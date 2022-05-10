The Agriculture Department announced the April Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $24.42 per hundredweight, up $1.97 from March, $6.75 above April 2021, highest Class III since July 2020, and 18 cents shy of the record high.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend a May price at $24.77, which would be a record, June at $23.78; July at $23.51; August, $23.12; September, $22.81; October, $22.79; November, $22.44; and December at $21.92. If realized, the 2022 average would be $22.78, up from $17.08 in 2021 and compares to USDA’s predicted average of $22.75.
The four-month average stands at $22.04, up from $16.40 at this time a year ago, and compares to $15.84 in 2020 and $14.71 in 2019.
The April Class IV price set another record at $25.31 per cwt., up 49 cents from March, and $9.89 above a year ago. Its four-month average is at $24.31, up from $14.14 a year ago, $14.78 in 2020, and 15.69 in 2019.
Busy vats and churns
You’ll recall March milk production was down 0.5% from March 2021 but the month’s Dairy Products report shows cheese vats and butter churns still got a workout.
Cheese production totaled 1.197 billion pounds, up 8.3% from February and 1.1% above March 2021. Cheese stocks were down 1% from March 2021. Cheese output for the first three months of 2022 totaled 3.5 billion pounds, up 3.0% from the same period a year ago.
Wisconsin produced 296.6 million pounds of the March total, up 9.6% from February but 3.0% below a year ago. California provided 213.0 million pounds, up 5.0% from February and 1.0% above a year ago. Idaho added 89.3 million pounds, up a whopping 22.2% from February but down 1.0% from a year ago.
Italian cheese totaled 512.8 million pounds, up 10.0% from February and 2.1% above a year ago. YTD Italian stands at 1.5 billion pounds, up 3.8% from a year ago.
American type cheese, at 473.6 million pounds, was up 7.0% from February but 1.4% below a year ago. YTD output, at 1.4 billion pounds is up 0.1%.
Mozzarella totaled 406.4 million pounds, up 3.5% from a year ago, with YTD at 1.2 billion pounds, is up 4.2%.
Cheddar output, the cheese traded at the CME, jumped to 327.1 million pounds, up 19 million pounds or 6.2% from February’s output, which was revised down 4.2 million pounds, but was down 9.7 million pounds or 2.9% below March 2021.
U.S. churns produced 202.6 million pounds of butter, up 19.1 million pounds or 10.4% from February, and 3 million or 1.5% above a year ago, ending eight consecutive months that output topped the previous year. YTD butter output is at 580.1 million pounds, down 5.0% from a year ago. Butter stocks were down 20% from March 2021.
Yogurt output totaled 434.7 million pounds, down 2.0% from a year ago, with YTD output at 1.2 billion pounds, down 2.5%.
Dry whey production climbed to 82.0 million pounds, up 11.7 million pounds or 16.6% from February’s total which was revised 4.7 million pounds lower, and was 5.1 million pounds or 6.6% above a year ago. YTD is at 232.7 million pounds, down 1.3%.
Dry whey stocks crept up to 68.1 million pounds, up 5.1 million or 8.1% from February and were 4.5 million pounds or 7.1% above those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output climbed to 190.5 million pounds, up 19.7 million pounds or 11.5% from February but was down 7.8 million or 3.9% below a year ago. YTD powder was at 531.6 million pounds, down 10.0%.
Stocks totaled 288.0 million pounds, down 400,000 pounds or 0.2% from February and were down 25 million pounds or 8.0% below those a year ago.
Skim milk powder output climbed to 33 million pounds, up 3.4 million pounds or 11.4% from February but was down 19.6 million or 37.2% below a year ago. YTD SMP was at 106.0 million pounds, down 26.7% from a year ago.
Strong exports
The global market remains vital for U.S. farmers and processors and March data provided confirmation. Cheese exports totaled a record 91.9 million pounds, up 12.9% from March 2021. HighGround Dairy points out that volume was driven by product moving to Mexico, up 26%, and the second largest monthly figure on record.
Butter exports totaled 13.5 million pounds, up 47.4%, the highest since April 2014, thanks to Canada, which imported a record amount for the month, up 26%.
