Dairy prices headed lower during the shortened Martin Luther King Day holiday week. The Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $1.8350 per pound, down 16.50 cents on the week, lowest since Sept. 6, 2022, but 2.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished Friday at $1.58, 12.75 cents lower on the week, lowest since Nov. 29, 2021, and 23.25 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 5 cars of block and 12 of barrel on the week, as the annual IDFA Dairy Forum kicked oﬀ in Orlando.
The blocks recovered 15.50 cents Monday, with 2 loads exchanging hands, but were offered 0.25 cents lower Tuesday, easing back to $1.9875, as traders awaited the December Milk Production and Cold Storage reports Wednesday afternoon.
The barrels were up 9 cents Monday on 2 sales, but were offered 0.50 cents lower Tuesday, slipping back to $1.6650, 32.25 cents below the blocks.
Dairy Market News reports that some processors say demand remains quiet, while others, namely retail Cheddar and Italian pizza style cheesemakers, say orders have picked up. Milk availability has not changed and spot prices were as low as $10 under Class again last week, fourth week in a row. Cheese output is therefore plentiful, though some plants say upcoming scheduled maintenance could keep even more downward pressure on available milk.
Demand for cheese is unchanged in western retail markets, though some report strengthening food service sales. Football playoffs are contributing to increased demand for mozzarella from pizza makers. Export demand remains steady, though lower international prices may lighten that demand going forward. Milk is plentiful in the region and cheesemakers are busy, though labor shortages and continued delayed deliveries of supplies are keeping some plants from operating full schedules.
Butter fell to a Friday finish at $2.3225 per pound, down 10.25 cents on the week, and 61.25 cents below a year ago when it jumped 21 cents. There was only 1 sale last week at the CME.
Monday’s butter lost 4 cents on a trade and another 1.50 cents Tuesday on a trade, dipping to $2.2675 per pound, lowest since Dec. 23, 2021.
Cream is still readily available, reports DMN, though cream prices rose somewhat midweek. Churning has been busy. Butter demand is “meeting seasonal expectations.” Plant management is focused on spring holiday inventory readiness, says DMN.
The West continues to see plenty of cream, which was outpacing demand in some cases. Butter production remains strong and demand is unchanged.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.1750 per pound, down 8 cents on the week and 64 cents below a year ago. There were 20 loads that exchanged hands last week.
Traders offered the powder 0.25 cents lower Monday and took off another 0.50 cents Tuesday on a trade, falling to $1.1675 per pound, lowest CME price since March 24, 2021.
Powder prices in Europe have also been under a tremendous amount of pressure, according to StoneX, as they deal with increasing production and "weak demand, which has caused concerns over inventory levels.”
Dry whey closed Friday at 32.50 cents per pound, 0.75 cents lower on the week, lowest CME price since Aug. 13, 2020, and 47.50 cents below a year ago. There were 16 sales reported for the week at the CME.
Monday’s whey inched up 0.25 cents, with 4 loads exchanging hands, then gave it back Tuesday, with 7 more loads finding new homes.
Culling slips
Dairy cow culling was up in December but slightly below December 2021, according to the USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report. An estimated 266,300 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, up 15,400 head from November but 1,500 or 0.6% above December 2021. Culling for the year totaled 3.05 million head, down 59,100 or 1.9% from a year ago.
GDT Pulse
The second Global Dairy Trade Pulse of 2023 saw 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, same as on Jan. 10, but at $3,200 per metric ton, up $30 from Jan. 10, but lagged the Jan. 17 GDT.
There were 9 fewer participating bidders and 5 fewer winning bidders than the Jan. 10 Pulse, lowest number since the Pulse began on Aug. 9, 2022.
HGD says, “China's ongoing economic volatility and struggle with COVID, combined with the current Lunar New Year holiday celebrations, have kept buyers away from the market and buying activity to a minimum.”
China lags
China’s December dairy imports looked a little more promising but nothing to celebrate yet. HighGround Dairy points out that “after trending below prior year levels since February, skim milk powder imports rose above 2021 to mark their highest December volume since 2013. The increase was driven by larger shipments from New Zealand, Belarus and the U.S., according to HGD. SMP imports for all of 2022, however, were the lowest since 2018 and well below 2021.
Cheese imports continued to trend upwards month-over-month, says HGD, but remained below a year ago, down 15.1%, second month in a row to not meet year ago levels. Imports from New Zealand were up but were down from Australia, Italy, the U.S. and Denmark.
Butter imports were up 19.4% from a year ago and up 4.3% year to date, while imports of anhydrous milkfat were up 130.1% from 2021 and 24.1% YTD.
More aid coming
The Agriculture Department announced details Monday of additional assistance for dairy producers, including a second round of payments through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program (PMVAP) and a new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program (ODMAP).
“The update to PMVAP and the new ODMAP will enable USDA to better support small- and medium-sized dairy operations who weathered the pandemic and now face other challenges,” according to a USDA press release.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.