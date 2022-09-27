Butter and cheese stocks fell in August from July levels. The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report shows the Aug. 31 butter inventory at 282.6 million pounds, down 32.5 million pounds or 10.3% from July, and a hefty 80.1 million pounds or 22.1% below a year ago.
American type cheese fell to 842.4 million pounds, down 17.6 million pounds or 2.1% from July, but was 15.3 million pounds or 1.8% above a year ago.
The “other” cheese category dipped to 620.3 million pounds, down 19.1 million pounds or 3.0% from July, but had 37 million pounds or 6.3% more than a year ago.
The total cheese inventory added up to 1.48 billion pounds, lowest since April, but a record high for August, according to the Daily Dairy Report, and was down 38 million pounds or 2.5% from July, but 51 million pounds or 3.6% above a year ago.
Culling jumps
Dairy cow culling jumped in August. An estimated 266,100 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, according to the latest Livestock Slaughter report, up 36,000 head from July and 4,700 or 1.8% above August 2021. Culling in the eight-month period totaled 2.0 million head, down 55,700 or 2.7% from a year ago.
Class I drops 91 cents
The October Federal order Class I base milk price was announced at $22.71 per hundredweight, down 91 cents from September, but $5.63 above October 2021 and the lowest Class I since March. It equates to $1.95 per gallon, up from $1.47 a year ago. The 10-month Class I average stands at $23.73, up from $16.48 at this time a year ago and $16.50 in 2020.
Pulse powder inches higher
Whole milk powder inched higher in Tuesday’s GDT Pulse trading where 2.2 million pounds was offered and sold, at an average $3,610 per metric ton, up $45 from the Sept. 13 Pulse. There were 27 participating bidders, with 12 winning bidders.
Butter still in the clouds
CME block Cheddar closed Friday at $1.96 per pound, down a dime on the week, following gains of 14.25 cents the previous week and 15.25 cents the week before that. They were 25.25 cents above a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $2.19 per pound last Thursday, highest since July 1, but finished Friday at $2.1850, 9.50 cents higher, after gaining 15.75 cents the previous week. They were 58.50 cents above a year ago and 22.50 cents above the blocks. There were 12 cars of each sold last week at the CME.
Monday’s block price jumped a nickel on a trade, then was offered a quarter-cent lower Tuesday, at $2.0075.
The barrels lost a penny Monday and were offered a half-cent lower Tuesday at $2.17.
Milk availability to upper Midwestern cheesemakers has slipped, according to Dairy Market News. Class I demand has drawn more milk as cheese makers seek to increase output due to strong market prices. Spot milk offers have become rare, says DMN, as some are selling loads at Class to just over Class III. With the rise in recent demand, cheese producers are cutting back on orders, simply to keep up. Barrels especially are tight as holiday demand builds.
Western retail cheese demand is declining as the higher prices take a toll. Food service demand is steady, with mozzarella makers noting strong purchasing from pizza makers. Internationally, cheese is priced at a premium to U.S. product and contributing to increased global interest. Demand for barrels is outpacing supplies. Milk volumes are tightening but are sufficient to run steady production, though plants in the region say labor shortages and delayed deliveries of supplies continues to prevent them from running at or near capacity.
CME butter fell to $3.1075 per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at $3.1325, unchanged on the week, but $1.4050 above a year ago, with 13 sales reported.
The butter was unchanged Monday with no activity, but jumped 2.25 cents Tuesday, hitting $3.1550, on a whopping 23 trades.
Midwest butter producers tell DMN that cream is unavailable on the spot market or nearly unattainable. Butter demand in the upper Midwest is outpacing supplies and DMN says “As long as cream availability remains snug at the onset of strengthened fall demand, butter markets are expected to remain in rarefied air.”
Cream demand is mixed in the West. Interest from ice cream makers is declining but demand is strong from butter makers. Declining milk production is not helping. Retail and food service demand for butter is steady. Purchasers are wary of current prices and are limiting orders to near-term needs. Inventories are tight.
The Sept. 20 Daily Dairy Report points out that U.S. exports of butter and milkfat to Canada in the first seven months of this year totaled 40.9 million pounds, more than double those in 2021. The DDR said that Canada has accounted for more than 40% of U.S. butter and milkfat exports so far.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.58 per pound, up a penny on the week, and 22 cents above a year ago, with 3 sales reported on the week.
Monday’s powder held at Friday’s close but fell 1.75 cents Tuesday on an offer, to $1.5625.
Dry whey finished last week at 45 cents per pound, down a penny, and 12.25 cents below a year ago, on 4 sales at the CME.
The whey inched up 0.25 cents Monday but backed down 0.75 cents Tuesday, to 44.50 cents per pound.
