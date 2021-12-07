The November Federal order Class III benchmark milk price was announced at $18.03 per hundredweight, up 20 cents from October, $5.31 below November 2020, but the highest Class III price since May.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portend a December price at $18.66, which would result in a 2021 average of $17.11, down from $18.16 in 2020 and compares to $16.96 in 2019.
The November Class IV price is $18.79, up $1.75 from October, $5.49 above a year ago, and the highest Class IV price since October 2014. Its 11-month average stands at $15.74, up from $13.50 a year ago and down from $16.26 in 2019.
Margin creeping higher
A higher October All Milk Price and sharply lower corn and soybean prices propelled the October milk feed ratio higher for the second month in a row. The latest Ag Prices report shows the ratio at 1.87, up from 1.69 in September, but still down from last year’s 2.49.
The U.S. All Milk Price averaged $19.70 per cwt., up $1.30 from September but 30 cents below October 2020.
The national average corn price fell to $5.02 per bushel, down 45 cents from September after dropping 87 cents from the August level, but is still $1.41 per bushel above October 2020.
Soybeans averaged $11.90 per bushel, down 30 cents from September, after dropping $1.50 from August, but is $2.27 per bushel above October 2020.
Alfalfa hay averaged $213 per ton, up $4 from September, after gaining $3 from August and is a whopping $44 per ton above a year ago.
The October cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $70.60 per cwt., down $2.30 from September, $10.60 above October 2020, but $1 below the 2011 base average of $71.60 per cwt.
More cheese, less butter
The October Dairy Products report shows U.S. cheese output totaled 1.147 billion pounds, up 1.1% from September and 0.9% above October 2020. Year to date output hit 11.3 billion pounds, up 3.1% from the same period in 2020.
Italian style cheese totaled 489.8 million pounds, up 0.8% from September and 3.5% above a year ago. American type cheese, at 457.5 million pounds, was up 2.0% from September but 0.6% below a year ago. Mozzarella totaled 377.8 million pounds, up 1.7% from a year ago.
Cheddar totaled 320.7 million pounds, up 12.2 million pounds or 4% from September but 4.7 million pounds or 1.4% below a year ago. YTD Cheddar stands at 3.3 billion pounds, up 3.3% from 2020.
Churns produced 159.4 million pounds of butter, up 16 million pounds or 11.2% from September, but 2.6 million pounds or 1.6% below a year ago, as less milk was produced in the month and more went to the vat than the churn. YTD butter output stands at 1.7 billion pounds, down 2.2% from 2020.
Yogurt output totaled 375 million pounds, down 3.0% from a year ago.
Dry whey production totaled 78.2 million pounds, up 8 million pounds or 11.4% from September, and 3.1 million pounds or 4.0% above a year ago. Stocks fell to 58.1 million pounds, down 5.2 million or 8.2% from September and were 11 million pounds or 15.9% below those a year ago.
Less milk meant less powder. Nonfat dry milk output totaled 124.7 million pounds, up 5.5 million pounds or 4.6% from September but down 16.6 million or 11.7% below a year ago. Powder YTD totaled 1.7 billion pounds, up 3.9%. Stocks fell to 221.8 million pounds, down 42.5 million or 16.1% from September and down 13.7 million pounds or 5.9% below those a year ago.
Skim milk powder production amounted to 58.3 million pounds, down 4.9 million pounds or 7.7% from September and down 5 million pounds or 7.9% below a year ago. YTD SMP, at 467.7 million pounds, is down 19.3% from 2020.
GDT up 1.4%
Butter and milkfat pushed Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction higher, as the weighted average was up 1.4%, following the 1.9% advance Nov. 16, and 4.3% jump on Nov. 2.
Butter again led the gains, up 4.6%, following the 3.5% rise on Nov. 16, and 4.7% advance on Nov. 2. Anhydrous milkfat was up 3.0%, after gaining 1.3% on Nov. 16 and 4.2% on Nov. 2.
Skim milk powder was up 1.3%, after a 1.4% rise, and whole milk powder inched up 0.6%, after jumping 1.9%. GDT Cheddar was up 1.0%, after jumping 2.2% in the last event.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.5627 per pound U.S., up 11.4 cents, after gaining 8.2 cents last time, and 10.6 cents the time before that. CME butter closed Tuesday at a bargain $2.06. GDT Cheddar, at $2.3676, was up 2.6 cents after gains of 4.8 cents on Nov. 16 and 28.7 cents on Nov. 2.
Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar was at a cheap $1.8425. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.6877 per pound, up from $1.6676. Whole milk powder averaged $1.8178, up from $1.8086. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.5675 per pound.
Butter highest in two years
Cash dairy prices started December mixed. The Cheddar blocks held last week where they closed on Nov. 19; $1.8575 per pound, up 21.50 cents from where they were on Nov. 3, and 27.25 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished Friday at $1.6025, up 7.75 cents on the week, 3.25 cents above the Nov. 3 perch, 20.25 cents above a year ago, but 25.50 cents below the blocks.
There were no sales of block last week and 14 for the month of November, down from 22 in October. Barrel sales totaled 3 for the week and 98 for the month, up from 49 in October.
The blocks backed down 1.50 cents Monday on 3 trades and stayed put Tuesday at $1.8425.
The barrels were up 3.75 cents Monday on 4 sales, and bid up 4 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.68, highest since Nov. 1, but a still too high 16.25 cents below the blocks.
Midwest cheesemakers were catching up following the Thanksgiving holiday week, according to Dairy Market News. Some contacts, for weeks ahead of the holiday, were mentioning slowdowns in orders, but some of those producers now say orders are rebounding. Cheese market tones are still uncertain, as the large block-to-barrel price gap remains.
Cheese demand in the west remains strong in retail and food service. International buyers are looking for U.S. cheese, with notable sales to Asian markets. Port congestion continues to cause delays. Cheese inventories are tight, says DMN, and stakeholders say this may persist as purchasers continue to buy for strong year-end holiday demand.
Spot butter slipped to $1.97 per pound last Tuesday but fought its way back to a Friday close at $2.0025, up 1.25 cents on the week and 52.25 cents above a year ago. Sales totaled 21 for the week and 59 for the month, up from 25 in October.
The butter gained a penny Monday and jumped 4.75 cents Tuesday, hitting $2.06 per pound, highest since Nov. 19, 2019.
Butter churning resumed as more cream became available Thanksgiving Week and last week. Bulk butter remains tight and contacts question if cream availability will remain as it currently is for long. A major factor holding back output remains the lack of employees, says DMN.
Cream inventories are available to meet demand in the West and some contacts are sending loads to other regions. Again, a shortage of truck drivers is causing delays to loads of cream and butter. Retail and food service butter demand is steady and international purchasers are looking for U.S. butter. Producers are running busy schedules, though delays to production supplies and a shortage of labor aren’t helping matters.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.5475 per pound last Wednesday but saw a Friday finish at $1.5625, unchanged on the week and 41.25 cents above a year ago on 18 sales for the week and 57 for the month, up from 17 in October.
Monday’s powder was unchanged but it inched a half-cent higher Tuesday to $1.5675.
Dry whey fell to 68 cents per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at 69.75 cents, a quarter-cent lower on the week but still 23.50 cents above a year ago. There was 1 sale on the week and 8 for the month, down from 16 in October.
The whey was steady both Monday and Tuesday.