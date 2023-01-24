Dairy prices headed lower during the shortened Martin Luther King Day holiday week. The Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $1.8350 per pound, down 16.50 cents on the week, lowest since Sept. 6, 2022, but 2.75 cents above a year ago.

The barrels finished Friday at $1.58, 12.75 cents lower on the week, lowest since Nov. 29, 2021, and 23.25 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 5 cars of block and 12 of barrel on the week, as the annual IDFA Dairy Forum kicked oﬀ in Orlando.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.