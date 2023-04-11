The benchmark March Federal order Class III milk price crept higher last week, propelled by higher cheese, butter and dry whey prices.

The Agriculture Department announced the price at $18.10 per hundredweight, up 32 cents from February, but $4.35 below March 2022. The first quarter average stands at $18.44, down from $21.25 a year ago and compares to $15.98 in 2021.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.