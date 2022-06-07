The May Federal order Class III milk price was announced at $25.21 per hundredweight, up 79 cents from April, $6.25 above May 2021, and is a new record high, besting $24.60 in September 2014 by 61 cents.
The 2022 average now stands at $22.67, up from $16.91 a year ago, $15.10 in 2020, and $15.05 in 2019.
Monday’s futures settlements portend a June price at $24.46; July $25.07; August $24.98; September $24.74; October $24.45; November $24.06; and December at $23.53.
The May Class IV price is $24.99, down 32 cents from April, but $8.83 above a year ago. The five-month average is at $24.44, up from $14.54 a year ago.
Record All Milk price
The April All Milk Price also set another record high. The latest Ag Prices report has the April milk feed price ratio at 2.00, down from 2.06 in March, but compares to 1.75 in April 2021.
The All Milk Price averaged a record $27.10 per cwt., up $1.20 from March, eighth consecutive increase, and $8.80 above April 2021.
Speaking in the June 6 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo., said the increase in the All Milk Price was enough to offset all three input commodities, as the income over feed calculation increased for the seventh time in the past eight months. He reported the April income over feed cost moved above $13.50 for the first time since November 2014 and was above $8 per cwt. for the seventh month running.
April’s national average corn price jumped to $7.08 per bushel, up 52 cents from March, after jumping 46 cents the previous month, and was $1.77 per bushel above April 2021.
Soybeans averaged $15.80 per bushel, up 40 cents from March and $1.90 per bushel above Apr. 2021.
Alfalfa hay shot up to a record high average of $243 per ton, up $22 from March, highest since May 2014, and a budget busting $58 per ton above a year ago.
The April cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $88.10 per cwt., up $3.40 from March, $17.00 above Apr. 2021, and $16.50 above the 2011 base average.
The rise in corn and bean prices has slowed, he admitted, but “a lot of what’s going on in the marketplace right now is not fundamental.” Delayed plantings and other factors prompt fears of $10 corn and beans approaching $20, he said, and those conditions, plus what’s happening in Ukraine, could bring that about.
GDT reverses
The Global Dairy Trade auction reversed five consecutive declines Tuesday, with the weighted average up 1.5%.
The gains were led by butter, up 5.6%, after falling 1.0% in the last event. Anhydrous milkfat was up 2.7%, after inching 0.6% higher, and skim milk powder was up 3.0%, after slipping 0.6%.
Whole milk powder was off 0.3%, after dropping 4.9% last time, and GDT Cheddar was down 3.6%, after slipping 0.1%.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.6851 per pound U.S., up 14.1 cents, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.9625. GDT Cheddar, at $2.4334, was down 12.3 cents and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.28.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.9231 per pound, up from $1.8669. Whole milk powder averaged $1.8861 per pound, up from $1.7845. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.88 per pound.
Cheese, butter output sluggish
April’s Dairy Products report shows U.S. cheese production totaled 1.156 billion pounds, down 4.5% from March and just 0.1% above April 2021. Output for the first four months of 2022 totaled 4.6 billion pounds, up 2.5% from a year ago.
Italian cheese totaled 489 million pounds, down 5.5% from March but 1.2% above a year ago.
American type cheese, at 465.4 million pounds, was down 1.8% from March and 2.7% below a year ago.
Mozzarella totaled 385.8 million pounds, up 2.3% from a year ago.
Cheddar output dropped to 321.0 million pounds, down 6.2 million pounds or 1.9% from March and was down 16.8 million pounds or 5.0% below April 2021.
Butter output fell to 181.2 million pounds, down 20.7 million pounds or 10.3% from March, and 1.8 million or 1.0% below a year ago.
Dry whey production slipped to 82.8 million pounds, down 0.3% from March but 5.4 million pounds or 7.0% above a year ago.
Dry whey stocks totaled 73.1 million pounds, up 4.2 million or 6.1% from March and 12.8 million pounds or 21.2% above a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output crept to 195.8 million pounds, up 4.5 million pounds or 2.3% from March and 2 million or 1.0% above a year ago.
Stocks totaled 298.7 million pounds, up 10.9 million pounds or 3.8% from March and 1.3 million pounds or 0.4% above a year ago.
Skim milk powder output climbed to 35.6 million pounds, up 2.5 million pounds or 7.3% from March but down 20.4 million or 36.4% below a year ago.
Butter heads toward $3
Dairy prices started June Dairy Month mixed but StoneX Dairy Group stated in its May 31 Early Morning Update that “there are valid concerns over a lack of fresh milk as we move into summer and Class IV milk strength.”
The Cheddar blocks, after dropping a dime the previous week, fell to $2.2475 per pound last Tuesday following the Memorial Day-holiday, but closed Friday at $2.27, down a penny on the week, but 77 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished 5 cents lower Friday at $2.2450, lowest since March 31, 63 cents above a year ago and a more typical 2.50 cents below the blocks. Sales totaled 5 cars of block on the week and 15 of barrel.
The blocks were up a penny Monday and stayed there Tuesday at $2.28. The barrels were unchanged Monday and Tuesday.
Midwest cheese output is steady despite continuing staff shortages, says Dairy Market News. Most milk prices were at discounts from $1.50 or more at mid-week.
International cheese demand is strong in the West. Domestic demand is steady from both retail and food service. Port congestion and truck driver shortages continue to cause delays.
Butter climbed to $2.9350 per pound, equaling its Jan. 21 high, but fell back 2 cents Friday to $2.9150, up 3.75 cents on the week and $1.14 above a year ago. Sales totaled 27 for the week.
Monday’s butter tacked on 4.25 cents on 4 trades and an unfilled bid Tuesday added 0.50 cents, hitting $2.9625, highest since Sept. 26, 2014 when it was at $3.05 per pound.
Butter churning remains active, as more cream flowed into Class IV channels due to the holiday. Plant managers were more commonly reporting short staffing and, depending on the plant, total output declines based on limited plant hands have been estimated as high as 15 to 20%.
Strong demand for cream is present in the West, as contacts reported steady to higher interest following the holiday weekend. Ice cream makers are pulling heavily on cream supplies.
Grade A nonfat dry milk got to $1.87 per pound last Thursday, highest since March 24, but closed Friday at $1.8625, up 0.25 cents on the week and 60.25 above a year ago. There were 10 sales on the week.
Monday’s powder gained back the 0.75 cents lost Friday and gained a penny Tuesday, hitting $1.88, highest since Feb. 16.
Dry whey climbed to a Friday finish at 55.75 cents per pound, up 3.50 cents on the week, highest since May 11, but 4.50 cents below a year ago, on 2 sales for the week.
It was unchanged Monday but dropped 4 cents Tuesday to 51.75 cents per pound.