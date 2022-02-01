CME cheese prices ended January weaker but well above a year ago.
After losing 11.25 cents the week before, the Cheddar blocks fell to $1.73 per pound last Wednesday, but the brakes were applied Thursday and they regained 6 cents Friday to close at $1.79, still down 1.75 cents on the week but 21.50 cents above a year ago.
The barrels, after dropping 14.75 cents the previous week, fell to $1.6625 per pound last Wednesday, lowest since Dec. 28, 2021, but were bid higher Thursday and Friday to close at $1.7425, 7 cents lower, 35.25 cents above a year ago, and 4.75 cents below the blocks. There were 5 sales of each on the week at the CME.
The blocks were up 4 cents Monday on an unfilled bid and added 2.75 cents Tuesday on a bid, hitting $1.8575.
The barrels gained 3.75 cents Monday, on 4 bids, and a trade Tuesday added 1.50 cents, climbing to $1.7950, 6.25 cents below the blocks.
Fresh cheese is available principally driven by a slowdown in demand the past few weeks, according to StoneX Dairy Group. Dairy Market News stated that “bearish cheese prices snuggled up to demand tones,” but contacts relayed that customers were waiting on further price drops before committing to anything outside their contractual needs.
That said, several plant managers admitted that while sales have slackened, they were down only a small percentage and production was still busy.
Western cheese demand was holding steady at retail while food service demand was lower last week. Rising COVID cases are contributing to the declines. Sales of mozzarella were strong however, thanks to football playoffs.
International demand remains steady with continuing notable interest from Asian markets. Port congestion, a shortage of truck drivers, and labor shortages continue causing delays. Cheese output is steady to higher, as plants are running busy schedules to work through available milk supplies.
Butter slips
After jumping 21 cents the previous week, CME butter appeared to be on its way to $3 per pound plus last week, but it started the week dropping almost 9 cents, then kept falling. It regained a nickel Friday to finish at $2.54, but was down a whopping 39.50 cents on the week though $1.2950 above a year ago; 24 cars sold last week, 19 on Friday.
Monday’s butter held at Friday’s close but it dropped 5.75 cents Tuesday, to $2.4825.
There are likely several reasons for the price fall, according to StoneX. “The main dynamic is a slump in demand due to Omicron and seasonality coupled with supply chain issues. If shipping were easy, perhaps exports would be stronger. If people were not out with Omicron, perhaps cheese converters would be pulling more cheese through their facilities instead of pushing back some onto manufacturers. The dynamic today isn’t necessarily long-term and eventually we’ll get to a price where buyers really want to own cheese.”
Cream availability remains similarly priced for butter producers week to week, according to DMN, although offers were beginning to quiet. Butter plant managers say Midwestern loads are not as abundant as they have been since the holiday weeks. Bulk butter is tight, but there are loads available for end users willing to pay relatively hefty premiums.
Cream inventories are available in the West amid steady demand as well as continued interest from Midwest purchasers. Demand for butter is strong in both domestic and international markets. Inventories are tight and butter output is steady, but below capacity. Plants continue to cite labor shortages and delays to deliveries of production supplies as the reason.
Grade A Nonfat dry milk fell to $1.7750 last Thursday, but closed Friday at $1.8050, down a penny on the week, but 63.25 cents above a year ago, on 17 sales.
The powder was up 2.50 cents Monday and then gave back 2 cents Tuesday, relapsing to $1.81.
Dry whey set another record Friday, closing at 84 cents per pound, up 4 cents on the week and 30.50 cents above a year ago, with 4 sales reported.
The whey was up a penny Monday on a trade and bid a quarter-cent higher Tuesday, pushing the record higher once again, to 85.25 cents per pound.
GDT up 4.1%
International dairy prices remain strong. Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction saw the weighted average jump 4.1%, following the 4.6% increase on Jan. 18. Traders brought 62.7 million pounds of product to the market and the average metric ton price climbed to $4,630 U.S., up from $4,463, and the highest in eight years.
All products offered were again in the black, led by buttermilk powder, up 9.7%. Whole milk powder was up 5.8%, following a 5.6% rise last time, and skim milk powder was up 2.1%, after jumping 5%.
Butter was up 3.3%, after a 5% boost, and anhydrous milkfat moved 1.4% higher, after a 0.6% advance last time. GDT Cheddar was up 2.4%, after a 1.1% gain last time.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.8140 per pound U.S., up 8.9 cents after jumping 12.8 cents on Jan. 18, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.4825. GDT Cheddar, at $2.5783, was up 6.3 cents and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $1.8575. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.8375 per pound, up from $1.7977.
Whole milk powder averaged $1.9614 per pound, up from $1.8517. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.81 per pound.
Help arriving
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a new program Monday to help address the export side of the supply chain crisis. The initiative was addressed at a webinar of agriculture industry and policy leaders hosted by the National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
The program was launched in partnership with the Port of Oakland, according to a joint press release, and “will set up a new ‘pop-up’ site at the port dedicated to easing the loading of empty containers with agricultural exports. The new site will also have a dedicated gate with the ability to pre-cool refrigerated shipping containers in order to reduce bottlenecks at the main entrance to the port. The new arrangement should be available beginning in March.”
Breakeven raised
While dairy producers continue to watch the ups and downs in Class III futures prices, the break-even milk price today is around $19.30 per hundredweight, according to estimates by the Dairy and Food Market Analyst.
That’s up from $18.77 a year ago, says the DFMA, and $3.33 higher compared to before the pandemic. “Last year, with feed costs elevated, many farms lost money but now, with some Class IV futures above $24.00 per cwt, the outlook for farm-level margins in the USA is plainly positive.”
The DFMA warned that “the expected farm-level profitability also means we will see a milk supply response begin to build. Anecdotally, we have heard our first indications: milk becoming modestly more available in the West. As it always does, it will take time to ramp up. We estimate by mid-year the country’s dairy herd may finally exceed 2021 levels.”
Margin inches higher
A higher December All Milk Price offset higher corn, soybean, and hay prices to nudge the December milk feed ratio higher for the fourth month in a row. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report has the ratio at 1.98, up from 1.94 in November, but well below last year’s 2.17.
The U.S. All Milk Price averaged $21.80 per cwt., up $1.00 from November and $3.50 above December 2020.
The December national average corn price added another 20 cents, jumping to $5.47 per bushel and is $1.50 per bushel above December 2020.
Soybeans averaged $12.50 per bushel, up another 30 cents from November and $1.90 per bushel above December 2020.
Alfalfa hay averaged $213 per ton, up $3 from November and $47 per ton above a year ago.
The December cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $69.10 per cwt., down a dime from November, $11 above December 2020, but is $2.50 below the 2011 base average of $71.60 per cwt.