Butter is in good demand. The latest Cold Storage report shows March 31 butter stocks totaled 292.7 million pounds, down 2.3 million pounds or 0.8% from the February level, but up 9.9 million pounds or 3.5% from March 2022.

While March is the fourth month in a row stocks topped those of a year ago, the drop from February was the first time since 2010, according to Matt Gould, editor of the “Weekly Wire” in the May 1 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.