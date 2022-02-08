The first Class III benchmark milk price of 2022 was announced by the USDA at $20.38 per hundredweight for January, up $2.02 from December, $4.34 above January 2021, and the highest Class III price since November 2020.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portended a February price at $20.80; March, $21.93; April, $22.10; May, $21.94; and June was at $21.86.
The January Class IV price is $23.09 per cwt., up $3.21 from December, $9.34 above a year ago, and the highest Class IV price since August 2014.
Milk flows to the vat
U.S. cheese output totaled 1.156 billion pounds in December, up 3.0% from November and just 0.1% above December 2020, according to the USDA’s latest Dairy Products report. Cheese output for all of 2021 (YTD) totaled a record 13.6 billion pounds, up 2.8% from 2020.
Wisconsin produced 292.1 million pounds of the December total, up 4.7% from November but 1.6% below a year ago. California output, at 187.8 million, was down 7.4% from November and 9.5% below a year ago. Idaho vats turned out 88.2 million pounds, up 14.1% from November and 3.1% above a year ago.
Italian style cheese totaled 484.6 million pounds, up 1.3% from November but 1.3% below a year ago. YTD Italian was at 5.8 billion pounds, up 2.5%.
American type cheese, at 469.3 million pounds, was up 4.5% from November but was 1.2% below a year ago. YTD American hit 5.5 billion pounds, up 3.6%.
Mozzarella output totaled 371.3 million pounds, down 3.0% from a year ago, with output for the year at 4.5 billion pounds, up 1.0% from 2020.
Cheddar, which is traded daily at the CME, totaled 334.6 million pounds, up 20.7 million pounds or 6.6% from November’s output, which was revised up 6.5 million pounds, but was 14.6 million pounds or 4.2% below a year ago. It was the third month in a row Cheddar output was below a year ago. Output for 2021 totaled 3.9 billion pounds, up 2.1% from 2020.
Butter churns produced 180.1 million pounds, up 24 million pounds or 15.4% from November, but 27.4 million or 13.2% below a year ago. December was the sixth consecutive month butter production was below a year ago. Butter output totaled 2.1 billion pounds in 2021, down 3.8% from 2020.
HighGround Dairy points out that the Darigold butter plant in Caldwell, Idaho, remained out of commission in December due to an October fire.
Yogurt output totaled 369.1 million pounds, up 3.0% from a year ago, with YTD at 4.7 billion pounds, up 4.2%.
Dry whey production totaled 77.2 million pounds, up 2.2 million pounds or 2.9% from November, but 4.1 million or 5.0% below a year ago. Total 2021 output fell to 924.4 million pounds, down 2.8% from a year ago.
Dry whey stocks slipped to 58.3 million pounds, down 2.3 million or 3.8% from November and 7.3 million pounds or 11.2% below those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output totaled 166.4 million pounds, up 10.6 million pounds or 6.8% from the November level, which was revised up 23.6 million pounds, but was down 41.9 million or 20.1% from a year ago. Powder for the year totaled 2.0 billion pounds, up 1.1% from 2020.
Stocks climbed to 243.9 million pounds, up 17 million pounds or 7.5% from November, which was revised up 30.4 million pounds, but were down 44.0 million or 15.3% below a year ago.
Skim milk powder production amounted to 38.0 million pounds, down 11.1 million pounds or 22.5% from November and down 12.6 million or 24.9% below a year ago. Output for the year totaled 565.1 million pounds, down 18.7% from 2020.
Cheese recovering
CME dairy prices started February mixed, as a massive winter storm hit the nation’s mid-section covering nearly 2,000 miles with freezing temperatures and heavy snow.
The Cheddar blocks recovered the previous week’s losses and then some, ending three weeks of decline by closing Friday at $1.90 per pound, up 11 cents on the week, highest since Jan. 14, and 26 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $1.8950, 15.25 cents higher on the week, 39.50 cents above a year ago, and a half-cent below the blocks. There was 1 sale of block reported last week at the CME and 7 of barrel.
The blocks stayed at $1.90 Monday and Tuesday, with no activity, as traders absorbed Friday afternoon’s December Dairy Products report.
The barrels were up 1.50 cents Monday on 3 unfilled bids, hitting $1.91, highest since Jan. 18, but lost 2 cents Tuesday on 2 trades, slipping to $1.89.
StoneX Dairy Group summarized things in this morning’s "Early Morning Update." “There seems to be good demand out there but that demand is quite balanced against a good supply of fresh cheese today. There may be any number of stories that develop to get prices over $2.00 this year, but that isn’t the narrative today.”
Midwest cheesemakers continue to tell Dairy Market News that milk availability is generally balanced but cheese plant downtime due to logistic and staffing shortages kept discounts on hand. Supplies are stalled in shipping and plants are thus prone to downtime. Cheese demand remains slower than it was in late fall, at least partially due to market price downward pressure. Inventories have grown but are not at concerning levels, says DMN.
Steady demand for cheese remains in western retail markets while food service demand has declined. Many restaurants in the region reportedly remain closed due to COVID concerns and labor shortages. International demand remains strong but exports continue to face delays due to port congestion so alternative transportation is being sought.
Delays also continue due to a shortage of truck drivers. Stocks are available and cheese output is steady though some plants are running below capacity due to labor shortages.
After plunging 39.50 cents the previous week, CME butter fell to $2.4525 per pound last Wednesday, lowest since Dec. 30, but closed Friday at $2.50, down 4 cents on the week and $1.2325 above a year ago; 18 sales were reported.
The butter gained 1.75 cents Monday on 2 bids but gave back a penny Tuesday, slipping to $2.5075, with 5 loads exchanging hands.
Cream is readily available in the Midwest, according to DMN, and a lot of it is moving to churns. Plant managers suggest sales in retail and food service have slowed but is giving them opportunity to build spring holiday inventory. Market tones were undecided despite the bullish Cold Storage report, says DMN, and “double digit leaps and falls in the latter half of January have buyers hesitant.”
Western cream demand is unchanged but labor shortages are causing some churns to run below capacity. Strong butter demand is present in domestic and international markets. Port congestion and a shortage of truck drivers continues to cause delays. Butter output is steady to lower as labor shortages and delayed deliveries are causing reduced schedules, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.7975 per pound last Wednesday, then reversed gears and closed Friday at $1.8325, up 2.75 cents on the week and 71.25 cents above a year ago, with 28 sales reported.
The powder was up 1.25 cents Monday, hitting $1.8450, highest since Jan. 19, with 6 carloads finding news homes. It inched back 0.25 cents Tuesday, slipping to $1.8425, with 3 more loads sold.
Dry whey kept pushing its record higher, finishing Friday at 85.75 cents per pound, up 1.75 cents on the week and 32.25 cents above a year ago, on 2 sales.
Monday’s trading left the whey unchanged but it gained a penny Tuesday on 2 sales, pushing the record high to 86.75 cents per pound.