Nonfat dry milk shipments totaled 176.7 million pounds, down 7.4%, but was measured against a strong 2021. Exports were the highest of any month since June 2021, according to HGD, but a 98% decline in product to Egypt, negatively impacted the total. Powder moving to Mexico improved from the prior year and recent months, reaching the highest monthly volume since August 2021, according to HGD.
Dry whey totaled 43.3 million pounds, down 17.9% and down 23.2% year to date.
Prices falling
As the U.S. experiences a baby formula shortage, most CME dairy prices slipped last week in harmony with last Tuesday’s GDT fall. Many still ask why cheese is falling, considering U.S. exports in March were so strong and there was less Cheddar produced in the month. Perhaps domestic demand is down.
StoneX stated in this morning’s "Early Morning Update:" “Since when are 500-point swings in the Dow normal? Since when do we shrug oﬀ a 100-plus drop in the S&P 500? Crude oil swings are not 1%, they’re 5, 6, 7%, and have been for months. With humans at the helm in these markets, we pause this morning and ask ourselves: should dairy be any diﬀerent?”
Meanwhile, New Zealand-based Fonterra Co-operative revised its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range Monday, from $9.30-$9.90 per kilogram of milk solids, to $9.10-$9.50.
Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said the revision was “due to a number of recent events, which have resulted in short-term impacts on global demand for dairy products, in particular, the lockdowns in China due to COVID-19, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”
The CME Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $2.35 per pound, down 2 cents on the week but 60.25 cents above a year ago.
The barrels saw a Friday finish at $2.38, up 4 cents on the week, 65.25 cents above a year ago, and 3 cents above the blocks, as America puts cheeseburgers on the grill again. There were 7 sales of block last week at the CME and 18 of barrel.
The blocks dropped 6 cents Monday on 4 trades and lost 2.75 cents Tuesday on 9 trades, falling to $2.2625, lowest since March 31.
The barrels were down 2.25 cents on 6 uncovered offers, and were down 1.75 cents Tuesday on 3 more offers, rolling to $2.34, 7.75 cents above the blocks.
Cheese producers continue to report logistical issues to Dairy Market News, but more on the supply side. Shortfalls included production and packaging equipment but no shortness in milk. Spot prices mid-week were around $2 under Class III. Demand remains robust, according to Midwest cheese plants, and some expect it to remain healthy through second quarter and beyond.
Domestic cheese demand was steady to lower in the West. Contacts report that purchases have begun to slow as schools approach summer break. Retail demand is steady and food service demand is increasing, according to DMN. Export demand is strong. Cheese output is steady, as milk is available, but port congestion and a shortage of truck drivers continues to cause delays.
CME butter closed Friday at $2.64 per pound, down 3.50 cents on the week but 87 cents above a year ago, on 14 sales for the week.
Monday’s butter gave up 2.50 cents and inched a half-cent lower Tuesday to $2.61, lowest since Feb. 25.
Butter producers report seasonal demand slowdowns are giving them time to build inventory. The churning question among contacts is how tight butter will be by the expected seasonal upshift in demand. Cream volumes are slightly lower, according to Midwestern butter producers, as ice cream production upticks are beginning to, at least slightly, “thin out the cream pool,” says DMN.
Demand for cream is steady in the West. Ice cream makers are running busy schedules. Some butter makers are processing their cream internally to build inventory. Butter production is steady, though some plants report labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies continues to prevent running full schedules. Butter demand is steady in food service, though declining at retail as higher store prices may have caused some switching to butter substitutes.
Grade A nonfat dry milk saw its close Friday at $1.74 per pound, 1.50 cents lower but 41.75 cents above a year ago, with 12 sales reported on the week.
Traders took the powder down a half-cent Monday and left it there Tuesday at $1.7350.
Dry whey continued to head lower, closing last week at 58.50 cents per pound, down 2 cents, and 4.25 cents below a year ago, on 7 sales at the CME.
The whey was unchanged Monday but lost 1.75 cents Tuesday, slipping to 56.75 cents per pound, lowest since Sept. 22, 2021.