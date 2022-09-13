Cash butter set a record high in the Labor Day holiday-shortened week, closing the day and the week at $3.17 per pound, up 7 cents on the week and $1.3850 above a year ago; 17 sales were reported last week at the CME.

Monday’s trading left the price unchanged, with 1 car exchanging hands, but Tuesday, with 9 sales, took it soaring to $3.24 per pound, the highest price ever, and topped the Sept. 25, 2015, record by 10.50 cents.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.