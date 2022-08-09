Farm finances are getting tighter. The Agriculture Department announced the July Federal order Class III milk price at $22.52 per hundredweight, down $1.81 from June, $6.03 above July 2021, but the lowest Class III since March.

The seven-month Class III average stands at $22.89, up from $16.90 at this time a year ago, $17.30 in 2020, and $15.58 in 2019.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.