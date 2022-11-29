U.S. butter stocks were below those of a year ago in October, according to the Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report. Oct. 31 stocks totaled 239.6 million pounds, down 27.7 million pounds or 10.4% from September, but well below the typical October drawdown of 47 million pounds, according to the Nov. 22 Daily Dairy Report.

The lower drawdown was likely due to high prices. Stocks were 39.2 million pounds or 14.1% below a year ago.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.