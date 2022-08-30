Cash butter jumped 8 cents last Monday, as traders expected a bullish Cold Storage report for butter. It climbed to $3.0550 per pound Tuesday, then lost 5.50 cents Wednesday, but ended up closing Friday at $3.0825, up 14.25 cents on the week and $1.3750 above a year ago, highest CME price in seven years and third highest ever.
Forty-three cars traded hands last week, 5 less than the previous week.
The butter was unchanged Monday with no activity, but gave back 3.25 cents Tuesday on 2 uncovered offers, falling to $3.05.
Butter producers say sales are somewhat in line with recent weeks but year-to-date numbers are starting to lag, partly due to the $3 prices.
Some plants cleared some spot cream last week, but more from the West than within the region. Cream is still regarded as tight to nonexistent, depending on location. Expectations vary on near-term tones. Domestic prices have pushed above some global values so stronger import trading is expected to fulfill some seasonal industrial baking needs, according to Dairy Market News.
Cheese prices vary
CME cheese prices fell following last Monday’s Cold Storage report. The Cheddar blocks dropped a nickel the next day and closed the last Friday of August at $1.74 per pound, down 8 cents on the week and a penny below a year ago.
The barrel’s Friday finish was at $1.8825, down 1.25 cents on the week, 48 cents above a year ago, and an inverted 14.25 cents above the blocks. There were 5 sales of block last week at the CME and 18 of barrel.
Monday’s traders offered the blocks 2.50 cents lower, dipping to $1.7150 per pound, lowest level since Nov. 17, 2021, but a single trade Tuesday took them back to $1.75, up 3.50 cents on the day.
The barrels were down 2.25 cents Monday on an offer and lost a penny Tuesday on 8 trades, slipping to $1.85, lowest since Aug. 8, but still a dime above the blocks.
Retail cheesemakers report that sales range from steady to busy in the Midwest, according to Dairy Market News, and one factor that is increasing customer interest is “the topsy-turvy market tone of recent weeks.”
Buyers are potentially getting ahead in case markets reenter another bullish cycle, says DMN. Food service orders are mixed. Some restaurants, including pizzerias, have reduced hours due to staffing shortfalls. Scheduled downtime at cheese plants has regularly kept milk available at other plants and at similar prices to previous weeks. Some cheesemakers say milk offers are quiet but they are not looking for more. A growing number are saying orders are starting to outpace current availability.
Cheese makers in the West are running busy schedules as milk remains available, though some continue to run below capacity due to delayed deliveries of supplies and labor shortages. Domestic cheese demand was steady to lower last week.
Retail sales were down from last year as higher prices impact consumer purchasing. Stakeholders expect an increase in mozzarella sales in coming weeks “as more customers purchase pizzas to enjoy as they watch football.”
Declining milk production in the West is contributing to reduced cream output though demand remains strong from butter and ice cream makers. Cream availability is tightening and some are reportedly paying premiums for it. Some churns are running below capacity, unable to obtain sufficient cream. Butter output is further hampered by limited tanker availability and labor shortages at some facilities. Bulk butter sales trended higher last week as some spot purchasers are concerned about butter availability in coming months. Retail and food service demand was unchanged, says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.56 per pound, up 4 cents on the week and 26.75 cents above a year ago, with 9 sales reported.
The powder gained a penny Monday, hitting $1.57 per pound with 5 loads exchanging hands, highest since Aug. 4, but inched back a half-cent Tuesday to $1.5650.
CME dry whey oscillated a little last week but finished 2 cents higher at 47 cents per pound, 3 cents below a year ago. There were 4 sales on the week.
The whey was up 1.50 cents Monday on 3 unfilled bids, highest since July 11, but gave back a half-cent Tuesday on a trade, and slipped to 48 cents per pound.
Milk shortage?
The July milk production data reminded me of the old “Got Milk” campaign, which endeavored to portray what life would be like if we ever ran out of milk.
We’re not even close to that, according to Matt Gould, analyst and editor of the Dairy and Food Market Analyst newsletter in the Aug. 29 Dairy Radio Now broadcast. But he quickly added, “We’re not facing a gusher or a wall of milk either.”
He talked about USDA revisions in the report and the fact that July output was only up 0.2%. He spoke of the stress that dairy farm profit margins are under, particularly those in the west where draught has ravaged feed production and lifted hay prices.
“We’re not short of milk right now,” he said, “But the outlook isn’t exactly like we’re going to have a surplus any time soon.”
Commenting on July Cold Storage data, Gould said butter stocks came in below expectations at the same time we have U.S. butter prices near record highs. Retail butter prices keep climbing, he said, and shows that we’re tight on butter. Tight supplies mean expensive prices at the store and he expects that to continue through the end of the year. Retailers are even being put on “allocation” because of a lack of supply.
“That may not be good news for consumers as they think about Thanksgiving and then Christmas cookies, but it is positive news for the dairy farmer,” he concluded.
Culling lags
Dairy farmers are keeping cows in the milking string. Culling under federal inspection totaled 230,100 head in July, according to the latest Livestock Slaughter report, down 2,900 head from June and 17,800 or 7.2% below July 2021. Culling in the seven-month period totaled 1.751 million head, down 60,300 or 3.3% from a year ago.
GDT Pulse rises
The third Global Dairy Trade “Pulse” auction was Tuesday with 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder offered, same as on Aug. 23. The price averaged $3,415 U.S. per metric ton after 23 minutes of trading, up $30 or 0.9% from Aug. 23. There were 35 participating bidders, with 15 winning bidders, down from 20 a week ago.
