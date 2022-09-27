Butter and cheese stocks fell in August from July levels. The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report shows the Aug. 31 butter inventory at 282.6 million pounds, down 32.5 million pounds or 10.3% from July, and a hefty 80.1 million pounds or 22.1% below a year ago.

American type cheese fell to 842.4 million pounds, down 17.6 million pounds or 2.1% from July, but was 15.3 million pounds or 1.8% above a year ago.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.