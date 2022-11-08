The October Federal order Class III benchmark milk price was announced at $21.81 per hundredweight, up $1.99 from September, $3.98 above October 2021, and the highest October Class III since 2014.

The 10-month average stands at $22.20, up from $16.86 a year ago and $17.89 in 2020.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.