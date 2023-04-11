The benchmark March Federal order Class III milk price crept higher last week, propelled by higher cheese, butter and dry whey prices.
The Agriculture Department announced the price at $18.10 per hundredweight, up 32 cents from February, but $4.35 below March 2022. The first quarter average stands at $18.44, down from $21.25 a year ago and compares to $15.98 in 2021.
Monday’s Class III settlements portended an April price at $18.66; May at $17.77; June at $17.98; and July at $18.61, with a peak at $19.52 in October.
The Class IV price is $18.38, down 48 cents from February, $6.44 below a year ago, and the lowest since December 2021.
Its three-month average is at $19.08, down from $23.97 a year ago, and compares to $13.71 in 2021.
Estimate raised again
The Agriculture Department raised its 2023 milk production estimate in Tuesday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, again citing a larger expected cow inventory.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 228.7 billion and 227.6 billion pounds, respectively, up 200 million pounds production from a month ago and 100 million pounds more on marketings.
If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.2 billion pounds, or 0.97%, from 2022.
Class III milk prices were projected higher, with the 2023 average placed at $18.25 per hundredweight, up 70 cents from last month’s estimate, but compares to $21.96 in 2022 and $17.08 in 2021.
The Class IV price was projected at $18.10, down 20 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $24.47 in 2022 and $16.09 in 2021.
Exports slip
February U.S. dairy exports fell below a year ago for the first time since January 2022. While it was the second largest February ever, the total, at 458.5 million pounds, was down 0.3%, according to the USDA.
HighGround Dairy cited “higher dairy product prices at the end of 2022, when these exports were booked, and weaker international dairy demand, which slowed sales. Shipments to Mexico, the top dairy export market with nearly 30% share, grew again in February compared to prior year levels.
"Exports to China also increased year-over-year," HighGround reported. "However, dairy products sailing to other Asian markets, such as Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines, fell.”
Cheese exports totaled 72.5 million pounds, down 0.2% from February 2022, but up 6.8% year to date.
Butter totaled 7.6 million pounds, down 31.8% from a year ago and down 21% YTD.
Nonfat-skim milk powder totaled 139 million pounds, off 0.5% from a year ago, but 6.5% ahead YTD.
There was 35.6 million pounds of dry whey exported, up 9.4% from a year ago, and up 9.1% YTD.
Cheese imports were up 16.1% from a year ago and up 10% YTD. Butter imports were up 68.9% from a year ago and up 59% YTD.
Pulse at new low
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade Pulse saw 2.0 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold. That was down 200,000 pounds from the March 28 Pulse and, at $3,005 per metric ton, down $15 from the April 4 GDT event.
HighGround Dairy stated that “whole milk prices fell further in this event to set a new GDT Pulse auction low as weak demand and a poor global macroeconomic environment keep sentiment bearish.”
Factors blamed
The weak Global Dairy Trade auction and slippage in February U.S. dairy exports had several contributing factors, according to Ron O’Brien, president of New Zealand-based Nui Markets North America, in the April 10 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast.
They included interest rate hikes in New Zealand, additional whole milk powder being added to the offerings, and farmers selling futures. O’Brien said the weakening price situation in Oceania is due to buyers “sitting on their hands.”
While Fonterra recently reported a 50% increase in profits, O’Brien said they are now cutting their mid-point forecast payout milk price by 20 cents per kilogram of milk solids.
Mexican exports have been a bright spot, he said.
However, “with Mexican currency trends higher versus the dollar and interest rates discouraging them from building inventory, Mexican demand will not outpace a growing U.S. supply.”
Prices falling
Last week’s GDT, the February Dairy Products report and export data pressured CME markets in the Good Friday holiday-shortened week.
The cheddar blocks fell to $1.8125 per pound last Wednesday but closed Thursday at $1.83, down 2 cents on the week, after plunging 25 cents the previous week, and were 49 cents below a year ago.
The barrels finished at $1.72 per pound, 8.75 cents lower, after dropping 15.50 cents the previous week, 64.75 cents below a year ago, and 11 cents below the blocks. There were 16 sales of block last week and 15 of barrel.
Monday saw the blocks advance 2.50 cents on 2 trades, but headed 6.50 cents lower Tuesday on 2 trades, slipping to $1.79, the lowest CME price since March 10.
The barrels plunged 9 cents Monday on 8 trades, and lost 4.25 cents Tuesday, with 16 loads finding new homes, dipping to $1.5875, lowest since March 3, and 20.25 cents below the blocks.
Midwestern cheese producers were still taking spot milk as low as $11 under Class III last week, according to Dairy Market News, but cheese demand was holding its own, according to several cheesemakers within the region.
Butter finished last week at $2.3175 per pound, down 8 cents, lowest CME price since Jan. 31, and 46.50 cents below a year ago, on 7 sales for the week.
Monday’s butter was up 3.25 cents on 2 trades, hitting $2.35 per pound, with no activity on Tuesday.
Cream availability increased noticeably for Midwest butter makers last week and has incrementally grown for two weeks. Many were turning offers away.
Cream is heavier to ample in the West and cream demand is steady to light, says DMN, though ice cream producers continue to increase demand.
Grade nonfat dry milk saw its Thursday finish at $1.1250 per pound, down 3.50 cents on the week, lowest CME price since Feb. 25, 2021, and a whopping 69.75 cents below a year ago. There were only 2 sales last week.
The powder was unchanged Monday with no activity, but gained 1.50 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.14 per pound, with 2 trades.
StoneX says that “non-fat continues to feel the pressure from the lower GDT move last week and the higher than expected stocks number which was up 7.5%.”
Dry whey climbed to 46 cents per pound last Monday, then headed lower and closed Thursday at 36.50 cents per pound, down 8.25 cents on the week and 27 cents below a year ago, with 17 sales put on the board.
The whey may have reached a market-clearing low as 16 loads exchanged hands Monday, 3 at 37.25 cents per pound, but then fell back to Friday’s close. It was unchanged Tuesday as well.
