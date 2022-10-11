The September Federal order Class III milk price is $19.82 per hundredweight, down 28 cents from August, after plunging $2.42 the previous month, but is $3.29 above September 2021.
It is the lowest Class III since December 2021 and put the nine-month average at $22.24, up from $16.75 a year ago, $17.48 in 2020, and $16.11 in 2019.
Monday’s Class III futures portend an October price at $21.92, with November at $21.40 and December at $21.12.
The Class IV price is $24.63, down 18 cents from August, $8.27 above a year ago, and the lowest since February. The average stands at $24.81, up from $15.26 a year ago, $13.53 in 2020, and 16.21 in 2019.
Record butter price
CME butter set a new record high last Thursday, hitting $3.2675 per pound. It closed the next day at $3.2175, up 7.25 cents on the week and $1.4975 above a year ago, with 35 loads finding new homes on the week.
The butter reclaimed 1.25 cents Monday only to turn around and drop 4.50 cents Tuesday, to $3.1850, on 7 trades.
“The interest is for use now,” says StoneX, “because building inventory at these levels is expensive.” Dairy Market News says cream availability has grown in recent weeks for Central churns. With hurricane affected states working through the aftermath, cream stayed in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic areas. Butter demand remains “notably strong,” says DMN, which also reported that cream is tight in the West, though additional loads became available following the storm.
CME Cheddar blocks climbed to $2.03 per pound Thursday but closed Friday at $2.0225, up 5.50 cents on the week and 21.25 cents above a year ago.
The barrels got to $2.25 Thursday, highest since June 9, but finished Friday at $2.2250, 2.50 cents higher, 43.50 cents above a year ago, and 20.25 cents above the blocks. There were 6 sales of block on the week and 13 of barrel.
The blocks were up 1.25 cents Monday on a trade and held there Tuesday at $2.0350 with no activity.
The barrels lost 3.50 cents Monday on an offer and lost 0.50 cents Tuesday on an offer, slipping to $2.1850, still 15 cents atop the blocks.
StoneX warns: “Fresh cheese continues to make its way to the exchange, which means prices could continue to stagnate around current levels again this week should demand remain intact.”
Milk availability increased last week for Class III production in the upper Midwest, according to DMN. That and plant downtime, brought spot prices lower. Cheese sales are meeting or exceeding expectations and demand is steady in the West from retail and food service. International demand remains strong, with continued interest from Asia for shipment in second quarter.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday 3 cents lower, at $1.54 per pound, 8 cents above a year ago, with 7 loads exchanging hands on the week.
Monday’s powder was down a penny and stayed there Tuesday at $1.53, lowest since Sept. 9.
Dry whey saw a Friday finish at 42.25 cents per pound, down 1.75 cents on the week, and 17.25 cents below a year ago, on 2 sales.
The whey lost 0.75 cents Monday and was down 0.50 cents Tuesday, slipping to 41 cents per pound.
Where did it go?
Preliminary data showed August milk production up 1.6% from August 2021, but the Dairy Products report did not show corresponding cheese, butter, or powder output as high as expected, says StoneX, “So either milk output was overstated or product production understated.”
Cheese production totaled 1.149 billion pounds, down 0.2% from the July total which was revised down 7 million pounds, but just 0.1% above August 2021. Output year to date hit 9.28 billion pounds, up 1.9% from 2021.
Italian cheese totaled 488.1 million pounds, up 0.3% from July and 1.7% above a year ago. Mozzarella, at 386.3 million pounds, was up 3.1%.
American type cheese totaled 452.7 million pounds, down 2.9% from July and 2.1% below a year ago.
Cheddar output fell to 313.7 million pounds, down 17.9 million pounds or 5.4% from July, and 6.6 million pounds or 2.1% below Aug. 2021. YTD Cheddar was at 2.6 billion pounds, down 1.8% from a year ago.
August butter fell to 144.1 million pounds, down 7.6 million pounds or 5.0% from July, and down 3 million or 2.0% from a year ago. YTD output stands at 1.4 billion pounds, down 2.2%.
You’ll recall that August butter stocks were down 32.5 million pounds from July and 80.1 million below a year ago. Butter and milkfat exports hit an eight-year high and imports dropped, helping explain butter prices at record highs.
Yogurt totaled 403.3 million pounds, down 1.9% from a year ago.
Dry whey production fell to 78.8 million pounds, down 6.9 million pounds or 8.1% from July, and 3.5 million or 4.3% below a year ago.
Stocks totaled 63.3 million pounds, down 6.1 million pounds or 8.8% from July and 4.2 million pounds or 6.3% below those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output fell to 133.9 million pounds, down 31.7 million pounds or 19.2% from July but was 12.3 million or 10.1% above a year ago. YTD powder was at 1.4 billion pounds, down 3.1%.
Stocks fell to 306.5 million pounds, down 30.2 million pounds or 9.0% from July but 27.7 million or 9.5% above a year ago.
Skim milk powder output crept up to 56.0 million pounds, up 5.2 million pounds or 10.2% from July, but down 16.5 million or 22.7% from a year ago. YTD SMP was at 332.7 million pounds, down 24.5% from 2021.
Pulse ticks lower
The GDT’s sixth Pulse auction was held Tuesday, with 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder being sold, unchanged from the last Pulse, but at $3,425 per metric ton. That’s down $185 or 5.1% from the Sept. 27 Pulse and down $90 or 2.6% from the Oct. 4 GDT. There were 19 winning bidders, up 7 from the last Pulse, out of 28 participants.
