Cash dairy markets were mixed last week. After dropping a dime the week before, the Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $1.9675 per pound, up 0.75 cents on the week, 23.25 cents higher than they were on Sept. 1, and 11.75 cents above a year ago.

The barrels climbed to $2.2450 per pound last Thursday, highest since June 9, but closed Friday at $2.20, up 1.50 cents on the week, up 35 cents on the month, and up 45.50 cents from a year ago.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.