Cash butter hit $3 per pound last Wednesday, first time in seven years. It closed Friday at $2.9750, however, up 6 cents on the week, the fifth consecutive week of gain. It was the highest CME price since Sept. 28, 2015, when it was at $3.05, and was $1.1825 above a year ago; 28 carloads were sold last week, 19 on Wednesday alone.
The butter dropped 4.50 cents Monday but regained a nickel Tuesday, climbing back to $2.98 per pound, with 15 loads finding new homes.
Central butter producers report that cream quickly tightened following its extra availability over the Memorial Day holiday, according to Dairy Market News. Plant managers were hoping to get a better gauge on cream availability but, if this is an indicator of things to come, micro-fixing bulk butter will shift higher, they said. Micro-fixing is thawing 68-pound chunks and cutting them into consumer size blocks or sticks. The down side is the process requires more employees than does churning so current staff shortages are a problem, according to DMN.
Butter and ice cream production is contributing to strong demand for cream in the West. Other regions are also looking for cream, however, high fuel prices and limited tanker availability is limiting that. Butter output is steady, though below expectations at some plants the last few months due to labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies.
Butter demand is softening from food service and retail. Concerns over rising food and fuel prices have resulted in consumers picking cheaper private label brands or butter alternatives, says DMN.
Cheddar block cheese hit $2.28 per pound last Monday but closed Friday at $2.2550, down 1.50 cents on the week, the third week of decline, but 75.50 cents above a year ago.
The barrels hit $2.3050 on Thursday, but finished Friday at $2.2425, 0.25 cents lower on the week and 57 cents above a year ago. There were 6 sales of block reported last week and 21 of barrel.
The blocks were down 3.75 cents Monday and 3.25 cents Tuesday, dropping to $2.1850, the lowest since March 30.
The barrels lost 2.25 cents Monday and 4.50 cents Tuesday, descending to $2.1750, also the lowest since March 30.
Milk availability increased for Midwest Class III producers last week, according to DMN, as school milk demand declined and weather was steady. Cheese output was mostly active though limited due to ongoing employee shortages but cheese orders are steady.
Food service cheese demand is softening in the West as some restaurants in the region decrease hours amid labor shortages and lighter demand. Retail demand is also trending lower, likely due to the increased costs pushing customers to reduce purchases. Export demand remains strong.
Grade A nonfat dry milk hit $1.8850 per pound last Wednesday, highest since Feb. 16, but closed the week at $1.8550, 0.75 cents lower and 55.50 cents above a year ago. There were 9 sales reported on the week.
Traders left the powder unchanged Monday but took it down 3.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.82.
Dry whey fell to 51.75 cents per pound last Tuesday but closed Friday at 54.25 cents, down 1.50 cents on the week and 8.50 cents below a year ago, on 7 sales.
The whey lost 2.75 cents Monday and stayed there Tuesday, holding at 51.50 cents per pound, lowest since May 26.
Record cheese exports
U.S. cheese exports set a record for April, totaling 91.2 million pounds, up 2.4% from April 2021, and up 9.5% year to date, according to the latest data.
Speaking in the June 13 "Dairy Radio Now" program, HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess reported that Cheddar exports hit 20.4 million pounds, up 107.6%, much of it going to Japan and South Korea, as Asian countries look for more affordable prices.
Butter exports totaled 9.8 million pounds, down 9.7%, though YTD they are up 24.9%. This was the first drop since November 2020, but compares to strong shipments a year ago that were difficult to match, according to Fuess.
Nonfat and skim milk powder, at 162.1 million pounds, was down 6.3% and down 7.8% YTD.
Dry whey exports totaled 37.5 million pounds, down 18.9% from a year ago and down 22.1% YTD.
Fuess says the export numbers are impressive considering the shipping issues, port congestion, and increased costs we have been dealing with and expects this success to continue.
Milk estimates lowered
The Agriculture Department lowered its milk production estimate for 2022 and 2023 in its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, citing slower growth in milk-per-cow than previously expected in 2022. A lower milk per cow estimate in 2023 resulted in a lower 2023 output.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 226.4 billion and 225.4 billion pounds, respectively, down 300 million pounds on production and 200 million on marketings from last month’s estimates. If realized, 2022 production would only be up 100 million pounds.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 229.3 billion and 228.2 billion pounds, respectively, down 200 million pounds on each. If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.9 billion pounds or 1.3% from 2022.
Price forecasts for cheese, butter and nonfat dry milk were raised from last month on recent price strength and stronger anticipated demand, though the whey price forecast was lowered.
Class III and Class IV milk prices were raised. The 2022 Class III price was projected to average $22.90 per hundredweight, up 15 cents from last month’s projection, and compares to $17.08 in 2021. The 2023 average is estimated at $20.65, also up 15 cents from a month ago.
The 2022 Class IV average is pegged at $24.65, up 85 cents from a month ago and compares to $16.09 in 2021. The 2023 average is projected at $21.90, up 50 cents from last month’s estimate.