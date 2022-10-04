Cash dairy markets were mixed last week. After dropping a dime the week before, the Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $1.9675 per pound, up 0.75 cents on the week, 23.25 cents higher than they were on Sept. 1, and 11.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $2.2450 per pound last Thursday, highest since June 9, but closed Friday at $2.20, up 1.50 cents on the week, up 35 cents on the month, and up 45.50 cents from a year ago.
Sales totaled 3 cars of block last week and 21 for the month of September, up from 19 in August. Barrel sales totaled 10 for the week and 35 for the month, down from 64 in August.
The blocks gained 3.25 cents Monday and held Tuesday at $2 per pound, as traders absorbed the morning’s GDT and anticipated the afternoon’s August Dairy Products report.
The barrels were up a penny Monday and added 1.75 cents Tuesday, hitting $2.2275, 22.75 cents above the blocks.
Midwest cheese makers tell Dairy Market News that milk volumes have fallen the past few weeks and spot milk prices ranged last week from Class to $1 over. Cheese interest remains healthy.
Retail cheese demand in the West is steady to lower, as higher consumer prices have, reportedly, caused customers to pare back purchases. Food service sales were unchanged and international demand remains strong, thanks to U.S. competitive prices. Traders say greater availability of blocks is contributing to the price inversion.
Butter remains in the clouds, climbing to $3.1650 last Wednesday, but closed Friday at $3.1450, 1.25 cents higher on the week, 5.25 cents above its Sept. 1 level, and $1.3975 above a year ago. Sales totaled 32 for the week, 23 on Tuesday alone, and 87 for the month, down from 144 in August.
The butter was up 3.25 cents Monday with 11 loads trading hands, and added 3.25 cents Tuesday, hitting $3.21 per pound, on 8 trades, highest since Sept. 13.
Demand remains “hearty” for Midwestern butter producers, says DMN, and production lines are busy trying to fulfill orders even at near-record prices.
Cream inventories are tight in the West but contacts say they can generally find what they need.
Grade A nonfat dry milk saw its Friday finish at $1.57 per pound, down a penny on the week, 5 cents higher on the month, and 17.25 cents above a year ago. There were 5 cars sold on the week and 78 for the month, up from 70 in August.
Monday’s powder was down 2.75 cents and inched 0.50 cents lower Tuesday, to $1.5375, lowest since Sept. 7.
CME dry whey closed the week and the month at 44 cents per pound, down a penny on the week, down 3 cents on the month, and 14 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 2 for the week and 19 for the month, up from 10 in August.
The whey was unchanged Monday but lost 1.75 cents Tuesday, falling to 42.25 cents per pound.
GDT drops 3.5%
Recovery halted in Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction which saw the weighted average fall 3.5%, following a 2.0% rise on Sept. 20, and a 4.9% jump on Sept. 6. Traders brought 68 million pounds of product to market, up from 57.6 million on Sept. 20, and the most since Dec. 7, 2021.
Butter led the declines, dropping 7.0%, after inching 0.2% lower on Sept. 20. Anhydrous milkfat was down 1.7%, after leading the gains the previous two events, up 4.0% on Sept. 20 and 13.9% on Sept. 6. Buttermilk powder was down 4.4%. Whole milk powder was down 4.0%, after gaining 3.7%, and skim milk powder was down 1.6%, following a 0.7% loss. Cheddar was down 3.8%, following a 2.1% gain last time.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.2050 per pound U.S., down 16.50 cents from the last event, and compares to CME butter, which closed Tuesday at $3.21. GDT Cheddar, at $2.2527, was down 8.2 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.00. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.5864 per pound, down from $1.6089, and whole milk powder averaged $1.6208 per pound, down from $1.6931. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.5375 per pound.
Profitability suffering
U.S. dairy farmers saw small declines in feed prices in August however the All Milk price also fell. The milk-feed ratio was down for the seventh consecutive month, according to the latest Ag Prices report. The August ratio, at 1.70, was down from 1.79 in July, but compares to 1.48 in August 2021.
The All Milk Price average fell to $24.30 per hundredweight, down $1.40 from July, after dropping $1.20 the previous month, but is $6.70 above August 2021.
The national average corn price was $7.24 per bushel, down a penny from July, but 92 cents per bushel above August 2021.
Soybeans, fell to $15.30 per bushel, down 20 cents from July, but $1.60 per bushel above August 2021.
Alfalfa hay, after hitting a record average $276 per ton in July, was down $1 from July but $65 per ton above a year ago.
The August cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $90.10 per cwt., down 50 cents from July, $14.10 above August 2021, and $18.50 above the 2011 base average.
Dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Missouri, says “Dairy producers with Dairy Margin Coverage at or above $8.50 will receive a payment for August milk production as the margin over feed costs was announced at $8.08.”
Tik Tok helping farmers
StoneX dairy broker Dave Kurzawski analyzed the markets in the Oct. 3 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, stating that the expectation is that the barrel price will fall to a closer to normal alignment. However, “We’re in the peak demand time seasonally so we could be seeing $2 per pound cheese for several more weeks.”
When asked about butter remaining so long above $3 per pound, Kurzawski stated that butter demand is good because “we turned a corner on demand about 10 years ago,” referring to the perception that butter was not good for you.
Currently, there are production issues, he explained, as butter output is not keeping up with demand and inventories are well below a year ago, but he pointed to a new and growing use of butter as an appetizer on culinary “butter boards” promoted on Tik Tok.
A butter board is covered in soft spread butter, many of them flavored, along with toasted bread, cheese, olives, fruits, nuts, or whatever you like. People love the taste of butter, he said. “People want dairy fat and we underestimate this in the industry to our peril.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.