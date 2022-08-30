Cash butter jumped 8 cents last Monday, as traders expected a bullish Cold Storage report for butter. It climbed to $3.0550 per pound Tuesday, then lost 5.50 cents Wednesday, but ended up closing Friday at $3.0825, up 14.25 cents on the week and $1.3750 above a year ago, highest CME price in seven years and third highest ever.

Forty-three cars traded hands last week, 5 less than the previous week.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.