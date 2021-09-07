The August Federal order Class III milk price is $15.95 per hundredweight, down 54 cents from July, $3.82 below August 2020, and the lowest Class III since February.
The eight month average stands at $16.78, down from $17.61 at this time a year ago, and compares to $15.83 in 2019.
Friday’s Class III futures settlements had the September contract at $16.64; Oct., $16.85; Nov., $17.10; and December at $17.42.
The August Class IV price is $15.92, down 8 cents from July but $3.39 above a year ago, and the lowest since April. Its average stands at $15.12, up from $13.62 a year ago, and compares to $16.19 in 2019.
Margin keeps slipping
A continued falling all milk price and higher corn and hay prices in July could not be offset by the drop in the soybean price and resulted in the U.S. milk feed ratio falling again, a descent that started in December 2020, paused in April, but has resumed ever since. The USDA’s latest Ag Prices report has the July ratio at 1.55, down from 1.60 in June, and compares to 2.72 in July 2020.
The U.S. all milk price averaged $17.90 per cwt., down 50 cents from June and $2.70 below the July 2020 average.
The national average corn price hit $6.12 per bushel, up 12 cents per bushel from June and a whopping $2.91 per bushel above July 2020.
Soybeans averaged $14.10 per bushel, down 40 cents from June after falling 30 cents the previous month, but is still $5.60 per bushel above July 2020.
Alfalfa hay averaged $201 per ton, up $2 from June and $29 above a year ago.
The July cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $75.60 per cwt., up $1.70 from June, $5.10 above July 2020, and $4.00 above the 2011 base average of $71.60 per cwt.
The latest Margin Watch from Chicago-based Commodity and Ingredient Hedging LLC says “dairy margins were unchanged over the first half of August as increases in both milk prices and feed costs were largely offsetting since the end of July.”
It credited strength in cash cheese prices being supportive of CME Class III futures but warned, “The overall tone of the market remains bearish. High feed costs continue to raise breakeven prices for most dairy operations, which now generally need at least $18.00 per cwt. to cover all costs.”
GDT shoots higher
Global dairy trade strengthened in Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction which saw the weighted average jump 4.0%, following the Aug. 17 0.3% increase, and was the biggest gain since Jan. 19.
Skim milk powder led the gains, up 7.3%, following a 1.1% uptick on Aug. 17. Butter was up 3.7%, after the 4.0% advance last time, and anhydrous milkfat was up 3.1, after climbing 1.5%.
Whole milk powder was up 3.3%, after falling 1.5% last time, and GDT Cheddar was up 3.6%, following a 2.8% advance.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.1896 per pound U.S., up 7.9 cents, after advancing 8 cents last time, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $1.7875. GDT Cheddar, at $1.9630, was up 6.5 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $1.7350.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.4850 per pound, up from $1.3845. Whole milk powder averaged $1.6740 per pound, up from $1.6112. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.36 per pound.
Butter, powder up
Dairy prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange started September with butter and powder climbing and cheese and whey falling.
The Cheddar blocks started last week dropping 4 cents but rallied late in the week to close Friday at $1.7350 per pound, down 1.5 cents on the week and 39 cents below a year ago when they pole vaulted 29.75 cents to $2.1250.
The barrels lost 3.75 cents last Monday, then recovered some but finished Friday at $1.3925 per pound, down a penny on the week, 30.75 cents below a year ago when they jumped 27 cents to $1.70, but were 34.25 cents below the blocks.
Only 4 cars of block were sold last week at the market of last resort, with 23 in the month of August, up from 21 in July. There were 16 sales of barrel on the week and 72 on the month, down from 111 in July.
The markets were closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday but Tuesday’s block Cheddar held steady at $1.7350. The barrels gained 3.75 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.43, narrowing the spread to 30.50 cents.
Midwestern cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that production remains busy but staffing shortages are adding stress. Regional cheese sales are healthy and pizza cheese producers continue to turn down orders. Regional cheese market movements were more bullish than bearish, says DMN, despite CME price fluctuations.
Cheese demand remains steady in the West in retail and food service though there is concern about the current surge of COVID-19 cases affecting demand, particularly with food service. Demand remains strong from international purchasers but ongoing port congestion is causing delays. Domestic loads are also facing delays due to a shortage of truck drivers and limited available shipping supplies.
