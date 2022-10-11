The September Federal order Class III milk price is $19.82 per hundredweight, down 28 cents from August, after plunging $2.42 the previous month, but is $3.29 above September 2021.

It is the lowest Class III since December 2021 and put the nine-month average at $22.24, up from $16.75 a year ago, $17.48 in 2020, and $16.11 in 2019.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.