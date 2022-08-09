Farm finances are getting tighter. The Agriculture Department announced the July Federal order Class III milk price at $22.52 per hundredweight, down $1.81 from June, $6.03 above July 2021, but the lowest Class III since March.
The seven-month Class III average stands at $22.89, up from $16.90 at this time a year ago, $17.30 in 2020, and $15.58 in 2019.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend an August price at $19.95; September, $19.40; October, $20.05; November, $20.21; and December at $20.08. That would result in a $21.66 average, $1.14 shy of the USDA’s latest projection of $22.80.
The Class IV price is $25.79, down 4 cents from the record high June price, but is $9.79 above a year ago, and the highest July Class IV ever. Its seven-month average is $24.83, up from $15.01 a year ago, $13.78 in 2020, and $16.11 in 2019. USDA predicts a $24.70 Class IV average for 2022.
Milk keeps flowing to the vat
Preliminary data showed June milk production was up 0.2% from June 2021. StoneX adds that fat and protein in the milk was up as well giving us about 1.3% more milk solids to make dairy products with. The June Dairy Products report shows where that milk went or didn’t.
June cheese production totaled 1.157 billion pounds, down 2.3% from the May total which was revised 4 million pounds lower, but is 2.7% above June 2021, 20th consecutive month output topped that of a year ago. Year to date (YTD) output stands at 7.0 billion pounds, up 2.5% from a year ago.
Many analysts were surprised how strong June cheese output was. StoneX cautioned in its Aug. 8 Early Morning Update: “Domestic cheese production came in higher than expected for June with stocks up nearly 5%, which reﬂects a mid-$1.70s cheese price if we look at our stocks-to-use charts.”
Italian cheese totaled 484.6 million pounds, down 0.4% from May but 4.2% above a year ago. American type cheese, at 462 million pounds, was down 4.0% from May but was up 1.0% from a year ago. Mozzarella totaled 385.2 million pounds, up 5.7% from a year ago.
Cheddar output slipped to 333.5 million pounds, down 1.1 million or 0.3% from May, but was up 3.7 million pounds or 1.1% from June 2021, ending three consecutive months it was below a year ago. YTD Cheddar is at 1.96 billion pounds, down 2.5% from 2021.
Butter totaled 160.5 million pounds, down 19.6 million pounds or 10.9% from May, but 3.5 million or 2.3% above a year ago. YTD output is at 1.1 billion pounds, down 2.9% from a year ago.
Yogurt totaled 391.4 million pounds, up 0.5% from a year ago.
Dry whey production slipped to 82 million pounds, down 2.2 million pounds or 2.6% from May, but 5.6 million or 7.4% above a year ago. Stocks totaled 69 million pounds, down 3.2 million pounds or 4.4% from May, but 7.4 million or 12.0% above a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output dropped to 169.7 million pounds, down 23.3 million pounds or 12.1% from May, and 15.9 million or 8.6% below a year ago. YTD powder was at 1.1 billion pounds, down 7.2%. Stocks crept to 317.4 million pounds, up 900,000 pounds or 0.3% from May, but were down 31.8 million or 9.1% below a year ago.
Skim milk powder output climbed to 45.2 million pounds, up 6.5 million pounds or 16.8% from May, but down 9 million or 16.6% from a year ago. YTD SMP was at 225.4 million pounds, down 25.7% from 2021.
Hot butter price melts
Lackluster demand with ample supplies sums things up at the CME. Cheese prices were down for the fifth week in a row last week. Block Cheddar fell to $1.7650 per pound last Thursday, lowest since Jan. 27, but regained 2 cents Friday to close at $1.7850, down 9.50 cents on the week, 61.25 cents below its April 18 peak, but 15 cents above a year ago.
The barrels fell to $1.7475 last Thursday, lowest since January 11, but regained 4.50 cents Friday to finish at $1.7925, also 9.50 cents lower on the week, but 48.25 cents above a year ago. Sales totaled 6 cars of block and 16 of barrel.
Traders left the blocks unchanged Monday, with no activity, but took them up 3.50 cents Tuesday to $1.82 on 1 trade.
The barrels inched up 0.25 cents Monday, with 1 car sold, and they jumped 8.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.88, with 5 trades.
Midwest cheesemakers say milk is available despite summer heat drawdowns, with prices ranging $3 to $1 under Class III at midweek. Cheese demand received a shot in the arm in recent weeks, says Dairy Market News, as customers are more willing to pay sub-$2 per pound prices.
Cheese demand is softening in the West in retail and food service. Some restaurants have reduced hours and cheese purchases due to labor shortages and higher costs, while international demand was unchanged.
CME butter shot up to $3.06 per pound last Wednesday, highest since Sept. 25, 2015 when it set a record at $3.1350. Wednesday’s price was 7.50 cents shy of that but it fell to a Friday finish at $3.01, up 2 cents on the week and $1.3625 above a year ago. There were 11 sales on the week. Interestingly, butter saw the biggest single day collapse on Dec. 10, 2015, plunging 49 cents.
The butter lost 3.50 cents Monday, with 2 cars finding new homes, and was down 1.50 cents Tuesday, slipping to $2.96, on 9 more sales.
Central butter producers report that cream is still available regionally and from the West. Butter sales are ticking up as summer progresses and customers prepare for fall demand.
High temperatures in the West are contributing to lower milk output and reduced components. Cream availability is tightening but demand is strong. Scheduled maintenance, labor shortages, and high temperatures are contributing to reduced butter output, says DMN. Retail and food service butter demand is steady to lower.
Grade A nonfat dry milk did not have a good week, closing Friday at $1.5025 per pound, down 13.75 cents on the week but still 24.75 cents above a year ago. There were 16 sales last week.
The powder was down 2 cents Monday and lost another 2.25 cents Tuesday, dropping to $1.46 per pound, lowest since Oct. 12, 2021, and 44 cents below its 2022 high of $1.90 on Feb. 14.
Dry whey fell to 42 cents per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at 43.50 cents, down a penny on the week and 10.50 cents below a year ago, with 1 sale for the week.
The whey was unchanged Monday but gained a penny Tuesday, climbing back to 44.50 cents per pound.
First GDT Pulse
The Global Dairy Trade held its first “Pulse” event on Tuesday with 2.1 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder being offered. The resulting price averaged $3,425 U.S. per metric ton after 5 minutes of trading.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.