275. GDT Cheddar, at $1.8902, was up 5.2 cents, after dropping 20.7 cents last time and 26.2 cents the time before that. Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar closed at $1.8150. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.1699 per pound, down from $1.2012, and whole milk powder averaged $1.3846 per pound, down from $1.4641. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.16 per pound.
Feed ratio down again
Dairy farm profitability continues to struggle. The Agriculture Department’s latest Ag Prices report shows the February milk-feed price ratio fell to 1.58, down from 1.73 in January, lowest since August 2021, and compares to 2.06 in February 2022.
The All Milk Price average fell for the fourth consecutive month, dipping to $21.60 per hundredweight, down $1.50 from December, after losing $1.60 the month before, and is $3.10 below February 2021.
The national corn price averaged $6.80 per bushel, up 16 cents from January, after jumping 6 cents the month before, and is 71 cents per bushel above February 2022.
Soybeans climbed to a record $15.10 per bushel, up 60 cents, after gaining a dime the previous month, and were 40 cents per bushel above February 2022.
Alfalfa hay averaged a record $266.00 per ton, up $3, after dropping $6 the month before, and is $46 per ton above a year ago.
The February cull price for beef and dairy combined continued to strengthen, averaging $89.50 per cwt., up $7.80 from January, after gaining $4.80 the month before, is $11.60 above February 2022, and $17.90 above the 2011 base average.
As for the income over feed calculation, dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., says, “The gain in feed costs offset the third highest February All-Milk price and dropped the income over feed from the previous month. Income over feed costs in February were just below the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to increasing milk production for the first time since September 2021.”
Feed costs were the highest ever for the month of February, according to Brooks, and the seventh highest of all time.
Looking at 2023, milk income over feed costs, using March 31 CME settling futures prices for Class III milk, corn, and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay, are expected to be $8.49 per cwt., predicts Brooks, a gain of 22 cents per cwt. versus last month’s estimate.
2023 income over feed would be close to the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, he concludes, but down $3.72 per cwt. from 2022’s level.
Corn plantings up 4%
The USDA’s latest Plantings Report estimates corn planted area in 2023 will total 92.0 million acres, up 4% or 3.42 million acres from 2022. Planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 40 of the 48 estimating states.
Soybean plantings was estimated at 87.5 million acres, up slightly from last year. Planted acreage is up or unchanged in 15 of the 29 estimating states.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.