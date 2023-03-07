The February Federal order Class III milk price was announced at $17.78 per hundredweight, down $1.65 from January, $3.13 below February 2022, and the lowest since September 2021.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements had the March contract at $17.78; April, $17.62; May, $17.90; and June at $18.31, with a peak at $19.68 in October.
The Class IV price is $18.86, down $1.15 from January, $5.14 below a year ago, and the lowest since November 2021.
Cheese and butter plentiful
Cheese vats and butter churns were busy in January, according to the latest Dairy Products report.
Cheese production totaled a whopping 1.209 billion pounds, up 1.2% from December output, which was revised down 7 million pounds, but was up a generous 3.2% from January 2022, a record for January, and the highest monthly output since March 2022.
Italian cheese output was down 0.4% from a year ago. American cheese was up 3.8% from December and 6.2% above a year ago. Mozzarella was down 1.3% from December but virtually unchanged from a year ago.
Cheddar production jumped to a record 356.1 million pounds, up 16.1 million pounds or 4.7% from December, and up an attention grabbing 23.6 million pounds, or 7.1%, from January 2022.
Butter output jumped to 201.4 million pounds, up 13.6 million pounds or 7.3% from December, and up 7.4 million or 3.8% from a year ago.
Dry whey, at 77.9 million pounds, was up 3.1 million pounds or 4.1% from December, but down 2.5 million pounds or 3.1% from a year ago.
Stocks slipped to 69.9 million pounds, down 600,000 pounds or 0.8% from December, but were up 13.3 million pounds or 23.5% from a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output hit 177 million pounds, up 9.4 million pounds or 5.6% from December’s total which was revised down 11.4 million pounds. Output was up 6.7 million or 4.0% from a year ago.
Stocks jumped 16.5 million pounds, to 271.7 million pounds, up 6.5% from December, and 10.1 million or 3.9% above a year ago.
Skim milk powder production totaled 42.8 million pounds, down 12.2 million or 22.2% from December’s total, which was revised up 6.1 million pounds, and was 600,000 pounds or 1.5% below a year ago.
Feed ratio down again
Dairy producers know first-hand that profitability is taking a dive. One more confirmation is in the latest Ag Prices report. The January milk feed price ratio fell to 1.73, down from 1.84 in December, lowest since August 2022, and compares to 2.16 in January 2022.
The All Milk Price average fell for the third month in a row, hitting $23.10 per hundredweight, down $1.60 from December, and $1.10 below January 2021.
The national corn price averaged $6.64 per bushel, up 6 cents from December after jumping 9 cents the month before, and is $1.06 per bushel above January 2022.
Soybeans climbed to $14.50 per bushel, up a dime, after jumping 40 cents the previous month, and $1.60 above January 2022.
Alfalfa hay averaged $263.00 per ton, down $6 from December, but $48 per ton above a year ago.
The January cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $81.70 per cwt., up $4.80 from December, $10.10 above January 2022, and $10.10 above the 2011 base average.
As for the income over feed calculation, dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Missouri, says, “The drop in feed costs offset the third highest January All-Milk price and dropped the income over feed from the previous month and to the lowest level since October 2021. Income over feed costs in January were above the $8 per cwt. level needed for steady to increasing milk production for the sixteenth month running. Soybeans and alfalfa hay set new all-time record high prices in January and all three commodities were in the top two for January all time. Feed costs were the highest ever for the month of January and the ninth highest all time. The All-Milk price dropped out of the top 20 at the 23rd highest recorded.” The ratio was below the 5-year average for the eighth month running, says Brooks, as the average ratio for January is 2.17.
Looking at 2023, milk income over feed costs, using Feb. 28 CME settling futures prices for Class III milk, corn, and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay, are expected to be $8.27 per cwt., a gain of 64 cents per cwt. versus last month’s estimate. 2023 income over feed would be close to the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, says Brooks, but down $3.94 per cwt. from 2022’s level.
GDT slips 0.7%
The Global Dairy Trade auction is limping again. Tuesday’s weighted average slipped 0.7%, after dropping 1.5% on Feb. 21, and jumping 3.2% on Feb. 7.
