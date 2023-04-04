Cheese prices are dropping. After hitting $2.10 per pound on March 24, the Cheddar blocks closed last week at $1.85, down 25 cents on the week, lowest CME price since March 13, 5 cents lower on the month, and 44.50 cents below a year ago.

The barrels, after peaking at $1.9625 on March 24, finished the following Friday at $1.8075, down 15.50 cents on the week, also the lowest since March 13, but up 25.50 cents on the month, 44.50 cents below a year ago, and 4.25 cents below the blocks.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.