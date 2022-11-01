CME butter saw its Friday finish at $3.14 per pound, down 6 cents on the week but $1.20 above a year ago, with 11 sales on the week.

It suffered a Halloween Day meltdown, plunging a ghostly 19.50 cents, first time below $3 since Aug. 19. It plunged a whopping 24.50 cents Tuesday on offers — the largest single day fall since Dec. 10, 2015, when it lost 49 cents.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.