Cheddar plunged 10.2%, after rising 1.5% on Feb. 21. Anhydrous milkfat was down 1.8%, following a 2.6% drop, and butter was off 0.3% after rising 3.8%. Whole milk powder was up 0.2%, following a 2.0% drop on Feb. 21, but skim milk powder was down 1.1% after dropping 2.4% on Feb. 21.
StoneX says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.1678 per pound U.S., down a penny after gaining 7.8 cents on Feb. 21, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a pricy $2.3450. GDT Cheddar, at $2.0452, was down a whopping 26.2 cents, after gaining 4.8 cents last time, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $1.8450.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.2424 per pound, down from $1.2559, and whole milk powder averaged $1.4865 per pound, up from $1.4806. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.1650 per pound.
With less volume available, many regional purchases were lower than the last GDT, says Dustin Winston. “North Asian purchases, which includes China, were higher than last year as the region continues to stay above 50% market share since returning to this trend in February. Middle East and European purchases were also larger than last year.”
Spread narrows
Cash dairy prices saw little reaction to the January Cold Storage data though the Cheddar blocks jumped 3 cents the following Monday, hitting $1.91 per pound. They closed Friday at $1.95, up 7 cents on the week, but 20 cents below a year ago.
The barrels gained a nickel last Monday, hitting $1.59, then headed lower, falling to $1.53 last Thursday, lowest since Nov. 24, 2021, but finished Friday at $1.5750, up 3.50 cents on the week, 39.50 cents below a year ago, and 37.50 cents below the blocks.
CME sales totaled 9 cars of block last week and 26 for the month of February, down from 27 in January. There were 25 cars of barrel sold last week and 127 for the month, up from 89 in January.
The blocks tumbled to $1.8850 on a trade Monday with 1 more car sold at $1.9150. They were offered another 7 cents lower Tuesday, falling to $1.8450, lowest since Feb. 7.
The barrels were up 6.25 cents Monday, with 8 loads traded. They added 3 cents Tuesday on 14 trades, hitting $1.6675, highest since Jan. 18, and reduced the spread to 17.75 cents.
Midwest cheese processors tell Dairy Market News demand is steady to strong. Cheddar and Italian cheesemakers say demand is being met and production is busy with ample milk. Market tones are “more neutral than bullish or bearish,” says DMN, due to the large block-barrel price gap.
Looking west, domestic cheese demand is steady from retail and food service.
However, some pizza producers report lighter demand and below forecast sales. Asian demand is strong, according to some. Cheese output remains strong to steady with plentiful to ample milk available, says DMN.
Cash butter gained 2 cents last Monday but suffered a 7 cent relapse Wednesday, and headed lower from there. Its Friday finish was at $2.3450 per pound, down 8.50 cents on the week, lowest in five weeks, and 34 cents below a year ago. There were 6 cars sold last week and 41 for February, up from 30 in January.
Monday’s and Tuesday’s butter was unchanged.
Butter plants report that demand tones have yet to shift in either direction but continue to edge on “the slower side,” says DMN. Buyers are approaching with caution as market prices slide. Cream is widely available but contacts expect a seasonal demand push in the upcoming weeks as the spring holidays approach.
Cream is plentiful in the West and demand for it remains steady to light. Churns are running steady to strong. Retail demand is light and export demand has lessened.
Grade A nonfat dry milk was not helped by last Tuesday’s Pulse and closed Friday at $1.1775 per pound, down 3.75 cents on the week, and 69.50 cents below a year ago. There were 8 sales for the week and 42 for the month, down from 50 in January.
Traders left the powder unchanged Monday but took it down 1.25 cents Tuesday, to $1.1650, lowest since Mar. 24, 2021.
Cash dry whey closed last week at 44.50 cents per pound, down 2 cents on the week and 31.25 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 9 for the week and 9 for the month, down from 66 in January.
The whey was steady Monday but lost 0.75 cents Tuesday, slipping to 43.75 cents per pound.
