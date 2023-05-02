Butter is in good demand. The latest Cold Storage report shows March 31 butter stocks totaled 292.7 million pounds, down 2.3 million pounds or 0.8% from the February level, but up 9.9 million pounds or 3.5% from March 2022.
While March is the fourth month in a row stocks topped those of a year ago, the drop from February was the first time since 2010, according to Matt Gould, editor of the “Weekly Wire” in the May 1 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast.
Typically, butter stocks grow in the first half of the year and decline in the second, he explained, “so to see stocks decline in March is price supportive,” though a year ago retailers were dealing with “sticker shock when they paid $5 a pound to make Christmas cookies.” As prices came down, retail sales shot higher, he said.
American cheese stocks grew to 832.3 million pounds, up 15.4 million pounds or 1.9% from February and up 3.9 million pounds or 0.5% above a year ago.
The “other” category inventory inched up to 605.7 million pounds, up 253,000 pounds or 0.04% from February, but was down 8.5 million or 1.4% from a year ago.
That put the total cheese inventory at 1.46 billion pounds, up 13.5 million pounds or 0.9% from February, but 6.1 million or 0.4% below a year ago, second month in a row total stocks were below a year ago.
Gould said the report on cheese was “nothing to be excited about in either direction. We’re not building inventories at an uncomfortable rate, and we’re not drawing them down to suggest prices will rocket.”
Quick footnote: In what may be a first, USDA released a revised March Cold Storage report Monday, after it made no revisions to the February data in its April 25 issue. Feb. 28 total cheese stocks were reduced 9 million pounds and the February butter inventory was lowered 1 million pounds. March estimates were left unchanged.
Profit elusive
While feed prices showed a little relief in March, the Agriculture Department’s latest Ag Prices report indicates that another drop in the All Milk price pulled the milk feed ratio to 1.56, down from 1.58 in February, lowest since August 2021, and compares to 2.02 in March 2022.
The All Milk Price average fell for the fifth month in a row, slipping to $21.10 per hundredweight, down 50 cents from February, after losing $1.50 the month before, and $4.50 below March 2022.
Corn averaged $6.67 per bushel, down 13 cents from February, after jumping 16 cents the month before, but is still 11 cents per bushel above March 2022.
Soybeans fell to $14.90 per bushel, down 20 cents, after jumping 60 cents to a record $15.10 the previous month, but were still 50 cents above a year ago.
Alfalfa hay averaged a record $267.00 per ton, up $1 from February and $39 per ton above a year ago.
The March cull price for beef and dairy combined continued to climb, averaging $95.70 per cwt., up $6.20 from February, after gaining $7.80 the month before, is $11.00 above March 2022, and $24.10 above the 2011 base average.
Quarterly milk cow replacements averaged $1,720 per head in April, unchanged from January, but $150 above April 2022.
The April 28 Daily Dairy Report points out that China canceled orders to buy U.S. corn. “Through April 20, before the cancellations, Chinese commitments to buy U.S. corn were 39% lower than at this point last year and 63% less than in April 2021.” Corn exports to other destinations are also down, according to the DDR.
GDT up 2.5%
The International dairy market saw more good news Tuesday as the Global Dairy Trade weighted average rose 2.5%, following the 3.2% jump on April 18. Traders brought 51.3 million pounds of product to market, up from 50.1 million on April 18, and the average metric ton price climbed to $3,506 — up from $3,362.00.
The gains were led by whole milk powder, up 5.0%, following a 1% advance on April 18.
Skim milk powder was up 1.0%, after jumping 7.0% last time.
Cheddar was up 4.5%, after jumping 5.7%, and butter was up 2.4%, following a 4.9% advance.
The only decline was on anhydrous milkfat, down 2.4%, after advancing 4.7% in the last event.
GDT butter equates to $2.24 per pound US, according to HighGround Dairy, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a pricy $2.4225.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.07 per pound, compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a fire sale $1.6625.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.26 per pound and whole milk powder averaged $1.47 per pound. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.1875 per pound.
Cheese continues to fall
Cheddar block cheese fell to $1.6425 per pound last Wednesday but reversed gears Thursday and finished the week and the month at $1.6875, down 6.25 cents on the week, fifth successive week of decline, 11.15 cents below its April 3 perch, and 68.25 cents below a year ago
The barrels dropped to $1.47.50 last Tuesday, lowest since Nov. 18, 2021, but closed Friday at $1.59, up 3.75 cents on the week, 21 cents below their April 3 price, and 75 cents below a year ago.
Sales totaled 21 cars of block on the week and 76 for the month of April, up from 41 in March and 33 a year ago. Barrels totaled 42 for the week and 212 for the month, up from 138 in March and 75 a year ago.
Trading Monday took the blocks down 0.50 cents on 7 loads, and then lost 2 cents Tuesday, slipping to $1.6625, lowest CME price since Nov. 16, 2021.
The barrels were down 2.50 cents Monday, also on 7 sales, and slipped 0.75 cents Tuesday on 2 sales, falling to $1.5575, 10.50 cents below the blocks.
Scheduled downtime by Midwest processors was being reported to Dairy Market News last week as more than plentiful milk supplies continue to move into Class III channels. That’s leaving milk handlers with their hands full trying to find destinations for the milk, says DMN, and mid-week spot prices remained $4 to $10 under Class. A year ago they were $2.50 to $1.00 under.
Western food service cheese demand is strong to steady, as is retail demand. Some report tight inventories as the end of April arrived. Export channels to Mexico and South America are steady and demand is strong from Asian markets although they are looking to other international suppliers. Cheesemakers are running strong schedules as milk is plentiful, reports DMN.
Butter ended the month at $2.3525 per pound, down 4.75 cents on the week, up 0.25 cents on the month, but 32.25 cents below a year ago. There were 4 sales on the week and 38 for the month, down from 42 in March and 57 a year ago.
Monday’s butter was unchanged with no activity but sprang back to life Tuesday, jumping 7 cents, to $2.4225, with 13 lots sold.
Cream availability is steady but stores have been on a steady decline. Cream end users are adding production schedules and churning is busy, says DMN.
Strong to steady demand is drawing on plentiful cream in the West. Heavy to balanced cream supplies compared to Class IV production needs are reported. Cream multiples were unchanged last week. Strong to steady butter production is keeping churns busy, with some at maximum capacity. Export demand is steady to lighter due to competitive prices from European markets. The exception is Canadian market demand upticks, according to DMN.
CME powder saw its Friday close at $1.1750 per pound, a penny higher on the week, 1.50 cents higher than April 3, but 58 cents below a year ago. There were only 2 sales on the week, and 18 for the month, down from 28 in March and 55 in April 2022.
The powder dropped 1.75 cents Monday on 2 sales but, buoyed by the morning’s GDT, Tuesday’s powder jumped 3 cents, to $1.1875, highest since Feb. 27, 2023.
Dry whey closed the month at 35.25 cents per pound, a penny lower on the week, 10.75 cents lower on the month, and 25.25 cents below a year ago; 43 loads sold on the week and 142 for the month, up from 20 in March and compares to 33 in April 2022.
Traders took the whey down 2.75 cents Monday on 12 sales, and stayed put Tuesday, at 32.50 cents per pound, lowest since Jan. 31, 2023, with 16 bids going unfilled.
