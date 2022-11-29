U.S. butter stocks were below those of a year ago in October, according to the Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report. Oct. 31 stocks totaled 239.6 million pounds, down 27.7 million pounds or 10.4% from September, but well below the typical October drawdown of 47 million pounds, according to the Nov. 22 Daily Dairy Report.
The lower drawdown was likely due to high prices. Stocks were 39.2 million pounds or 14.1% below a year ago.
American type cheese stocks fell to 830.8 million pounds, down 12.3 million pounds or 1.5% from September, and 12.5 million or 1.5% below a year ago.
The “other” cheese category dipped to 595.9 million pounds, down 7.7 million or 1.3% from the September level, but up 12 million pounds or 2.1% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory fell to 1.448 billion pounds, lowest since January, down 21.7 million pounds or 1.5% from September, and 460 million pounds or 0.03% below a year ago.
HighGround Dairy (HGD) sees the report as neutral on cheese but bearish on butter.
Class I falls $1.51
The Agriculture Department announced the final Federal order Class I base milk price of 2022 at $22.58 per hundredweight, down $1.51 from November but $3.41 above December 2021, and the lowest Class I since February. It equates to $1.94 per gallon, up from $1.65 a year ago. The Class I average for 2022 is $23.66, up from $16.83 a year ago and $16.91 in 2020.
Culling slips
Dairy cow culling was down again in October. An estimated 252,800 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, according to the USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report, down 7,700 head from September and 3,400 or 1.3% below October 2021. Culling in the 10-month period totaled 2.53 million head, down 63,100 or 2.4% from a year ago.
Flirting butter
Dairy prices were mixed during the shortened Thanksgiving week. The Cheddar blocks closed Wednesday at $2.15 per pound, down 8.25 cents on the week but 29.25 cents above a year ago. No block was traded in the three days and only 2 cars of barrel.
After plunging 13.50 cents the previous week, the barrels fell to $1.8050 last Tuesday, lowest since Aug. 8, and a loss of 24.75 cents in five consecutive sessions.
They recovered 1.25 cents Wednesday to close at $1.8175, 11 cents lower on the week, but 29.25 cents above a year ago.
They were also trading at a 33.25 cent deficit to the blocks, which HGD stated, “When excluding 2020, Tuesday saw the highest block premium over barrels since the non-pandemic record high of 43.25 cents per pound set on Sept. 23, 2019.
“We excluded 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacting the supply/demand fundamentals of cheese, particularly blocks, where the spread got as wide as $1.0125 per pound on Sept. 21, 2020,” HGD said.
Post-Thanksgiving trading took the blocks down 2.50 cents Monday on 2 trades and lost 3.50 cents Tuesday on an offer, slipping to $2.09 per pound.
The barrels were unchanged Monday but gave up 1.75 cents Tuesday on 2 trades and slipped to $1.80, lowest CME price since Aug. 8, and 29 cents below the blocks.
Central cheese production schedules varied last week, according to Dairy Market News. Some plants were finding extra milk in a somewhat consistent range with previous weeks, while others saw discounts as low as $4.50 under Class.
Western retail demand for cheese is steady, though food service demand is mixed. Restaurants operated with reduced hours around Thanksgiving while some said increased traveling may have contributed to higher sales for those that were open. Export cheese demand remains strong, thanks to competitive prices. Milk is available for cheesemakers to run busy schedules but some say labor shortages and delayed deliveries of supplies continues to limit output.
Cash butter, after dropping 9.50 cents the previous week, was flirting with $3 again last week, shooting to a $2.9475 per pound close Wednesday, up 13.75 cents on the week and 95.75 cents above a year ago. There were 17 loads traded in the short week.
Monday’s butter was down 1.75 cents on a trade and stayed there Tuesday at $2.93, with 2 loads finding new homes.
Butter producers stayed somewhat busy Thanksgiving week, according to DMN, with some running through the weekend with spot loads of cream at multiples below 1.20 for the second week in a row. Some plants were behind on order fulfillment and were churning as much as possible. DMN said, “Butter market tones continue to find bullish tailwinds, defying some contacts' expectations.”
Milk production is steady to higher in the West and contributing to increased cream availability. Strong demand is present for cream, though some had additional loads for sale, at lower multiples ahead of the holiday. Strong demand is present for cream from butter makers and Class II processors, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Wednesday at $1.3975 per pound, down 3 cents on the week and 16.50 cents below a year ago, with 4 sales on the week.
The powder was offered 0.75 cents lower Monday and slipped another 0.25 cents lower Tuesday to $1.3875.
CME whey held fast at 44 cents per pound for nine consecutive sessions, 26 cents below what it was trading at a year ago, with 2 sales on the short week.
Those of us old enough to remember a needle on a record player getting stuck is a good description of the whey market, which was unchanged for the 10th session in a row Monday, but a trade on Tuesday took it up a penny to 45 cents per pound.
Pulse down 0.8%
The Global Dairy Trade’s Pulse auction Tuesday saw 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, up 34 million from the Nov. 22 Pulse, and at $3,280 per metric ton, down $25 or 0.8% from last week’s Pulse.
HGD warned: “After whole milk powder found support at the most recent main GDT auction two weeks ago on Nov. 15, the two subsequent Pulse events have indicated slight price weakness. However, the two recent Pulse auction settlements remain higher versus the $3,250 per metric ton WMP value at the first November auction.”
COVID defying China
Don’t look for China to rescue the GDT anytime soon. China’s global dairy purchases will likely remain limited for the foreseeable future as protests spread across the country due to frustration over the government’s continuing zero-COVID policy of massive lockdowns and quarantine centers.
HGD reports that the official newspaper of the Communist Party ran a daring opinion piece suggesting that COVID controls change to be more targeted and effective.
Last of all, a correction to last week’s Milk Production report. Washington state output was down 1.7% on 6,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 15 pounds.
