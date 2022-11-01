CME butter saw its Friday finish at $3.14 per pound, down 6 cents on the week but $1.20 above a year ago, with 11 sales on the week.
It suffered a Halloween Day meltdown, plunging a ghostly 19.50 cents, first time below $3 since Aug. 19. It plunged a whopping 24.50 cents Tuesday on offers — the largest single day fall since Dec. 10, 2015, when it lost 49 cents.
It’s now trading at $2.70 per pound, the lowest CME price since May 11.
The Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $1.96 per pound, down 9.75 cents on the week, lowest price since Sept. 12. Wednesday was the first time in four weeks they were below $2 per pound, but were still 28.50 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished Friday at $1.9250, 16.50 cents lower on the week but 10.50 cents above a year ago, and a more typical 3.50 cents below the blocks. Sales totaled 4 cars of block for the week at the CME and 3 of barrel.
Monday’s block price was unchanged, with 2 cars exchanging hands, and held Tuesday with a bid going unfilled.
The barrels were up 1.75 cents Monday, with 3 cars finding new homes, then repeated the gain Tuesday on 1 sale, climbing to $1.96 as well.
Midwestern retail Cheddar and Italian style cheesemakers report continued strong demand and some are not even accepting new orders or new customers, because any available cheese they have is spoken for through the rest of the year.
Processed cheesemakers, however, report that buyers are stepping back to avoid any extra inventory in the final quarter of the year.
Retail cheese demand in the West is declining and below some expectations, reportedly due to higher grocery prices, which are causing customers to modify purchases. Food service demand was unchanged last week, and export demand remains strong.
Grade A nonfat dry milk held at $1.42 per pound for four sessions last week, then gained a penny Friday to close at $1.43, 12.75 cents below a year ago. Four sales were reported on the week.
Monday’s powder was down a half-cent, then lost 3 cents Tuesday, dipping to $1.3950, lowest CME price since Sept. 29, 2021.
Dry whey closed Friday at 43 cents per pound, down a penny on the week and 20 cents below a year ago, with only 1 sale reported on the week at the CME.
The whey was up a penny Monday and unchanged Tuesday, holding at 44 cents per pound.
GDT down 3.9%
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade weighted average dropped 3.9%, following a 4.6% decline on Oct. 18, and 3.5% on Oct.4. Traders brought 63.6 million pounds of product to market and the average metric ton price fell to $3,537.00 U.S., lowest average since Jan. 5, 2021.
Powders led the declines, starting with buttermilk powder down 11.4%. Skim milk powder was down 8.5%, after leading the Oct. 18 declines with a 6.9% drop. Whole milk powder was down 3.4%, following a 4.4% drop. Lactose was off 1.0%. Anhydrous milkfat was down 1.7%, after dropping 2.7%, but butter inched up 0.2%, following a 2.6% decline last time. GDT Cheddar inched 0.9% higher after dropping 3.9% on Oct. 18.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.1542 per pound U.S., up fractionally after dropping 5.8 cents in the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.70. GDT Cheddar, at $2.1780, was up 1.5 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $1.96. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.3479 per pound, down from $1.4744 (12.7 cents), and whole milk powder averaged $1.4875 per pound, down from $1.5519 (6.4 cents). CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.3950 per pound.
Profit indicator turns positive
Dairy farm profitability got out of the red zone in September. The month’s milk feed price ratio inched higher, ending seven consecutive months of decline. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report shows the September ratio at 1.74, up from 1.70 in August, and compares to 1.66 in Sept. 2021.
The All Milk Price average crept to $24.40 per hundredweight, up a dime from August, after dropping $1.40 the previous month, and $6.10 above Sept. 2021.
California’s All Milk Price fell to $25.10 per cwt., down a dime from August but $7.10 above a year ago. Wisconsin’s, at $22.10, was unchanged from August, but $3.70 above a year ago.
The September national average corn price was $7.09 per bushel, down 15 cents from August but $1.62 above September 2021.
Soybeans fell to $14.10 per bushel, down $1.20 from August, after falling 20 cents last month, but are still $1.90 per bushel above September 2021.
Alfalfa hay gained $2, averaging a record high $277 per ton and $63 per ton above a year ago.
The September cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $91.20 per cwt., up $1.10 from August, $18.30 above September 2021, and $19.60 above the 2011 base average.
Dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., says, “September’s gain in the income over feed calculation broke a three-month run of declines. Income over feed costs were above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to increasing milk production for the 12th month running.
“Feed costs were the highest ever for the month of September and the third highest all time. The All-Milk price stayed just outside of the top ten at the 13th highest recorded.
“Dairy producer profitability for 2022, milk income over feed costs (using Oct. 31 CME settling futures prices for milk, corn, and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay) are expected to be $11.77 per cwt., a loss of 11 cents per cwt. versus the previous month’s estimate.
"2022 income over feed would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production and $3.98 per cwt above the 2021 level,” according to Brooks.
