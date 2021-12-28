U.S. butter stocks plunged seasonally in November, falling from the previous month for the fifth consecutive time.
The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage data shows the Nov. 30 inventory at 211.8 million pounds, down 67 million pounds or 24% from the October level, which was revised 2.7 million pounds lower than last month’s report.
Stocks were 40 million pounds or 15.9% below those a year ago, the second month in a row they were below a year ago, and were the lowest since December 2019.
Weaker butter production is the likely reason for the lower stocks, says StoneX Dairy’s analysis, “driven by larger demand for fat in other forms, namely cream, and weaker overall milk production.”
But, they warned, “That will likely change as we head into next year with higher butter prices pulling more milk into the churn.”
American type cheese stocks fell to 835.2 million pounds, down 8.1 million pounds or 1% from October, but 73.2 million or 9.6% above those a year ago.
The “other” cheese category dropped to 565.7 million pounds, down 18.2 million pounds or 3.1% from October, and virtually unchanged from a year ago.
The total cheese inventory slipped to 1.42 billion pounds, down 27 million pounds or 1.9% from October, but an abundant 73.5 million pounds or 5.5% above a year ago. No big surprises in this report.
Another record on whey
Christmas Week saw CME block Cheddar close Thursday at $1.8725 per pound, down 1.50 cents on the shortened week, but 27.50 cents above a year ago.
The barrels fell to $1.6250 per pound last Monday but finished Thursday at $1.65, up 2 cents on the week, 18.50 cents above a year ago, but 22.25 cents below the blocks. There were 5 cars of block sold on the week at the CME and 12 of barrel.
Monday’s traders took the blocks up 3.75 cents on 2 sales and added 2 more cents Tuesday on 2 sales, hitting $1.93 per pound, highest CME price since Jan. 12, 2021. This will be a full five-day week of trading.
The barrels were up 2.50 cents on 4 sales Monday but reversed gears Tuesday, dropping 4.25 cents on 10 sales, falling to $1.6325 per pound, 29.75 cents below the blocks.
Midwestern cheesemakers reported spot milk prices at expected discounts below Class III Christmas Week but, compared to last year, milk was notably less available and prices were as low as $8.50 under, according to the Dairy Market News report from that week. Cheese demand has been very steady in recent weeks and months and availability is balanced to tight in the region.
CME butter marched to a $2.25 per pound close Thursday, up 15.75 cents on the week, and 72.50 cents above a year ago, with 28 carloads exchanging hands in the four days.
The butter jumped 5.50 cents Monday, with 10 cars finding new homes, then soared 9.50 cents Tuesday on 12 trades, hitting $2.40 per pound, highest since July 18, 2019.
HighGround Dairy says: “With weaker milk output limiting Class IV production in the coming months, coupled with impressive inventory drawdowns noted recently, it is likely this market will remain supported in the near term as bullish sentiment prevails.”
International interest in 82% butterfat unsalted loads remain strong, says DMN, while domestic demand for 80% salted loads has held steady. Contacts suggest cream availability may not remain long much after the onset of 2022, as some processors are behind on orders.
Meanwhile, domestic butter demand remains steady in the West at retail, food service, and internationally.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.6625 per pound last Tuesday but closed Thursday at $1.67, 0.75 cents lower on the week but 52.25 cents above a year ago, on 13 sales.
Monday’s powder inched back 0.25 cents and was down 0.50 cents Tuesday, slipping to $1.6625.
Dry whey lost a half-cent last Tuesday, first loss since Dec. 1, but rallied and closed Thursday at a record high 75 cents per pound, 28.25 cents above a year ago on 2 sales for the week at the CME.
The whey was unchanged Monday and Tuesday.
First 2022 milk price
The Agriculture Department announced the first Federal order milk price of 2022. The January Class I base is $19.71 per hundredweight, up 54 cents from December, $4.57 above January 2021, and the highest Class I since Dec. 2020.
Culling tops 2020
Dairy cow culling fell from the previous month but bested that of a year ago in November, according to USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report.
An estimated 245,300 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection in November, down 10,900 from October but 15,900 head or 6.9% above November 2020. Culling in the 11-month period totaled 2.84 million head, up 48,600 or 1.7% from a year ago.
White Christmas
I’m not sure that I can remember the last time we had a white Christmas in the Pacific Northwest, particularly where I live in Whatcom County, Wash., but we sure did this year, with anywhere from 2 to 11 inches of snow. Unfortunately, it also brought us frigid temperatures that got down to rare single digits in some cases. Strong, gusty winds served to bring temperatures even lower, considering wind chill factor, all of which brought back memories of my growing-up days in Wisconsin.
I have often reminisced of days it was so cold there, I’d stand in front of an open refrigerator to warm my hands. (This is where you laugh and snicker.)
The frigid cold was no laughing matter, however, for those who had to be out in it, especially dairy farmers, emergency services personnel, line workers, and furnace repair people. Guess it was a fitting end to 2021. My hope and prayer is that we all have a less dramatic and happier 2022. Happy New Year!