August U.S. butter stocks fell below those a year ago for the first time since June 2019, according to the Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report.
The Aug. 31 inventory stood at 367.0 million pounds, down a bullish 29.5 million pounds or 7.4% from July and down 4.5 million pounds or 1.2% below August 2020.
American type cheese crept up to 823.6 million pounds, up 6 million pounds or 0.7% from July and was 33.7 million pounds or 4.3% above a year ago.
The “other” cheese category saw its number slip to 582.6 million pounds, down 26.8 million pounds or 4.4% from July, but 19.8 million or 3.5% above a year ago.
That put the total cheese inventory at 1.43 billion pounds, down 21.1 million pounds or 1.5% from July, but still a bearish 55.4 million pounds or 4.0% above a year ago.
Strong culling
August dairy cow culling was well above the previous month and year, according to the USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report. The data shows an estimated 261,400 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, up 13,500 from July and 36,100 or 16.0% above August 2020.
Culling in the eight-month period totaled 2.07 million head, up 21,300 or 1.0% from the same period a year ago.
StoneX cautions, however, that slightly more imports and an extra kill day this year means the daily pace of domestic dairy cow slaughter was up about 11.1%, but “we’re still killing them faster than we can replace them.”
“This isn’t fresh news, but it’s worth repeating because $1.65 cheese and $5.00 corn will do little to change this dynamic. Also, while corn prices have been high all year, for many dairy producers the increase is really only starting to be felt in the last month or so. All things equal, this dynamic has the potential to accelerate on farm changes and propel slaughter rates in fourth quarter.”
Class I up 49 cents
The Agriculture Department announced the October Federal order Class I base milk price at $17.08 per hundredweight, up 49 cents from September, $1.88 above October 2020, and equates to $1.47 per gallon, up from $1.31 a year ago. The 10 month Class I average stands at $16.48, down from $16.50 a year ago and $16.64 in 2019.
Milk output may slip
HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess stated on the Sept. 27 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast that he expects cow numbers to continue to decline and believes they will fall below those a year ago “sooner than anticipated.”
He added that the drop in August output per cow is rare. While it occurred last year during the pandemic, the last time that happened was in 2015. Those factors could portend total milk output will drop below a year ago some time in 2022, according to Fuess.
Prices seeking direction
CME Cheddar block cheese closed Friday morning at $1.7075 per pound, down 8.50 cents on the week and 84.75 cents below a year ago.
The barrels finished at $1.60, up 9 cents, 6 cents below a year ago, and the spread narrowed to 10.75 cents; 10 cars of block and 19 of barrel were sold.
The blocks inched 0.25 cents higher Monday and added 4 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.75.
The barrels were up 2 cents Monday and inched up a half-cent Tuesday, hitting $1.6250, 12.50 cents below the blocks.
Cheesemakers told Dairy Market News that spot milk was steady last week and prices were slightly over Class III but staffing shortages remain a challenge. Retail and food service cheese demand remains steady in the West, as is International demand. Cheese production is strong in the region, as milk continues to be available.
Butter fell to $1.7225 per pound last Wednesday, lowest since Aug. 30, then regained 3 cents Thursday, and closed Friday at $1.7275, down 6.25 cents on the week but 22.50 cents above a year ago; 48 sales were reported for the week.
Monday’s butter gained 1.75 cents, with 11 carloads finding new homes. It ticked up 2.50 cents Tuesday and closed at $1.77 on the day.
Butter makers tell DMN that cream was more available in the latter part of last week but butter production remains stunted by employee shortages. Export demand is strong, food service demand healthy, and retail demand is seasonally increasing.
Butter churning remains mixed across the West and plants report that cream supplies were meeting needs. Retail sales of butter are steady and some say food service orders are trending level to higher while others note spottier demand as restaurants deal with staffing shortages, reduced hours of service or dine-in restrictions from COVID.
Grade A nonfat dry milk got to $1.37 per pound last Thursday, highest since Oct. 17, 2014, but closed Friday at $1.36, up a penny on the week and 26 cents above a year ago. There were 15 carloads that changed hands last week.
Monday’s powder was steady but it inched up a half-cent Tuesday, hitting $1.3650, with 11 cars finding new homes.
Whey also had a good week, closing at 57.25 cents per pound, 3.75 cents higher on the week and 19.50 cents above a year ago; 4 sales were reported for the week at the CME.
The whey was unchanged Monday but gained 0.75 cents Tuesday, reaching 58 cents per pound, highest since June 23.
Friday deadline
Lawmakers only have a few days to reach agreement on raising the U.S. debt limit. Government funding ends Friday if Congress does not act.
HighGround Dairy warns that “the country could risk a debt default and government shutdown, a potentially catastrophic scenario that could crash markets and push the economy into a recession.”
In the event of a government shutdown, essential milk pricing reports would continue to be published. However, USDA-NASS reports like the Dairy Products or Milk Production data would not be released, according to HGD.