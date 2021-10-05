U.S. milk prices are heading in the right direction but have a long way to go to reach needed profitability on the farm.
The Agriculture Department announced the September Federal order Class III benchmark at $16.53 per hundredweight, up 58 cents from August and only a dime above September 2020. The nine-month average stands at $16.75, down from $17.48 at this time a year ago and compares to $16.11 in 2019.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend an October price at $18.20; November, $18.42; and December at $18.01.
The September Class IV price is $16.36, up 44 cents from August but $3.61 above a year ago. Its 2021 average stands at $15.26, up from $13.53 a year ago and compares to $16.21 in 2019.
Cheese vats stay busy
You’ll recall USDA’s preliminary data showed August milk production totaled 18.8 billion pounds, up just 1.1% from Aug. 2020. While school milk pipelines drew some of that milk away from manufacturing, the football season helped grow cheese demand and thus cheese production.
The latest Dairy Products report shows August cheese output totaled 1.14 billion pounds, down 0.3% from July but 4.4% above Aug. 2020. Year to date cheese output hit 9.05 billion pounds, up 3.4% from the same period in 2020.
Wisconsin produced 294.0 million pounds of the cheese total, up 0.8% from July and 5.1% above a year ago. California output, at 201.7 million pounds, was down 0.6% from July but 5.4% above a year ago. Idaho produced a tad under 78 million pounds, down 9.5% from July and 4.2% below a year ago.
Italian style cheese totaled 484.8 million pounds, up 0.3% from July and 8.8% above a year ago. American type cheese, at 451.9 million pounds, was down 3.1% from July but 1.5% above a year ago. Mozzarella output totaled 379.4 million pounds, up 6.7% from a year ago.
Cheddar, the cheese traded at the CME, totaled 318.4 million pounds, down 5.8 million pounds or 1.8% from July, and 4.8 million pounds or 1.5% below a year ago. YTD Cheddar was at 2.6 billion pounds, up 4.0% from 2020.
Churns produced 148.4 million pounds of butter, down 2.2 million pounds or 1.5% from July, and 2.5 million pounds or 1.7% below a year ago. YTD butter output was at 1.4 billion pounds, down 2.0% from 2020.
Yogurt totaled 401.1 million pounds, up 4.9% from a year ago.
Dry whey output slipped to 76.2 million pounds, down 4.9 million pounds or 6.1% from July, and 2 million pounds or 3.3% below a year ago.
Dry whey stocks inched higher to 68.1 million pounds, up 1.1 million or 1.7% from July but were 19.9 million pounds or 22.6% below those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output fell to 122.1 million pounds, down 35.6 million pounds or 22.6% from July and were down 25.1 million or 17.0% below a year ago.
Stocks fell to 284.6 million pounds, down 28.1 million pounds or 9.0% from July, but were up 7.7 million pounds or 2.8% above those a year ago.
Skim milk powder production totaled 60.5 million pounds, up 9.3 million pounds or 18.1% from July but 8.7 million pounds or 12.7% below a year ago.
Margin keeps slipping
Dairy farm profit remains elusive. Another lower All Milk price, together with higher corn and hay prices, resulted in the August milk-feed ratio slipping some more. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report shows the August ratio at 1.50, down from 1.55 in July, and compares to 2.48 in August 2020.
The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. In other words, one pound of milk would only purchase 1.50 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.
The U.S. all milk price averaged $17.70 per cwt., down 20 cents from July and 90 cents below the August 2020 average.
The California all milk price slipped to $18.10, also down a dime from July and 40 cents below a year ago. Wisconsin’s, at $17.40, was down 30 cents from July and $2 below a year ago.
The national average corn price climbed to $6.32 per bushel, up 20 cents per bushel from July and a whopping $3.20 per bushel above August 2020.
Soybeans averaged $13.70 per bushel, down 40 cents from July after falling 40 cents the previous month, but are still $5.04 per bushel above August 2020.
Alfalfa hay averaged $206 per ton, up $5 from July and $35 above a year ago.
The August cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $76 per cwt., up 40 cents from July, $5.30 above August 2020, and $4.40 above the 2011 base average of $71.60 per cwt.