CME butter had a great week, climbing to its Friday close at $1.7975 per pound, 9 cents higher on the week, highest since June 17, and 30.50 cents above a year ago; 28 cars were sold last week and 106 in the month, up from 55 in July.
Tuesday’s butter lost a penny and slipped to $1.7875, with 15 cars exchanging hands.
Butter production remains busy, says DMN, in spite of lighter seasonal cream supplies. Plant managers' reports of staffing shortages are growing and plant schedules would be more routine if it were not for thinly stretched workforces. Retail butter sales have yet to lift, but fall demand upticks are expected near-term.
Cream availability continues to taper in the West and contacts note staffing issues and delivery delays are interrupting production at some plants. Cream would be tighter if facilities were able to operate full steam, says DMN.
Retail sales are stable and contacts say some grocers are increasing orders heading into fall and the holiday season. Food service demand remains steady to growing, despite lingering concerns about the Delta variant. The restaurant sector is reportedly particularly busy, says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk had a good week, closing Friday at $1.34 per pound, up 4.75 cents on the week and 31 cents above a year ago; 16 carloads traded hands on the week, with 34 sold in August and 34 sold in July.
The powder was up 2 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.36, highest CME price since Oct. 17, 2014.
Dry whey had a down week, finishing at 48.50 cents per pound, down 1.50 cents, lowest since Aug. 4, but still 15.25 cents above a year ago. 2 sales were reported for the week at the CME and 13 for the month, down from 17 in July.
Tuesday’s whey rallied and jumped 2 cents, hitting 50.50 cents per pound.
Vats were busy
July cheese production totaled 1.15 billion pounds, up 2.4% from June and 3.5% above July 2020. That according to Friday’s Dairy Products report. Year to date (YTD) cheese output is at 7.9 billion pounds, up 3.3% from the same period in 2020.
Wisconsin produced 292.2 million pounds of the total, up 0.1% from June and 3.5% above a year ago. California output, at 203.0 million pounds, was up 5.1% from June and 0.2% above a year ago. Idaho produced 86.1 million pounds, down 0.1% from June and 3.8% below a year ago.
Italian style cheese totaled 484.4 million pounds, down 2.9% from June but 6.5% above a year ago. YTD Italian hit 3.3 billion pounds, up 1.6%.
American type cheese, at 463.6 million pounds, was up 2.3% from June and 2.3% above a year ago. YTD American was at 3.2 billion pounds, up 5.5%.
Mozzarella output totaled 377.7 million pounds, up 3.5% from a year ago, with YTD mozzarella at 2.6 billion pounds, up 0.1% from 2020.
Cheddar, the cheese traded at the CME, totaled 321.8 million pounds, down 5.1 million pounds or 1.6% from June, and 1 million pounds or 0.3% below a year ago. YTD Cheddar climbed to 2.3 billion pounds, up 4.7% from 2020.
Churns produced 151.7 million pounds of butter, down 8.6 million pounds or 5.4% from June, and 1.2 million pounds or 0.8% below a year ago. YTD butter output was at 1.28 billion pounds, down 2.0% from 2020.
Yogurt totaled 394.2 million pounds, up 7.9% from a year ago, with YTD at 2.8 billion pounds, up 4.4%.
Dry whey output amounted to 80.8 million pounds, up 9.4 million pounds or 13.2% from June, but 1.8 million pounds or 2.3% below a year ago. YTD dry whey output hit 543.5 million pounds, down 4.7% from a year ago.
Dry whey stocks climbed to 66.8 million pounds, up 5.2 million or 8.4% from June but were 20.6 million pounds or 23.6% below those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output fell to 157.3 million pounds, down 29.7 million pounds or 15.9% from June and were down 8.8 million or 5.3% below a year ago. Powder production YTD totaled 1.3 billion pounds, up 9.3% from 2020.
Stocks fell to 322.3 million pounds, down 27.1 million pounds or 7.8% from June, but were up 8.5 million pounds or 2.7% above those a year ago.
Skim milk powder production totaled 51.1 million pounds, up 7.6 million pounds or 17.5% from June but 10.3 million pounds or 16.8% below a year ago. YTD skim milk powder, at 284.4 million pounds, is down 22.3% from 2020.