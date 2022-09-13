Cash butter set a record high in the Labor Day holiday-shortened week, closing the day and the week at $3.17 per pound, up 7 cents on the week and $1.3850 above a year ago; 17 sales were reported last week at the CME.
Monday’s trading left the price unchanged, with 1 car exchanging hands, but Tuesday, with 9 sales, took it soaring to $3.24 per pound, the highest price ever, and topped the Sept. 25, 2015, record by 10.50 cents.
Butter manufacturers tell Dairy Market News that butter demand is steady. “Customers are hesitant, but markets have shown few signs of backsliding coming into the busiest butter season of the year. Global values of butter are notably lower than domestic values, but are starting to pivot upward as well.”
High temperatures in the West are lowering milk output and components. Demand for cream is steady to lighter. Cream inventories remain tight but churns are active.
CME block Cheddar closed Friday at $1.9175 per pound, up 15.25 cents on the week and 12.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrel’s Friday finish was at $1.9325, 0.75 cents higher on the week, 45.50 cents above a year ago, and just 1.50 cents above the blocks. Sales totaled 3 cars of each.
Monday saw the blocks gain 3.50 cents on 2 trades, and add 4.75 cents Tuesday on a trade and hit $2 per pound, the highest price since July 14.
The barrels jumped 5.25 cents Monday on 3 trades and pole vaulted 7.50 cents Tuesday on 4 trades, hitting $2.06, the highest since July 15.
Midwestern cheesemakers reported “off-kilter buying” due to the price inversion as barrels hold a premium to blocks. Most cheesemakers say business is steady or picking up. Some continue to be behind on orders and are limiting them. Milk availability at mid-week was somewhat different than other holiday-shortened weeks, as spot milk discounts were not being offered, says DMN.
Western retail cheese demand was unchanged in domestic markets. Food service is trending higher, with increased mozzarella sales to pizza makers. Domestically produced cheese is competitively priced for international markets, and contributing to strong demand.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed at $1.5750 per pound Friday, up 5.50 cents on the week and 21.75 cents above a year ago. There were 34 sales on the week.
The powder was up 1.25 cents Monday but gave it back Tuesday, returning to $1.5750.
Dry whey closed last week at 45.75 cents per pound, 0.75 cents lower and 7.25 cents below a year ago, with 9 sales reported on the week.
Traders left the whey unchanged Monday but took it up 4 cents Tuesday, to 49.75 cents per pound, highest since July 5.
Production estimates lowered
Milk production forecasts for 2022 and 2023 were lowered from last month in Monday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE).
Milk cow numbers were reduced, reflecting the average July number reported in the latest Milk Production report. Slower growth in cow numbers is expected to be carried through late 2022 and into 2023, says USDA. Output per-cow was forecast to increase at a slightly more rapid pace in 2022 but the forecast for 2023 was unchanged.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 226.5 billion and 225.4 billion pounds respectively, down 300 million pounds on both from last month’s estimates. If realized, 2022 production and marketings would only be up 200 million pounds or just 0.1% from 2021.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 228.8 billion and 227.7 billion pounds respectively, down 400 million pounds on both from a month ago. If realized, 2023 production and marketings would be up 2.3 billion pounds or 1.0% from 2022.
Butter was projected to average $2.85 per pound in 2022, up 6.50 cents from a month ago, and compares to $1.7325 in 2021. The 2023 average was estimated at $2.3850.
Cheese is still projected to average $2.0750 per pound in 2022, up from $1.6755 in 2021, and the 2023 average was projected at $1.97.
Nonfat dry milk will average $1.69 in 2022, up 2.50 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $1.2693 in 2021. The 2023 average was estimated at $1.5050.
The dry whey average was left at 61 cents per pound, up from 57.44 cents in 2021, and the 2023 average will drop to 48.50 cents per pound, predicts USDA.
The 2022 Class III milk price was projected to average $21.65 per hundredweight, up a nickel from last month’s estimate, and compares to $17.08 in 2021. The 2023 average was left at $19.70.
The 2022 Class IV will average $24.45, up 50 cents from a month ago, and compares to $16.09 in 2021. The 2023 average was raised 50 cents to $20.85.
The WASDE’s news in feed grains wasn’t encouraging. StoneX stated, “The market had expectations of a small cut in corn production and a subsequent small cut in demand. What the trade got was the expected corn yield cut to 172.5 bushels per acre and a 1 million acre cut in harvested area.”
“As for beans, the market was stunned by a 50.5 bushel per acre reported yield when they were expecting something above or at 51.5 bushels per acre.” Harvested acreage was also reduced in the WASDE.
Powder rising
The Global Dairy Trade’s fourth “Pulse” auction was held Tuesday with 2.1 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold out of 2.2 million offered. The price averaged $3,565 per metric ton, up $25 from last week’s main GDT and up $150 from the Aug. 30 Pulse.
Dairy exports strong
July U.S. dairy exports continued to impress. HighGround Dairy’s (HGD) Lucas Fuess reported details in the Sept. 12 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast.
Butter exports saw the biggest gain, up 77.7% from July 2021. Volume only totaled 13.4 million pounds, small compared to domestic usage, Fuess said, but impressive nonetheless. The July total was the highest since March and the largest July shipments since 2013. Top destinations included Canada, Bahrain, and South Korea. Butter exports are up 31.7% year to date.
July butter imports grew to a record 12 million pounds, up 51% from a year ago, with YTD up 10.9%, as the high U.S. price acts as a magnet which could bring prices back down but those imports may be needed to satisfy domestic demand.
Cheese exports totaled 82.2 million pounds, up 1.6%, and topped those of a year ago for the 13th consecutive month, strongest July on record, says HGD. Mexico remained the top destination, followed by South Korea and Japan.
Dry whey exports were up for the second month in a row, totaling 43.3 million pounds, up 11.6%, though YTD they are down 13.9%.
Nonfat dry milk shipments were down, coming in at 142.8 million pounds, down 9.7% from last year’s impressive sum, according to Fuess, and were the weakest of any month since February. Mexico remained the top destination but down 14% from 2021.