GDT unchanged
Traders were looking for more strength in Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction but the weighted average was unchanged, following the 1.0% increase on Sept. 21 and 4.0% jump on Sept. 7.
Buttermilk powder led the gains, up 9.7%. Cheddar was up 0.7%, following a 1.2% drop on Sept. 21, and skim milk powder inched up 0.5%, after gaining 0.9% last time.
Lactose was up 0.4%, as were both butter and anhydrous milkfat, following butter’s 1.9% decline last time and anhydrous milkfat being unchanged. Whole milk powder was down 0.4%, following a 2.2% rise.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.1587 per pound U.S., up almost a penny and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a bargain $1.69. GDT Cheddar, at $1.9493, was up from $1.9387, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $1.8075.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.5038 per pound, up from $1.4979. Whole milk powder averaged $1.7005, down from $1.7131. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.4175 per pound.
Product prices higher
CME block Cheddar climbed to $1.8725 per pound last Thursday, highest since Jan. 14, but closed Friday at $1.85, up 14.25 cents on the week and 76 cents below a year ago.
The barrels got to $1.7550 on Thursday but finished at $1.7450, 14.50 cents higher on the week and 21 cents below a year ago when they pole vaulted 29.50 cents.
The spread narrowed to 9 cents last Monday but grew back to 10.50 cents at Friday’s close. Sales included 5 cars of block on the week and 18 for the month of September, down from 23 in August. There were 17 cars of barrel traded last week and 69 for the month, down from 72 in August.
Monday saw the blocks lose 5.25 cents but they reversed Tuesday and gained a penny, hitting $1.8075.
The barrels were up 4.50 cents Monday and added 0.25 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.7925, highest since May 5, and narrowed the spread to 1.5 cents.
Midwestern cheesemakers told Dairy Market News that spot milk was generally available at around the Class III price or just above. Cheese demand is strengthening seasonally with retail customers particularly active as gift box cheese orders are growing. Cheese plant managers relayed mixed tones regarding continued staffing shortages.
Cheese demand in the West remains steady in retail and foodservice as well as internationally, largely driven by purchasers in Asia. Traders continue to deal with delays due to a shortage of truck drivers and limited shipping supplies. Port congestion also remains a huge issue but not everywhere, as the director of communications for the port in Oakland, Calif., informed us.
Spot butter climbed to $1.77 per pound last Tuesday, but ended Friday at $1.7475, up 2 cents on the week and 23.75 cents above a year ago. There were 33 sales for the week and 121 for the month, up from 106 in August.
Monday’s butter was down 5.75 cents and stayed there Tuesday, at $1.69, lowest since Aug. 23.
Midwest cream availability is mixed but end users say it remains available, albeit pricier. Some procurers say they were not expecting it to be as accessible as it was the last week of the month but others said the higher price was pushing the limits for a return on investment. Staffing shortages also have plants concerned. Butter inventories are still meshing well with demand, according to DMN.
Butter production varies throughout the West. Cream hauling issues persist, but plant managers say cream availability is generally meeting needs. Retail sales are steady, and some grocers are reportedly placing larger orders in advance of fall baking and holiday demand.
Foodservice orders are mixed. Some describe strong regional sales but others indicate pockets of faltering demand, particularly in the restaurant sector, amidst rising COVID case counts, dine-in restrictions, and reduced staffing and hours.
Grade A nonfat dry milk saw a Friday finish at $1.3975 per pound, up 3.75 cents on the week and 27.50 cents above a year ago. There were 23 sales on the week and 69 for the month, up from 34 in August.
The powder inched 0.25 cents higher Monday and added 1.75 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.4175, highest since Aug. 14, 2014.
Domestic powder demand is strong as cheesemakers use it to fortify their vats and Mexico continues to be a strong buyer.
The dry whey closed last week at 58 cents per pound, 0.75 cents higher and 19 cents above a year ago. There was only 1 sale on the week and 13 for September as well as 13 in August.
The whey was up 0.50 cents both Monday and Tuesday, hitting 59 cents per pound, highest since June 21.