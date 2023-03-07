The February Federal order Class III milk price was announced at $17.78 per hundredweight, down $1.65 from January, $3.13 below February 2022, and the lowest since September 2021. 

Monday’s Class III futures settlements had the March contract at $17.78; April, $17.62; May, $17.90; and June at $18.31, with a peak at $19.68 in October.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.