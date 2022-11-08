The October Federal order Class III benchmark milk price was announced at $21.81 per hundredweight, up $1.99 from September, $3.98 above October 2021, and the highest October Class III since 2014.
The 10-month average stands at $22.20, up from $16.86 a year ago and $17.89 in 2020.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend a November price at $20.90 and December at $20.47.
The Class IV price is $24.96, up 33 cents from September, $7.92 above a year ago, and the highest October Class IV ever. The 10-month average is at $24.82, up from $15.44 a year ago, $13.52 in 2020, and $16.23 in 2019.
Butter oscillating
Cash butter suffered a Halloween Day meltdown, plunging a ghostly 19.50 cents, first time below $3 per pound since Aug. 19. It plunged a whopping 24.50 cents last Tuesday, largest single day fall since Dec. 10, 2015. Another 9 cents got whacked off Wednesday, with 15 loads being sold, and fell to $2.61 per pound, a low not seen since May 10.
Buyers grabbed the falling knife Thursday and 3 sales took the price back up 5.75 cents. It added 10.50 cents Friday to close at $2.7725, down 36.75 cents on the week, lowest since May 17, but still 83.75 cents above a year ago. Sales totaled 27 last week and 58 for October, down from 87 in September.
The butter pole vaulted 9.75 cents Monday, with 4 cars trading hands, but retreated 7 cents Tuesday on a sale, falling back to $2.80.
Butter makers continued to report "normal conditions,” according to Dairy Market News. Cream is readily available. Churning has picked up in recent weeks and demand is “steady to busy in the final pushes of the holiday ordering season.”
Cream volumes continue to increase in the West. Demand for cream is steady for both Class II and butter production, though some churning is limited by labor shortages. Food service butter demand is steady but retail grocers have filled stocks in preparation for the holiday season.
Block Cheddar, after falling almost a dime the previous week, closed the first Friday of November at $2.01 per pound, up 5 cents on the week and 42.50 cents above a year ago. It closed October 4 cents lower than it began the month.
The barrels, after plunging 16.50 cents the previous week, finished Friday at $1.9750, also up 5 cents on the week, 47.25 cents above a year ago, and 3.50 cents below the blocks. They closed October 26.75 cents weaker on the month.
Halloween Week sales totaled 3 cars of block, with 18 for the month of October, down from 21 in September. Barrel sales totaled 7 for the week and 43 for the month, up from 35 in September.
The blocks were up 2 cents Monday on 2 sales but were offered a half-cent lower Tuesday slipping to $2.0250.
The barrels gained a penny Monday, with 7 loads finding new homes, and were unchanged Tuesday, holding at $1.9850, with no activity.
Dairy Market News says Central cheese market tones were under some of the same bearish pressure that impacted all dairy commodities in recent weeks. Contacts say “there are two potential silver linings: lower prices prompting more sales and a closure of the block/barrel price spread.” Most cheese processors have been reporting somewhat strong sales. Milk availability is slightly tighter and offers were quiet last week.
Cheese demand in the West is steady in food service markets but retail demand is softening. Exports are strong as domestically produced loads are being sold at a discount to international suppliers. Milk is available for cheesemakers to run steady schedules, says DMN, though some continue to battle labor shortages and delayed deliveries of supplies.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.37 per pound last Wednesday, lowest since Sept. 28, 2021, but rallied to a Friday close at $1.40, down 3 cents on the week, 17 cents below a year ago, and down 11.75 cents on the month. There were 8 cars sold last week and 29 in October, down from 78 in September.
Monday’s powder was down 1.50 cents, with 3 cars sold, and was unchanged Tuesday, holding at $1.3850.
Dry whey finished Friday at 46.75 cents per pound, up 3.75 cents on the week but 19.25 cents below a year ago, and unchanged from Oct. 3. Sales totaled 3 for the week and 6 for the month, down from 18 in September.
CME whey was down 2.25 cents Monday and lost a penny Tuesday, slipping to 43.50 cents per pound.
Extra milk goes to cheese
Preliminary data showed September milk production was up 1.5% from 2021. The September Dairy Products report indicates that extra milk went primarily to cheese, especially Italian and Mozzarella.
Cheese output totaled 1.139 billion pounds, down 1.0% from August but was only up 0.4% from September 2021. Output year to date hit 10.4 billion pounds, up 1.7% from a year ago.
Italian cheese totaled 498.1 million pounds, up 0.5% from August and 3.2% above a year ago.
American type totaled 422.7 million pounds, down 2.3% from August and 2.6% below a year ago.
Mozzarella output, at 384.7 million pounds, was up 4.0% from a year ago, indicating strong pizza consumption.
Cheddar fell to 304.7 million pounds, down 9.7 million pounds or 3.1% from August, and 5.2 million pounds or 1.7% below September 2021. YTD Cheddar is at 2.9 billion pounds, down 1.7% from a year ago.
Butter output slipped to 141.6 million pounds, down 1.8 million pounds or 1.3% from August, and down 2 million pounds or 1.4% below a year ago. YTD butter stands at 1.54 billion pounds, down 2.2%.
Yogurt totaled 391.5 million pounds, down 4.5% from a year ago.
Dry whey production climbed to 79 million pounds, up 0.9% from August, and 3.8 million pounds or 5.1% above a year ago. Stocks slipped to 63.8 million pounds, down 500,000 pounds or 0.8% from August but 800,000 pounds or 1.3% above a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output fell to 123.7 million pounds, down 10.4 million pounds or 7.8% from August and down 15.7 million or 11.3% below a year ago. YTD powder was at 1.5 billion pounds, down 3.9%. Stocks seasonally fell to 273.1 million pounds, down 37.6 million pounds or 12.1% from August, but were up 14.3 million pounds or 5.5% from a year ago.
Skim milk powder output climbed to 58.5 million pounds, up 2.5 million pounds or 4.4% from August, but down 13.6 million pounds or 18.9% from a year ago. YTD SMP was at 390.7 million pounds, down 23.7% from 2021.
Cheese, butter, nonfat and skim milk powder production were all weaker than forecast, says StoneX. “With milk production coming in higher than expected, the thought was that dairy product production would also come in higher, but that wasn’t the case. ...There’s still a lot of fat and protein that is unaccounted for,” according to StoneX.
Pulse down 0.8%
The Global Dairy Trade Pulse auction Tuesday saw 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, same as the last Pulse, and at $3,225 per metric ton. That’s down $25 or 0.8% from last week’s Fonterra C2 whole milk price at the main GDT, according to HighGround Dairy, and the lowest WMP settlement since the Dec. 15, 2020 event.
